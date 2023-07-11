Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 11 July 2023: SC Grants Centre Time Till October To Decide on Provisions of Places of Worship Act

Breaking News Live Updates - 11 July 2023: SC Grants Centre Time Till October To Decide on Provisions of Places of Worship Act

For 11th July 2023
July 11, 2023

Breaking News Live Updates - 11 July 2023: SC Grants Centre Time Till October To Decide on Provisions of Places of Worship Act

  • July 11, 2023 22:55 (IST)

    PAN INDIA RAIN FURY - PAN INDIA RAIN FURY: 120 ISRAELI TOURISTS STRANDED

    • AERONICS INTERNET COMPANY MD & CEO MURDERED
    • MD AND CEO ALLEGEDLY MURDERED BY EX EMPLOYEE
  • July 11, 2023 22:50 (IST)

    ED CHIEF - POLITICS OVER ED CHIEF'S TENURE ESCALATES

    • SC ORDER IS VICTORY OF JUSTICE: CONGRESS
    • ED HAS LOST CREDIBILITY: CONGRESS
  • July 11, 2023 19:35 (IST)

    HM SHAH - AFTER SC SAYS 'ED'S POWERS NEED TO BE REINED'

    • AMENDMENTS TO THE CVC ACT UPHELD: HM AMIT SHAH
    • POWER TO ACT AGAINST CORRUPT REMAINS SAME: HM
    • HM SHAH REACTS TO SC VERDICT ON ED CHIEF
  • July 11, 2023 19:13 (IST)

    Bengaluru: Tech Firm's CEO, Managing Director Murdered by Ex-Employee

    A CEO and Managing Director of a private firm in Bengaluru were killed. An ex-employee is suspected to be behind the murder.

     

  • July 11, 2023 17:05 (IST)

    MAHARASHTRA - INSIDE SCOOP OF MAHA CABINET RESHUFFLE

    • I THINK UDDHAV NEEDS A PSYCHIATRIST: FADNAVIS
    • AFTER UDDHAV THACKERAY’S ‘KALANK’ JIBE
  • July 11, 2023 17:00 (IST)

    NSA DOVAL - AFTER NSA AJIT DOVAL'S 'TOLERANCE' TALK

    • July 11, 2023 16:50 (IST)

      MWL GEN SECY PRAISES INDIA - AMID BIG MINORITY DEBATE, BIG ENDORSEMENT FOR INDIA

      • MUSLIM WORLD LEADER LAUDS INDIA’S INCLUSIVITY
      • MUSLIM WORLD LEAGUE CHIEF HAILS INDIA’S INCLUSIVITY
      • INDIA HAS CONTRIBUTED TO HUMANITY:MWL GENERAL SECY
      • INDIA PRAISED FOR ITS DIVERSITY: MWL GEN SECY
      • WE APPRECIATE MODEL OF INCLUSIVITY: MWL GEN SECY
    • July 11, 2023 16:30 (IST)

      AJIT DOVAL - AJIT DOVAL CITES STRONG INDIA-SAUDI ARABIA TIES

      • DOVAL SEEKS A UNITED FRONT TO FIGHT TERRORISM
      • AJIT DOVAL CITES STRONG INDIA-SAUDI ARABIA TIES
    • July 11, 2023 16:15 (IST)

      JAIN MONK MURDER - BJP DEMANDS CBI PROBE IN JAIN MONK MURDER

      • July 11, 2023 15:55 (IST)

        KARNATAKA - K'TAKA GOVT MULLS MAKING OF A NEW AMUSEMENT PARK

        • DISNEYLAND REPLICA TO BE MADE IN K’TAKA:SHIVAKUMAR
        • AS KARNATAKA STARES AT PROLONGED DROUGHT SEASON
      • July 11, 2023 15:40 (IST)

        NIA - J&K: NIA CRACKS DOWN ON TERROR ORGANISATIONS

        • PAK BASED TERROR OUTFITS BUSTED IN J&K BY NIA
        • NIA CONDUCTED RAIDS AT 5 LOCATIONS IN 3 DISTs
        • SEVERAL DIGITAL DEVICES SEIZED FROM TERRORISTS
      • July 11, 2023 15:25 (IST)

        ISRO - CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION: ISRO RELEASES IMAGES

        • ISRO RELEASES IMAGES OF CHANDRAYAAN-3 REHEARSAL
        • IMAGES OF ‘THE LAUNCH REHEARSAL’ RELEASED
        • INDIA TO TAKE SECOND SHOT AT MOON LANDING
      • July 11, 2023 15:20 (IST)

        RAINS - MONSOON MAYHEM IN DELHI: KEJRIWAL TAKES ACTION

        • DELHI CM TO MINISTERS ‘REVIEW PREPAREDNESS’
      • July 11, 2023 15:16 (IST)

        SC Grants Centre Time Till October To Decide on Provisions of Places of Worship Act

        The Supreme Court has granted more time to Centre to decide on the provisions of the Places of Worship Act. While presenting Centre’s side, the solicitor general said the matter is under consideration and given the subject matter and the nature of issue involved, it will take some more time.

        The court has given time till October 31 for Centre to decide its stand on the case. On previous occasions, also the top court had granted time to the Centre to file a response. READ MORE

      • July 11, 2023 14:20 (IST)

        Blow for ED Chief, SC says Extension of Sanjay Mishra Invalid, Can Continue Till July 31

        The extension of Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief is invalid said the Supreme Court on Tuesday. This mean Chief Sanjay Mishra can head ED till July 31.

      • July 11, 2023 14:20 (IST)

        ED CHIEF - SETBACK FOR ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE CHIEF

        • SC: EXTENSION OF SANJAY MISHRA’S TENURE INVALID
        • TOP COURT PERMITS MISHRA TO CONTINUE TILL JULY 31
        • SC: 15 DAYS ENOUGH TO APPOINT NEW DIRECTOR
        • SANJAY MISHRA’S TENURE WAS TO EXPIRE ON NOV 17
        • SC TO CENTRE: FIND NEW DIRECTOR BY JULY 31
        • ED CHIEF’S 3RD EXTENSION REJECTED BY APEX COURT
      • July 11, 2023 14:15 (IST)

        RAINS - AMID HEAVY RAINS, POLITICS ERUPTS IN DELHI

        • AAP MIN SAURABH BHARADWAJ HITS BACK AT L-G
      • July 11, 2023 13:45 (IST)

        NEPAL - NEPAL CHOPPER TRAGEDY: 5 ON BOARD DEAD

        • July 11, 2023 13:35 (IST)

          BENGAL - WB POLL VIOLENCE: CHAOS IN SOUTH 24 PARGANAS

          • POLICE ALLEGEDLY BEAT WINNING BJP CANDIDATE

