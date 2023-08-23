Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 23 August 2023: 17 Workers Dead After Under-Construction Railway Bridge Collapses in Mizoram

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 23 August 2023: 17 Workers Dead After Under-Construction Railway Bridge Collapses in Mizoram

For 23rd August 2023
By News18/ Updated: August 23, 2023, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 23 August 2023: 17 Workers Dead After Under-Construction Railway Bridge Collapses in Mizoram

  • August 23, 2023 22:50 (IST)

    Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, 9 Others Killed in Plane Crash in Russia, Say Reports

    Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who rebelled against Russian president Putin, and nine others were killed in a plane crash on Wednesday, according to Russian agencies.

  • August 23, 2023 15:11 (IST)

    17 Workers Dead After Under-Construction Railway Bridge Collapses in Mizoram

    At least 17 workers were killed and several others were injured after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram’s Sairang on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 10 am, about 21 km from Aizawl, while construction work was underway at the site.

    Several labourers are feared trapped as over 35-40 people were reportedly present at the site when the incident occurred.

    Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far… many others are still missing, a police officer said.

