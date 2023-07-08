Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 08 July 2023: 9 Dead in Poll Violence in WB Panchayat Election, Voting Stopped in Some Booths

Breaking News Live Updates - 08 July 2023: 9 Dead in Poll Violence in WB Panchayat Election, Voting Stopped in Some Booths

  • July 08, 2023 18:10 (IST)

    BENGAL PANCHAYAT POLLS - BJP CONDEMNS VIOLENCE IN WB DURING PANCHAYAT POLLS

    • BJP:STATE POLICE,GOVT NOT SUPPORTING CENTRAL FORCES
  • July 08, 2023 17:50 (IST)

    BENGAL POLL VIOLENCE - BJP PREZ NADDA SPEAKS TO BENGAL PARTY LEADERS

    • July 08, 2023 17:15 (IST)

      BENGAL VIOLENCE - WILL WRITE A DETAILED REPORT TO HM:WB BJP CHIEF

      • LAW & ORDER SITUATION HAS FAILED IN WB: MAJUMDAR
    • July 08, 2023 17:00 (IST)

      PM MODI - PM MODI IN BIKANER, RAJASTHAN

      • July 08, 2023 16:10 (IST)

        BENGAL PANCHAYAT POLLS - CNN-NEWS18 TRACKS POLL PULSE OF PANCHAYAT POLLS

        • NEWS18 GETS YOU UPDATES ON HIGH-STAKES POLLS
      • July 08, 2023 16:00 (IST)

        BENGAL POLLS - WB PANCHAYAT POLLS: TENSION IN BHANGAR DIST

        • July 08, 2023 15:20 (IST)

          STATE POLLS - VIOLENCE HAPPENING IN 2-3 DISTRICTS: STATE EC

          • July 08, 2023 15:20 (IST)

            STATE POLL BODY - STATE EC: LOOKING INTO COMPLAINTS OF VIOLENCE

            • INVESTIGATING THE DEATH CASES: STATE POLL CHIEF
            • STATE POLL CHIEF REACTS TO BENGAL VIOLENCE
          • July 08, 2023 15:05 (IST)
            West Bengal Panchayat Election: 9 Dead in Poll Violence, Voting Stopped in Some Booths

            West Bengal Panchayat Election: 9 Dead in Poll Violence, Voting Stopped in Some Booths

            At least nine people were killed in election-related violence in West Bengal since midnight as voting was underway on Saturday for the three-tier panchayat polls in the state. Besides violent clashes that injured several people, ballot boxes were also reportedly destroyed in at least two polling booths.

            The polling began amid tight security at 7 am in 73,887 seats in the rural areas of the state with 5.67 crore people deciding the fate of around 2.06 lakh candidates.

          • July 08, 2023 15:05 (IST)

            DELHI RAINS - DELHI:STREETS WATERLOGGED AND TRAFFICS AFFECTED

            • ORANGE ALERT ISSUED IN THE NATIONAL CAPITAL
            • CARS TRAPPED, TRAFFIC SNARLS IN DELHI-NCR
          • July 08, 2023 14:50 (IST)

            STATE POLL BODY - STATE POLL CHIEF REACTS TO BENGAL VIOLENCE

            • INVESTIGATING THE DEATH CASES: STATE POLL CHIEF
            • STATE EC: LOOKING INTO COMPLAINTS OF VIOLENCE
          • July 08, 2023 14:10 (IST)

            ANURAG THAKUR - UNION MIN ANURAG THAKUR REACTS TO WB VIOLENCE

            • CENTRE’S FIRST REACTION ON BENGAL POLL VIOLENCE
            • UNION MIN ANURAG THAKUR SLAMS MAMATA GOVERNMENT
            • THAKUR: STATE GOVT FAILED TO MAINTAIN LAW & ORDER
          • July 08, 2023 13:55 (IST)

            SUNIL CHHETRI - SUNIL CHHETRI SPEAKS EXCLUSIVELY TO CNN-NEWS18

            • I CAN BEAT EVEN MESSI AND RONALDO: CHHETRI
            • ALWAYS GIVING MY BEST FOR THE COUNTRY:SUNIL CHHETRI
            • I’M INSPIRED TO DO WELL FOR THE COUNTRY: CHHETRI
            • ASIAN CUP IS ALWAYS IMPORTANT FOR US: CHHETRI
            • CHHETRI: TRYING TO MAKE INDIAN FOOTBALL BETTER
            • SUNIL CHHETRI: HAPPY TO BECOME DAD FOR FIRST TIME
            • SUNIL CHHETRI SPEAKS EXCLUSIVELY TO CNN-NEWS18
            • INDIAN FOOTBALLER SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
            • THIS SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP WAS SPECIAL: CHHETRI
          • July 08, 2023 13:35 (IST)

            BENGAL PANCHAYAT POLLS - DRAMATIC PROTEST VISUALS FROM WEST BENGAL

            • BJP WORKERS PROTEST IN WEST BENGAL
            • BJP WORKERS STAGE PROTEST AGAINST THE VIOLENCE
            • DRAMA UNFOLDS ON STREETS OF BENGAL ON POLLING DAY
          • July 08, 2023 13:25 (IST)

            UDDHAV FACTION - UDDHAV CAMP MOVES LETTER OF URGENCY BEFORE SC

            • UDDHAV FACTION SEEKS URGENT HEARING OF PLEA
          • July 08, 2023 13:10 (IST)

            PAKISTAN - PAK'S PART IN WORLD CUP IS DOUBTFUL:PAK MEDIA

            • INDIA-PAK WORLD CUP: ROW OVER PAK’S PARTICIPATION
            • PAK GOVT FORMS A PANEL: PAK MEDIA GEO NEWS
            • FOREIGN MIN BHUTTO LEADS PANEL: PAK MEDIA GEO NEWS
          • July 08, 2023 12:20 (IST)

            TMC - 3 OF OUR WORKERS KILLED IN MURSHIDABAD: TMC

            • OPPOSITION TRYING TO CREATE RUCKUS: TMC
            • CONG, CPI(M), BJP BEHIND VIOLENCE: TMC HITS BACK
            • BJP LYING ABOUT THE INCIDENTS IN BENGAL: TMC
            • PEOPLE OF BENGAL BELIEVES IN STATE GOVT: TMC
          • July 08, 2023 12:15 (IST)

            BJP STATE PREZ EXCL - BJP STATE PREZ SUKANTA SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

            • INSULT TO JUDICIARY BY STATE POLL BODY: BJP
            • STATE GOVT DOING NOTHING TO CONTROL VIOLENCE: BJP
            • STATE EC DISOBEYED COURT’S ORDER: BJP
          • July 08, 2023 11:50 (IST)

            ADIPURUSH - ADIPURUSH WRITER MANOJ SHUKLA ISSUES AN APOLOGY

            • AFTER OUTRAGE OVER FILM ‘ADIPURUSH’ DIALOGUES

