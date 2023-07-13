Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 13 July 2023: Delhi Schools Closed till Sunday Due to Waterlogging, CM Urges Pvt Offices to Allow WFH

Breaking News Live Updates - 13 July 2023: Delhi Schools Closed till Sunday Due to Waterlogging, CM Urges Pvt Offices to Allow WFH

  • July 13, 2023 21:20 (IST)

    J&K - J&K: 3 NON-LOCAL WORKERS SHOT AT BY TERRORISTS

    • NON LOCAL LABOURERS FROM BIHAR SHOT AT IN SHOPIAN
    • INJURED LABOURERS TAKEN TO NEARBY HOSPITAL
    • ALL MIGRANT LABOURERS ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION
    • TARGETED ATTACK ON NON LOCAL LABOURERS IN J&K
  • July 13, 2023 20:05 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI MEETS PREZ OF SENATE GERRAD LARCHER

    • July 13, 2023 19:45 (IST)

      CRICKET - EQUAL PRIZE MONEY IN ICC EVENTS FOR MEN & WOMEN

      • ICC ANNOUNCES EQUAL PRIZE MONEY FOR ALL EVENTS
      • MEN & WOMEN TO GET EQUAL AMOUNT IN ALL ICC EVENTS
      • DECISION MADE DURING ICC’S ANNUAL CONFERENCE
    • July 13, 2023 17:25 (IST)

      'If Seema Haider Doesn't Come Back...': Mumbai Police Gets '26/11-like Attack' Threat Call; Probe Begins

      Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room received a call threatening to conduct a terrorist attack similar to 26/11 attacks.

    • July 13, 2023 15:55 (IST)

      HARYANA - HARYANA CM REPLIES TO KEJRIWAL'S STATEMENT

      • DELHI CM KEJRIWAL BLAMES HARYANA FOR FLOODS
      • KEJRIWAL UNAWARE OF FACTS: HARYANA CM
    • July 13, 2023 15:45 (IST)

      PATNA - BJP CADRE VIJAY SINGH CONFIRMED DEAD

      • BJP CADRE VIJAY SINGH CONFIRMED DEAD
      • PATNA: BIHAR POLICE LATHICHARGE BJP WORKERS
      • 1 BJP WORKER SUCCUMBED TO HIS INJURIES: HOSPITAL
      • WE WERE PROTESTING PEACEFULLY: BJP WORKER
      • BIHAR POLICE HIT US WITH STICKS: BJP WORKER
    • July 13, 2023 15:40 (IST)

      PM MODI - PM MODI'S POWER-PACKED 2-DAY FRANCE VISIT

      • INDIA-FRANCE TO SIGN IMPORTANT DEFENCE DEALS
    • July 13, 2023 15:03 (IST)
      Delhi Schools Closed till Sunday Due to Waterlogging, CM Urges Pvt Offices to Allow WFH

      With Yamuna levels rising to a record high, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday directed that non-essential government offices, schools and colleges be closed till Sunday, officials said.

    • July 13, 2023 14:45 (IST)

      BIHAR CRACKDOWN - BJP CHIEF JP NADDA SLAMS NITISH KUMAR

      • JP NADDA CONDEMNS LATHICHARGE ON WORKERS
      • GRAND ALLIANCE GOVT IS ATTACKING DEMOCRACY:NADDA
      • GOVT SAVING THE CITADEL OF CORRUPTION: JP NADDA
      • BIHAR CM HAS FORGOTTEN HIS MORALITY: JP NADDA
      • BJP CLAIMS LEADER DEAD IN THE LATHICHARGE
    • July 13, 2023 14:25 (IST)

      DELHI RAINS - SEVERAL KEY DECISION TAKEN IN THE DDMA MEET

      • ‘PEOPLE EVACUATED TO BE SHIFTED TO GOVT SCHOOLS’
      • ‘SCHOOLS ACROSS DELHI SHUT TILL JULY 16’
      • ‘BUSES COMING TO ISBT TO BE STOPPED AT BORDER’
      • ’12 NDRF TEAMS OPERATIONAL IN THE CITY’
      • ‘PRIVATE OFFICES TO WORK FROM HOME IN DELHI’
    • July 13, 2023 14:10 (IST)

      U'KHAND RAINS - CM DHAMI CONDUCTS AERIAL SURVEY OF AFFECTED AREAS

      • PUSHKAR DHAMI TAKES STOCK OF FLOOD AFFECTED AREAS
      • HEAVY DOWNPOUR KILLS 17 IN STATE OF UTTARAKHAND
      • CM PUSHKAR DHAMI ASSESSES SITUATION ON GROUND
    • July 13, 2023 14:02 (IST)

      Greater Noida Mall Fire: Major Blaze at Galaxy Plaza Force People to Jump Off 3rd Floor

      People jumped off the third floor of Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida on Thursday after a massive fire broke out at Avenue 1 in Gaur City 1 under the limits of Bisrakh police station. Preliminary information stated that a short circuit led to the blaze.

    • July 13, 2023 13:55 (IST)

      NOIDA FIRE - FIRE BREAKS OUT IN NOIDA GALAXY PLAZA

      • July 13, 2023 13:05 (IST)

        CRACKDOWN - DRAMATIC VISUALS OF PATNA CLASHES

        • MURDER OF DEMOCRACY, CLAIM BJP PROTESTERS
        • POLICE LATHICHARGE BJP PROTESTERS IN PATNA
        • POLICE CHASE, LATHICHARGE BJP WORKERS IN PATNA
        • WATER CANNONS USED ON BJP PROTESTERS IN PATNA
        • DRAMATIC SCENES OF BJP PROTESTS IN PATNA
        • CNN-NEWS18 REPORTS LIVE FROM SITE OF BJP PROTESTS
        • TEAR GAS SHELLS USED ON BJP PROTESTERS IN PATNA
        • BIHAR BJP CHIEF CLAIMS: MANHANDLED,TEAR GAS FIRED
        • ‘END THIS GOONDAISM’: BJP PROTESTERS IN PATNA
        • POLICE CRACKDOWN ON BJP PROTESTERS IN PATNA
        • CRACKDOWN ON A PEACEFUL MARCH: BJP PROTESTERS
      • July 13, 2023 13:00 (IST)

        PDP MEHBOOBA MUFTI - MEHBOOBA MUFTI CLAIMS 'HOUSE ARREST'

        • July 13, 2023 12:55 (IST)

          PDH MEHBOOBA MUFTI - MEHBOOBA MUFTI CLAIMS 'HOUSE ARREST'

          • July 13, 2023 11:50 (IST)

            AMIT SHAH - HOME MINISTER'S AMIT SHAH'S ADDRESS

            • HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH LIVE AT G20 CONFERENCE
          • July 13, 2023 11:20 (IST)

            DELHI CM - DELHI CM AT WORST-HIT AREAS IN DELHI

            • DELHI CM KEJRIWAL TAKES STOCK IN WORST-HIT AREAS
          • July 13, 2023 11:10 (IST)

            BIHAR ASSEMBLY - UPROAR CONTINUES ON DAY 2 IN BIHAR ASSEMBLY

