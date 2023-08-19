Breaking News Live Updates - 19 August 2023: Manipur CM Lauds Army As Over 200 Meiteis Return; Rahul Gandhi Rides Bike to Ladakh to Celebrate Father's Birthday

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.
The Central government on Saturday imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market. The Finance Ministry through a notification imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.
The export duty comes amid reports that onion prices are likely to rise in September.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday shared a video of his meeting with the vegetable vendor Rameshwar at his residence in Delhi and called for listening to the voice of an India whose “pain and challenges are far removed from the mainstream debate". The vegetable vendor, whose video clip that showed him breaking down while talking about his hardships due to inflation had gone viral on social media, met Gandhi along with his family for lunch on August 14.
