Breaking News Live Updates - 06 July 2023: 'Any Direct Attacks...': UK Comes Down Heavily on Khalistani Threats to Indian Mission

For 6th July 2023
By News18/ Updated: July 06, 2023, 05:55 IST

  • July 06, 2023 23:00 (IST)

    UCC - PINARAYI VIJAYAN CORNERS CONGRESS ON UCC

    • CONGRESS HAVING DISHONEST STANCE ON UCC: PINARAYI
    • DOES CONGRESS HAVE CLEAR POSITION ON UCC?:PINARAYI
  • July 06, 2023 22:55 (IST)

    BENGAL - BENGAL GUV TO VISIT VIOLENCE HIT AREAS

    • GUV ANANDA BOSE TO VISIT MURSHIDABAD TOMORROW
  • July 06, 2023 22:45 (IST)

    RAHUL GANDHI - RAHUL GANDHI DEFAMATION CASE IN GUJ HC TOMORROW

    • GUJ HC TO PRONOUNCE VERDICT TOMORROW
    • RAHUL HAD FILED A PLEA TO SEEK STAY ON CONVICTION
  • July 06, 2023 20:20 (IST)

    JHARKHAND - DAS ACCUSES OPPN OF 'VOTEBANK' POLITICS

    • FMR J’KHAND CM SLAMS ‘APPEASEMENT’ POLITICS
    • ‘HIGHLIGHTED NEED TO IMPLEMENT NRC IN J’KHAND’
    • FMR CM FIRES ‘BANGLADESHI HUMAN BOMB’ CHARGE
    • ‘MY GOVT TOOK MEASURES TO STOP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS’
    • ILLEGALS FROM BANGLADESH ENCROACHING LANDS: DAS
    • ‘NRC IS NEED OF THE HOUR IN JHARKHAND’
    • SOREN GOVT ONLY LOOTING PEOPLE; RAGHUBAR DAS
    • DAS ACCUSES SOREN OF ‘VOTEBANK POLITICS’
    • ‘TRIBALS AT RISK IF NRC ISN’T IMPLEMENTED’
    • ‘NRC ONLY SOLUTION’ ASSERTS RAGHUBAR DAS
  • July 06, 2023 20:10 (IST)

    MAHA - FMR CM RAGHUBAR DAS ON ILLEGAL 'INFLUX'

    • FRM J’KHAND CM RAGHUBAR DAS EXCLUSIVE
  • July 06, 2023 17:55 (IST)

    MAHA - RAHUL GANDHI MEETS SHARAD PAWAR

    • AMID PAWAR VS PAWAR, RAHUL MEETS SR PAWAR
  • July 06, 2023 17:40 (IST)

    ISRO - CHANDRAYAAN 3 LAUNCH SCHEDULED FOR 14 JULY

    • LAUNCH SCHEDULED ON 14 JULY AT 2:35 PM
  • July 06, 2023 17:10 (IST)

    BENGAL VIOLENCE - CALUCTTA HC ORDERS AHEAD OF JULY 8 POLLS

    • ‘FORCES TO REMAIN IN WB FOR 10 DAYS AFTER POLLS’
  • July 06, 2023 16:40 (IST)

    MAHA - PAWAR FACTION EXPELS ALL REBELS

    • July 06, 2023 16:20 (IST)

      KHALISTAN - MEA BRIEFS MEDIA ON K-THREATS

      • INDIA SLAMS CANADA PM JUSTIN TRUDEAU
      • MEA: FREE SPEECH & EXPRESSION BEING MISUSED
      • ‘POSTERS AGAINST INDIAN DILPOMATS UNACCEPTABLE’
    • July 06, 2023 16:05 (IST)

      RAJASTHAN - SACHIN PILOT: DISCUSSED POLL STARTEGY

      • CONG SOURCE: SCAMS UNDER RAJE TO BE INVESTIGATED
      • CONG SOURCE: LAW AGAINST PAPER LEAK IN R’STHAN
    • July 06, 2023 15:55 (IST)

      MAHA NCP WAR - AJIT PAWAR CALLS NCP MEET IN DELHI 'NULL & VOID'

      • AJIT PAWAR REITERATES THAT HE IS THE NCP PREZ
      • NCP MEET IN DELHI ‘HAS NO LEGAL SANCTITY’
    • July 06, 2023 15:45 (IST)

      MAHARASHTRA - SHINDE: WE WERE INFORMED ABOUT AJIT PAWAR

      • CM EKNATH SHINDE DISMISSES ALL RUMOURS
      • SHINDE: WE WERE TAKEN INTO FULL CONFIDENCE
      • SHINDE DARES UDDHAV:NAME THE MLAs WHO ARE IN TOUCH
    • July 06, 2023 15:25 (IST)

      SHARAD PAWAR MEETING - MCP MEET CHAIRED BY SHARAD PAWAR BEGINS

      • July 06, 2023 15:25 (IST)

        CONGRESS - AMID GEHLOT VS PILOT TUSSLE, CONG BRIEFS MEDIA

        • GEHLOT TO APPEAR BEFORE THE COURT ON AUGUST 7
      • July 06, 2023 15:10 (IST)

        BENGAL VIOLENCE - BENGAL GUV TAKES AIM AT CM MAMATA BANERJEE

        • WB GUV BLAMES STATE POLL BODY FOR KILLINGS
        • SEC RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL THE KILLINGS: GUV
        • SEC FAILED TO PERFORM DUTIES: BENGAL GUV
      • July 06, 2023 15:01 (IST)

        'Any Direct Attacks...': UK Comes Down Heavily on Khalistani Threats to Indian Mission

        The UK government on Thursday strongly condemned “any direct attack" on the High Commission of India in London, deeming such actions “completely unacceptable." This declaration comes as Khalistani extremists have initiated anti-India attacks on social media platforms.

      • July 06, 2023 14:55 (IST)

        VIP LANE - K'TAKA SPEAKER'S U-TURN ON 'VVIP' LANE PROPOSAL

        • DEMANDED EMERGENCY LANE NOT VIP LANE: SPEAKER
        • CORNERED OVER REMARK, K’TAKA SPEAKER’S U-TURN
        • K’TAKA SPEAKER PUTS THE BLAME ON MLAs
        • K’TAKA SPEAKER: WE DID NOT DEMAND VIP LANE
      • July 06, 2023 14:40 (IST)

        UCC DEBATE - UCC DEBATE CONTINUES, JKNC VICE PREZ REACTS

