Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 10 July 2023: Tourists Stuck in Himachal To Be Evacuated Soon; Yamuna Breaches Warning Level in Delhi

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 10 July 2023: Tourists Stuck in Himachal To Be Evacuated Soon; Yamuna Breaches Warning Level in Delhi

For 10th July 2023
By News18/ Updated: July 10, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com

Breaking News Live Updates - 10 July 2023: Tourists Stuck in Himachal To Be Evacuated Soon; Yamuna Breaches Warning Level in Delhi

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • July 10, 2023 20:50 (IST)

    UCC DEBATE - DEBATE OVER UCC IMPLEMENTATION SIMMERS

    • BRS OPPOSES UNIFORM CIVIL CODE PUSH
    • UCC DIVIDES PEOPLE: BRS PRESIDENT KCR
  • July 10, 2023 18:35 (IST)

    BENGAL PANCHAYAT POLLS - BENGAL PANCHAYAT POLL VIOLENCE FALLOUT

    • WB GUV ANANDA BOSE MEETS HM AMIT SHAH
    • OVER 20 DIED IN WB PANCHAYAT POLL VIOLENCE
  • July 10, 2023 17:45 (IST)

    RAIN FURY - RAIN FURY IN DELHI: DELHI L-G MEETS WITH HM

    • DELHI L-G, HM DISCUSS RAIN RELATED ISSUES
  • July 10, 2023 17:25 (IST)

    BENGAL - WOMEN ALSO SUPPORTED TRIPLE TALAQ: PK MALHOTRA

    • July 10, 2023 17:00 (IST)

      UCC SURVEY - IUML RESPONDS TO NEWS18 MEGA UCC SURVEY

      • July 10, 2023 16:15 (IST)

        RAIN FURY - FMR HIMACHAL CM JAIRAM THAKUR SPEAKS TO NEWS18

        • THAKUR: NO MEET WAS HELD ON MONSOON PREPAREDNESS
        • ‘BJP WILL COOPERATE WITH CONG GOVT IN RELIEF WORK’
      • July 10, 2023 15:40 (IST)

        UCC - UNION MIN JITENDRA SINGH ON NEWS18 UCC SURVEY

        • WHATEVER IS GOOD FOR EVERYONE WILL HAPPEN: MIN
      • July 10, 2023 15:25 (IST)

        ORDINANCE - DELHI ORDINANCE ROW: SC ISSUES NOTICE TO CENTRE

        • SC: WE CAN’T STAY AN ORDINANCE
        • DELHI ORDINANCE ROW: SC HEAR PLEA AFTER 2 WEEKS
        • SC REFUSES URGENT STAY OF DELHI ORDINANCE
      • July 10, 2023 15:10 (IST)
        Tourists Stuck in Himachal To Be Evacuated Soon; Yamuna Breaches Warning Level in Delhi

        Tourists Stuck in Himachal To Be Evacuated Soon; Yamuna Breaches Warning Level in Delhi

        “Tourists from across the country are stuck in district Kullu & Lahaul Spiti due to damaged roads. Food & blankets are being provided by the administration and all the tourists are safe. Tourists will be evacuated by road or air, as soon as the weather permits,” tweeted Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

      • July 10, 2023 14:20 (IST)

        HIMACHAL - NEWS18 LIVE FROM SHIMLA- KULLU HGHWAY

        • DRAMATIC VISUALS FROM NH-3 ON CNN-NEWS18
        • MEGA COVERAGE ON MONSOON FURY ONLY ON CNN-NEWS18
        • LIVE VISUALS OF OVERFLOWING BEAS RIVER
      • July 10, 2023 13:45 (IST)

        UCC SURVEY - DMK RESPONDS TO NEWS18'S UCC SURVEY

        • GLAD THAT EDUCATED WOMEN BACKING UCC: PK MALHOTRA
        • ‘NO DISCRIMINATION MUST BE MADE ON INHERITANCE’
        • HAPPY WITH THE UCC FINDINGS: PK MALHOTRA
      • July 10, 2023 13:35 (IST)

        ABHISHEK - SC REFUSES TO STAY PROBE AGAINST ABHISHEK BANERJEE

        • SC ASKS BANERJEE TO PURSUE OTHER REMEDIES
      • July 10, 2023 13:35 (IST)

        ABHISEK - WB RECRUITMENT 'SCAM', NO RELIEF FOR ABHISHEK

        • July 10, 2023 13:20 (IST)

          RAINS - THIS IS THE TIME TO HELP EACH OTHER: KEJRIWAL

          • ALL OFFICERS & MLAs HAVE WORKED TOGETHER: KEJRIWAL
          • THANK ALL THOSE WHO WORKED ON RESCUE:KEJRIWAL
          • RECORD BREAKING RAINFALL IN DELHI AFTER 40 YRS: CM
          • HEAVIEST MONSOONS IN THE LAST 40 YEARS: KEJRIWAL
          • WATER COMING FROM HARYANA OVERFLOWING YAMUNA: CM
          • 153mm RAINFALL IN DELHI UNPRECEDENTED: KEJRIWAL
        • July 10, 2023 12:50 (IST)

          JAISHANKAR - EAM JAISHANKAR FILES RAJYA SABHA NOMINATION

          • FILES NOMINATION FROM GANDHINAGAR, GUJARAT
          • CM BHUPENDRA PATEL PRESENT ALONG WITH EAM
        • July 10, 2023 10:35 (IST)

          RAINS - DELHI MINISTER ATISHI TAKES SURVEY OF RAINS

          • July 10, 2023 10:30 (IST)

            BENGAL - TAMLUK CHIEF ASSAULTED, SUFFERS SERIOUS INJURIES

            • July 10, 2023 10:00 (IST)

              RAIN - AMID HEAVE RAINS IN H.P, HELPLINE NUMBERS LAUNCHED

              • HELPLINE NUMBERS: 1100, 1070 AND 1077
            • July 10, 2023 09:40 (IST)

              RAIN - AMID HEAVY RAINS IN H.P, NADDA INSTRUCTS BJP NETAS

              • JP NADDA ASKS BJP LEADERS TO HELP PEOPLE

            Read more

            If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

            Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

            All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.