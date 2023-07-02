Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 02 July 2023: Ajit Pawar Takes Oath as 2nd Deputy CM of Maharashtra, 8 More NCP Leaders Join Cabinet

Breaking News Live Updates - 02 July 2023: Ajit Pawar Takes Oath as 2nd Deputy CM of Maharashtra, 8 More NCP Leaders Join Cabinet

Breaking News Live Updates - 02 July 2023: Ajit Pawar Takes Oath as 2nd Deputy CM of Maharashtra, 8 More NCP Leaders Join Cabinet

  • July 02, 2023 21:40 (IST)

    PRAFUL PATEL - PATEL:SHARAD PAWAR A TALL LEADER, I RESPECT HIM

    • July 02, 2023 20:10 (IST)

      MAHA POLITICAL DRAMA - CNN-NEWS18 INSIDE NCP OFFICE IN MAHA

      • SUPRIYA SULE ADDRESSES MEDIA AFTER KEY MEET
      • WE HAVE TO SEE HOW THIS PLAYS OUT: SUPRIYA SULE
      • SULE:SHARAD PAWAR TREATED EVERYONE LIKE FAMILY
      • AJIT PAWAR’S ACTIONS HAVE BEEN PAINFUL:SUPRIYA SULE
      • WE WILL GO TO PEOPLE, SEEK SUPPORT:SUPRIYA SULE
      • AJIT PAWAR WILL ALWAYS BE MY BROTHER: SUPRIYA SULE
      • PARTY & PERSONAL AFFAIRS ARE DIFFERENT: SULE
      • WE ARE HERE TO SERVE THE STATE & NATION: SULE
      • WE ARE IN TOUCH WITH ALL MLAs: SUPRIYA SULE
      • SULE: CAN’T REVEAL MY CONVERSATION WITH AJIT
      • THE NUMBERS ARE NOT CLEAR YET: SUPRIYA SULE
      • EVERY NCP MLA IS OUR FAMILY: SUPRIYA SULE
      • WE DO NOT FEAR BJP & THEIR AGENCIES: SULE
    • July 02, 2023 19:20 (IST)

      UCC DEBATE - CONG: WE WANT TO KNOW WHAT IS IN THE DRAFT

      • GOVT MUST CONSULT RELIGIOUS LEADERS: CONG
    • July 02, 2023 19:00 (IST)

      KERALA GUV - KERALA GUV ARIF KHAN EXCLUSIVE ON CNN-NEWS18

      • UCC TO ENSURE UNIFORMITY JUSTICE: ARIF KHAN
      • UCC WON’T HURT RELIGIOUS CUSTOMS: ARIF KHAN
      • ARIF KHAN: OPPOSING UCC IS ANTI-CONSTITUTION
      • LEFT BACKED UCC TILL THE 1990s: ARIF KHAN
      • MUSLIM PERSONAL LAW IS NOT INTEGRAL: ARIF KHAN
      • MUSLIM PERSONAL LAW NOT IMPLEMENTED IN WEST: GUV
      • FAITH DRIVEN POLITICS HURTING THE NATION: GUV
      • UNIFORMITY IN JUSTICE KEY TO BE A GLOBAL POWER: GUV
    • July 02, 2023 18:40 (IST)

      SUPRIYO - I WAS BACKSTABBED BY BJP: BABUL SUPRIYO

      • July 02, 2023 18:30 (IST)

        WEST BENGAL - BENGAL CABINET MIN BABUL SUPRIYO SPEAKS TO NEWS18

        • BABUL SUPRIYO ON MAHA POLITICAL EARTHQUAKE
        • SURPRISED TO SEE PRAFUL PATEL WITH AJIT: SUPRIYO
        • BJP POACHING MLAS FROM OPPN PARTIES: SUPRIYO
      • July 02, 2023 18:15 (IST)

        UDDHAV THACKERAY - AMID MAHARASHTRA POLITICAL QUAKE

        • UDDHAV THACKERAY CALLS PARTY MEET ON TUESDAY
      • July 02, 2023 18:10 (IST)

        JITENDRA AWHAD - MEANING OF NCP IS SHARAD PAWAR: JITENDRA AWHAD

        • AJIT PAWAR STANDS HERE BECAUSE OF SHARADJI:AWHAD
      • July 02, 2023 18:05 (IST)

        LOP - SHARAD PAWAR IS READY TO FIGHT: JITENDRA AWHAD

        • July 02, 2023 17:45 (IST)

          LOP - NCP APPOINTS JITENDRA AWHAD AS LEADER OF OPPN

          • JITENDRA AWHAD NEW LEADER OF OPPN IN MAHARASHTRA
          • SHARAD PAWAR IS READY TO FIGHT: JITENDRA AWHAD
        • July 02, 2023 17:35 (IST)

          CONGRESS - LoP WILL BE DECIDED BY ITS PARTNERS: CONGRESS

          • PARTY HAS ADOPTED WAIT & WATCH POLICY: CONGRESS
          • CONGRESS REACTS TO AJIT CAMP’S REVOLT
        • July 02, 2023 17:30 (IST)

          EKNATH SHINDE - WE WELCOME AJIT PAWAR IN MAHA CABINET: SHINDE

          • THIS IS A PRO MAHARASHTRA ALLIANCE: EKNATH SHINDE
          • HIT WICKET IN THE NCP CAMP: EKNATH SHINDE
          • MVA’S ALLIANCE OF GREED HAS BEEN BROKEN: SHINDE
          • DYNASTY POLITICS HAS BEEN DEFEATED TODAY: SHINDE
          • OUR GOVT IS NOW FOCUSSED ON VIKAS: EKNATH SHINDE
          • ONLY TO CHANNEL TO SPEAK TO MAHA CM EKNATH SHINDE
          • WE WILL FOCUS ON WELFARE POLITICS IN MAHA: SHINDE
          • WE WILL WIN ALL THE FUTURE ELECTIONS: SHINDE
          • WORKING ON HEALTH & INFRA DEVELOPMENT: SHINDE
          • ALL CABINET ISSUES WILL BE RESOLVED:EKNATH SHINDE
        • July 02, 2023 17:05 (IST)

          UDDHAV - 1ST REACTION FROM UDDHAV CAMP ON DEVELOPMENTS

          • July 02, 2023 16:40 (IST)

            SHARAP PAWAR - SHARAD PAWAR'S 'WASHING MACHINE' JIBE AT BJP

            • July 02, 2023 16:40 (IST)

              SHARAD PAWAR - SHARAD PAWAR BRIEFS MEDIA AFTER AJIT JOINS NDA

              • July 02, 2023 15:45 (IST)

                MAHA MIN - MAHA MIN GIRISH MAHAJAN SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

                • TRIPLE ALLIANCE WILL BENEFIT MAHA: SHINDE
                • I WELCOME AJIT PAWAR, ALL HIS MLAs: MAHA CM SHINDE
                • AJIT WAS SIDELINED IN NCP: MAHA CM SHINDE
                • NCP LEADERS FULLY SUPPORTING US: SHINDE
                • MVA HAS CRUMBLED: MAHA CM EKNATH SHINDE
              • July 02, 2023 15:19 (IST)
                Ajit Pawar Takes Oath as 2nd Deputy CM of Maharashtra, 8 More NCP Leaders Join Cabinet

                Ajit Pawar Takes Oath as 2nd Deputy CM of Maharashtra, 8 More NCP Leaders Join Cabinet

                Ajit Pawar on Sunday took oath as Deputy Chief Minister at Raj Bhawan and joined the NDA government in Maharashtra led by Eknath Shinde. Key NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal from the Ajit Pawar faction also took oath as Maharashtra ministers.

              • July 02, 2023 15:00 (IST)

                AJIT PAWAR - UBT SENA MP MAKES BIG STATEMENT TO CNN-NEWS18

                • UDDHAV SENA MP SENDS MESSAGE TO OWN PARTY
                • MY PERSONAL VIEW IS TO GO ALONE: UDDHAV SENA MP
              • July 02, 2023 14:55 (IST)

                SHIV SENA (UBT) - SHIV SENA (UBT) REACTS TO AJIT PAWAR'S MOVE

                • SAWANT: WORST EVER POLITICS PLAYED IN MAHA
                • WATCHING OATH CEREMONY ENTIRE NCP PRESENT:SAWANT
                • FEEL VERY SORRY WHAT IS GOING IN COUNTRY: SAWANT

