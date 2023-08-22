Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 22 August 2023: Chandrayaan-3 Landing Scheduled At 6:04 PM Tomorrow, To Be Postponed If...

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 22 August 2023: Chandrayaan-3 Landing Scheduled At 6:04 PM Tomorrow, To Be Postponed If...

For 22nd August 2023
By News18/ Updated: August 22, 2023, 05:55 IST

  • August 22, 2023 22:23 (IST)

    US President Joe Biden to Travel to India to Attend G20 Summit

    US President Joe Biden will travel to India to attend the G20 summit next month.

  • August 22, 2023 21:02 (IST)

    Delhi Govt Offices, Schools to Remain Shut on Sep 8-10 in View of G20 Summit

    All Delhi government, MCD offices and schools will remain shut from September 8 till September 10 in the view of G20 summit in the national capital.

  • August 22, 2023 09:45 (IST)
    Chandrayaan-3 Landing Scheduled At 6:04 PM Tomorrow, To Be Postponed If...

    A senior Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official on Monday said the final landing maneuver is a very complex one and the decision for touchdown will be taken two hours prior to the action. A top official in the agency mentioned that it can be “postponed” if the situation is unfavourable.

