Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 09 July 2023: Delhi Rainfall Breaks Record; Monsoon Mayhem in Himachal

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 09 July 2023: Delhi Rainfall Breaks Record; Monsoon Mayhem in Himachal

For 9th July 2023
By News18/ Updated: July 09, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com

Breaking News Live Updates - 09 July 2023: Delhi Rainfall Breaks Record; Monsoon Mayhem in Himachal

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • July 09, 2023 21:25 (IST)

    RAIN FURY - FLASH FLOODS, CLOUDBURST IN MANIKARAN VALLEY,KULLU

    • July 09, 2023 20:40 (IST)

      MOHALI - HEAVY RAIN LEADS TO WATERLOGGING IN MOHALI

      • MONSOON MAYHEM ACROSS NORTH INDIA
      • PUNJAB GOVT SEEKS HELP FROM ARMY IN RESCUE OP
    • July 09, 2023 18:45 (IST)

      Schools in Ghaziabad to Remain Closed till July 15 Amid Heavy Rainfall

      Schools in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad will remain closed till July 15 amid heavy rainfall.

      READ FULL STORY
    • July 09, 2023 18:25 (IST)

      BENGAL PANCHAYAT POLLS - WEST BENGAL GUV ANANDA BOSE REACHES DELHI

      • July 09, 2023 18:05 (IST)

        J&K - J&K: RIVER CHENAB REACHES DANGER MARK IN AKHNOOR

        • CHENAB RIVER NEAR AKHNOOR BREACHES MARK
      • July 09, 2023 17:40 (IST)

        DELHI - HEAVY RAIN RAVAGE NATIONAL CAPITAL

        • MONSOON MAYHEM ACROSS NORTH INDIA
      • July 09, 2023 17:35 (IST)

        RAM MANDIR - CONSTRUCTION WORK OF THE 1ST FLOOR STARTED

        • RAM MANDIR CONSTRUCTION GOING ON IN FULL SWING
        • LATEST RAM MANDIR VISUALS ACCESSED BY CNN-NEWS18
        • CNN-NEWS18 LIVE FROM RAM MANDIR IN AYODHYA
        • EXCLUSIVE RAM MANDIR GROUND REPORT
        • TEMPLE WILL BE COMPLETED BY JAN 2024: MANDIR PANEL
        • MANDIR COMMITTEE MEMBER SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
        • SANDSTONE USED FOR MANDIR CONSTRUCTION:PANEL MEMBER
        • MANDIR BOUND TO LAST FOR NEXT 1K YRS: PANEL MEMBER
        • CNN-NEWS18 TRACKS RAM MANDIR CONSTRUCTION
        • GARBHAGRIHA TO BE MADE BY DEC: PANEL MEMBER
      • July 09, 2023 17:25 (IST)

        AGINIVEER - BIG UPDATE IN AGNIVEER RECRUITMENT

        • TALKS ON INTAKE INCREASE OF AGNIVEERS: GOVT SOURCE
        • GOVT SOURCE TO NEWS18 ON AGNIVEER
        • INTAKE INCREASE FROM 25% TO 50%: GOVT SOURCE
      • July 09, 2023 16:50 (IST)

        RAIN FURY - HEAVY RAINS WREAK HAVOC IN DELHI-NCR REGION

        • July 09, 2023 16:25 (IST)

          PUNJAB - FLASH FLOODS,HEAVY RAIN RAVAGE PUNJAB

          • CM MANN TO OFFICIALS:STAY IN YOUR RESPECTIVE PLACES
          • ‘REACH OUT TO PEOPLE’ CM MANN DIRECTS OFFICIALS
        • July 09, 2023 16:20 (IST)

          JAMMU AND KASHMIR - HEAVY RAINS LASH RAMBAN IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR

          • ROAD NEAR T-5 TUNNEL IN PANTHYAL GOT WASHED AWAY
        • July 09, 2023 16:15 (IST)

          HIMACHAL PRADESH - FLASH FLOODS,HEAVY RAIN RAVAGE HIMACHAL PRADESH

          • KULLU BRIDGE WASHED AWAY DUE TO HEAVY RAINFALL
        • July 09, 2023 15:50 (IST)

          MK STALIN - TN CM STALIN WRITES TO PRESIDENT DRAUPADI MURMU

          • RECALL GOVERNOR RN RAVI: STALIN TO PRESIDENT
          • STALIN CITES PROSECUTION SANCTIONS ON AIADMK MINs
        • July 09, 2023 15:03 (IST)
          Delhi Rainfall Breaks Record; Monsoon Mayhem in Himachal, Boats Out On Punjab Streets

          Delhi Rainfall Breaks Record; Monsoon Mayhem in Himachal, Boats Out On Punjab Streets

          Delhi in 24 hours ending 8:30 on Sunday, recorded the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weathermen issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Delhi NCR earlier today, warning of moderate to heavy rain across the national capital region today. The heavy downpour also created havoc in Himachal Pradesh, where IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ for seven districts.

        • July 09, 2023 14:25 (IST)

          WEST BENGAL - VIOLENCE IN NORTH DINAJPUR, WEST BENGAL

          • PROTESTERS SET CAR ON FIRE IN NORTH DINAJPUR
          • MAYHEM CONTINUES IN BENGAL, CAR SET ON FIRE
          • PROTESTERS VANDALISE CAR IN NORTH DINAJPUR
        • July 09, 2023 14:20 (IST)

          PAK WOMAN - I WASN'T QUESTIONED BY BORDER FORCES: PAK WOMAN

          • July 09, 2023 14:05 (IST)

            WEST BENGAL - UNION MIN SMRITI IRANI TEARS INTO BENGAL GOVT

            • MAYHEM CONTINUES IN BENGAL, CARS SET ON FIRE
            • PROTESTERS VANDALISE CARS IN NORTH DINAJPUR
            • WB BJP CHIEF ‘STOPPED’ BY COPS IN SOUTH DINAJPUR
            • BOMBS WERE THROWN, PEOPLE WERE SHOT: SUKANTA
            • PEOPLE WEREN’T ALLOWED TO VOTE: SUKANTA MAJUMDAR
            • BJP: POLICE CAN’T DENY VIOLENCE HAS TAKEN PLACE
          • July 09, 2023 12:25 (IST)

            PASWAN - WILL TAKE A CALL SOON ON ALLIANCE WITH NDA: PASWAN

            • July 09, 2023 12:25 (IST)

              CHIRAG PASWAN - CHIRAG PASWAN MEETS MoS HOME NITYANAND RAI

              • N RAI:RAM VILAS & BJP HAS ALWAYS WORKED TOGETHER
              • MoS HOME NITYANAND RAI MEETS LJP CHIEF IN PATNA

            Read more

            If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

            Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

            All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.