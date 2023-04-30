Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 30 April 2023: 11 Killed, Several Hospitalised After Gas Leak in Punjab's Ludhiana; Ex Gratia Announced

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 30 April 2023: 11 Killed, Several Hospitalised After Gas Leak in Punjab's Ludhiana; Ex Gratia Announced

For 30th April 2023
By News18/ Updated: April 30, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 30 April 2023: 11 Killed, Several Hospitalised After Gas Leak in Punjab's Ludhiana; Ex Gratia Announced

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • April 30, 2023 21:10 (IST)

    KERALA - 'THE KERALA STORY' MOVIE ROW EXPLODES

    • SHASHI THAROOR HITS OUT AT FILMMAKERS
    • CONG MP THAROOR: THIS IS NOT ‘OUR’ KERALA STORY
    • CONG URGES STATE GOVT NOT TO ALLOW SCREENING
  • April 30, 2023 20:25 (IST)

    KARNATAKA - SECURITY BREACH DURING PM'S ROADSHOW IN MYSURU?

    • PHONE THROWN AT PM MODI DURING ROADSHOW IN MYSURU
    • 2ND SUCH INCIDENT IN THE LAST 5 DAYS
  • April 30, 2023 19:30 (IST)

    BADMINTON - BADMINTON ASIA CHAMPIONSHIPS FINAL

    • CHIRAG AND SATWIK SCRIPT HISTORY
  • April 30, 2023 18:05 (IST)

    KARNATAKA - 'POISONOUS SNAKE' REMARK ROW EXPLODES

    • PRIYANKA GANDHI TARGETS PRIME MINISTER MODI
    • PRIYANKA: PM DOESN’T CARE ABOUT PEOPLE’S TROUBLES
    • BJP ABUSED MY FAMILY MULTIPLE TIMES: PRIYANKA
  • April 30, 2023 16:25 (IST)

    KARNATAKA - PM MODI HOLDS A RALLY IN BELUR

    • DAY 2 OF PM’S MEGA POLL BLITZ IN KARNATAKA
    • PM: CONG INFIGHTING IN RAJASTHAN & CHHATTISGARH
    • PM: JD(S) IS THE B TEAM OF CONGRESS
  • April 30, 2023 16:10 (IST)

    KARNATAKA - SIDDARAMAIAH POSED 10 QUESTIONS TO PM MODI

    • April 30, 2023 15:25 (IST)

      GAS LEAK - LUDHIANA GAS LEAK: 11 DEAD, RESCUE OPs UNDERWAY

      • GOVT ANNOUNCES EX-GRATIA OF 2 LAKH FOR DECEASED
      • NDRF TEAM REACHES THE SPOT, 11 HOSPITALISED
      • PUNJAB HEALTH MINISTER: A PROPER PROBE WILL BE DONE
      • CHILDREN AMONG 11 KILLED AFTER GAS LEAK AT FACTORY
    • April 30, 2023 14:58 (IST)

      11 Killed, Several Hospitalised After Gas Leak in Punjab's Ludhiana; Ex Gratia Announced

      At least 11 people were killed, and four more have fallen ill, after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area in this Punjab district on Sunday. The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, police said.

      Meanwhile, the area where the leakage happened has been sealed while a fire brigade and an ambulance have been deployed there. A 50-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also reached the site.

    • April 30, 2023 14:05 (IST)

      THE KERALA STORY - ROW OVER MOVIE 'THE KERALA STORY' CONTINUES

      • KERALA CM VIJAYAN HITS OUT AT THE FILMMAKERS
      • IT IS AN ANTI-SOCIAL ACTIVITY: KERALA CM
      • KERALA CM VIJAYAN WARNS OF LEGAL ACTION
    • April 30, 2023 13:55 (IST)

      BATTLE FOR K'TAKA - BATTLE FOR K'TAKA: BJP SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18

      • PARTY TO RELEASE ITS MANIFESTO: BJP SOURCES
      • BJP TO RELEASE MANIFESTO TOMORROW: PARTY TOMORROW
    • April 30, 2023 13:25 (IST)

      OP KAVERI - OP KAVERI IN FULL SWING: SUDAN EVACUATION ON

      • ANOTHER FLIGHT BRINGS 229 PASSENGERS BACK: EAM
    • April 30, 2023 13:10 (IST)

      KHARGE - CONG CHIEF KHARGE HOLDS RALLY IN SHIVAMOGGA

      • ONLY CONG CAN MAKE A STABLE GOVT: KHARGE
      • BJP DID NOTHING FOR THE NATION: CONG BJP CHIEF
      • BJP FINISHING PROJECTS STARTED BY CONG: KHARGE
    • April 30, 2023 12:50 (IST)

      TELANGANA - T'GANA: AHEAD OF KCR'S SECRETARIAT INAUGURATION

      • T’GANA BJP CHIEF ON KCR’S SECRETARIAT INAUGURATION
    • April 30, 2023 11:55 (IST)

      EAM JAISHANKAR - EAM ADDRESSES INDIAN DIASPORA IN U.S

      • EAM JAISHANKAR ON PM MODI’S ‘MANN KI BAAT’
    • April 30, 2023 05:55 (IST)

      PM MODI - BJP WORKING FOR DALITS, OBCs & TRIBALS: PM MODI

      • AHEAD OF POLLS, PM MODI BELLUR IN CHANNAPATNA

    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News here