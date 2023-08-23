Breaking News Live Updates - 23 August 2023: 17 Workers Dead After Under-Construction Railway Bridge Collapses in Mizoram

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.
Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who rebelled against Russian president Putin, and nine others were killed in a plane crash on Wednesday, according to Russian agencies.
At least 17 workers were killed and several others were injured after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram’s Sairang on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 10 am, about 21 km from Aizawl, while construction work was underway at the site.
Several labourers are feared trapped as over 35-40 people were reportedly present at the site when the incident occurred.
Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far… many others are still missing, a police officer said.
