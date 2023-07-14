Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 14 July 2023: Chandrayaan-3 Mission Accomplished, Says ISRO

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 14 July 2023: Chandrayaan-3 Mission Accomplished, Says ISRO

By News18/ Updated: July 14, 2023, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 14 July 2023: Chandrayaan-3 Mission Accomplished, Says ISRO

  • July 14, 2023 23:30 (IST)

    FOREIGN SECY - FOREIGN SECY BRIEFING ON DAY 2 OF PM'S VISIT

    • July 14, 2023 18:45 (IST)

      KEJRIWAL - LET'S PUT POLITICS ASIDE & WORK FOR DELHI:KEJRIWAL

      • July 14, 2023 17:30 (IST)

        DELHI - MONSOON MAYHEM IN DELHI: 3 KIDS REPORTED DEAD

        • EAM JAISHANKAR RAISES K-THREAT TO ENVOYS
      • July 14, 2023 17:20 (IST)

        ISRO - CNN-NEWS18 SPEAKS TO ISRO CHIEF K SOMANATH

        • July 14, 2023 17:05 (IST)

          PAKISTAN - RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: PAK'S DOUBLE STANDARD EXPOSED

          • NEWS18 TOLD YOU IN APRIL: PAK SUPPLYING ARMS TO UKR
          • NEWS18 REPORT NOW CONFIRMED
          • PAK SUPPLYING ARMS AND AMMUNITION TO UKRAINE
          • UKR FOREIGN MIN KULEBA TO VISIT PAKISTAN: REPORT
          • KULEBA TO VISIT PAK FOR MORE ARMS & AMMUNITION
          • KULEBA TO MAKE EMERGENCY VISIT TO PAKISTAN: REPORT
        • July 14, 2023 16:20 (IST)

          MAHARASHTRA - MAHA CABINET EXPANSION: NEWS18 ACCESSES FULL LIST

          • FINANCE MINISTRY GOES TO AJIT PAWAR
          • MEDICAL EDUCATION GOES TO HASAN MUSHRIF
          • CHHAGAN BHUJBAL GETS FOOD SUPPLIES
          • 11:02AM: CNN-NEWS18 BROKE CABINET SCOOP
          • 5 HRS LATER, PORTFOLIO ALLOCATION CONFIRMED
          • MAHA CABINET EXPANSION: CNN-NEWS18 GETS IT RIGHT
          • DHANANJAY MUNDE GETS AGRICULTURE MINISTRY
        • July 14, 2023 15:11 (IST)
          Chandrayaan-3 Mission Accomplished, Says ISRO

          Chandrayaan-3 Mission Accomplished, Says ISRO

          The Indian Space Research Organisation launched its third lunar mission — Chandrayaan 3 — on-board the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket at Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on Friday. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully entered its orbit. “Chandrayaan-3 accomplished,” said ISRO.

        • July 14, 2023 14:35 (IST)

          ISRO - CHANDRAYAAN-3 TO LAUNCH SHORTLY FROM SRIHARIKOTA

          • July 14, 2023 14:15 (IST)

            CHANDRAYAAN 3 - 'CHANDRAYAAN 3' LIFTS OFF FROM SRIHARIKOTA

            • ‘CHANDRAYAAN 3’ LIFTS OFF FROM SRIHARIKOTA
          • July 14, 2023 12:15 (IST)

            DELHI RAINS - ARMY REQUISITIONED BY CM AND L-G DELHI

            • July 14, 2023 11:15 (IST)

              BIHAR - CHAOS IN BIHAR ASSEMBLY OVER BJP WORKER'S 'DEATH'

              • BJP VS NITISH GOVT: BJP CLAIMS WORKER WAS KILLED
              • AFTER YESTERDAY’S DRAMA, RUCKUS IN BIHAR ASSEMBLY
            • July 14, 2023 11:05 (IST)

              NCP - MAHA POLITICAL WAR: AJIT CAMP SOURCE TO NEWS18

              • AJIT PAWAR WILL GET FINANCE: AJIT CAMP SOURCE
              • PORTFOLIO ALLOCATION TODAY: AJIT CAMP SOURCE
            • July 14, 2023 10:55 (IST)

              PUNE FIRE - FIRE BREAKS OUT IN A CLOTH GODOWN IN PUNE

              • 15 FIRE TENDERS, WATER TANKERS RUSHED TO SPOT
            • July 14, 2023 10:35 (IST)

              OMG - SAUDI ARABIA ISSUES FINAL WARNING TO PAKISTAN

              • RIYADH AIRPORT AUTHORITY WARNS PAK AIRLINES
              • ‘NON-PAYMENT OF DUES’ CHARGE BY SAUDI
              • CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE: PAKISTAN AIRLINES IN DOCK
            • July 14, 2023 10:30 (IST)

              K-ATTACK - ATTACKED WHILE RETURNING HOME FROM WORK

              • July 14, 2023 10:30 (IST)

                K ATTACK - INDIAN STUDENT BEATEN BY K-SUPPORTERS IN SYDNEY

                • CONDITION CRITICAL, ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL
              • July 14, 2023 09:55 (IST)

                ABDUL KARIM - ABDUL KARIM AL ISSA EXCL, PRAISES INDIA'S UNITY

                • July 14, 2023 09:25 (IST)

                  DELHI CM - ARVIND KEJRIWAL TO VISIT ITO AT 11 AM TODAY

                  • CAR OCCUPANTS ‘ASSAULTED’ INCIDENT CAUGHT ON CAM
                • July 14, 2023 08:45 (IST)

                  PATNA SHOWDOWN - BJP VS NITISH GOVT: BLACK DAY TO BE OBSERVED

                  • BJP TO OBSERVE BLACK DAY ACROSS BIHAR

