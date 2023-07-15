Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 15 July 2023: Yamuna Water in Delhi Recedes at 5cm An Hour, CM Calls Review Meeting

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 15 July 2023: Yamuna Water in Delhi Recedes at 5cm An Hour, CM Calls Review Meeting

For 15th July 2023
By News18/ Updated: July 15, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com

Breaking News Live Updates - 15 July 2023: Yamuna Water in Delhi Recedes at 5cm An Hour, CM Calls Review Meeting

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • July 15, 2023 22:00 (IST)

    PM MODI LG - PM MODI LANDS IN DELHI, SPEAKS TO L-G SAXENA

    • PM TAKES STOCK OF DELHI DELUGE: GOVT SOURCES
  • July 15, 2023 20:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI LANDS IN DELHI AFTER TWO-NATION VISIT

    • PM MODI SPENT 2 DAYS IN FRANCE, 1 DAY IN UAE
  • July 15, 2023 17:55 (IST)

    UCC - NCW'S MEET ON UNIFORM CIVIL CODE CONCLUDES

    • EXPERTS WEIGHED IN FOR REVISIT OF GUARDIANSHIP
    • NEED CODIFICATION OF MUSLIM PERSONAL LAW: NCW
    • NEED FOR CODIFIED LAWS URGENT: REKHA SHARMA
    • NEED TO WORK TOWARDS THE LEGAL FRAMEWORK: NCW
  • July 15, 2023 17:20 (IST)

    AAP PC - AAP ADDRESSES MEDIA OVER DELHI DELUGE

    • AAP HITS OUT AT DELHI L-G VINAI KUMAR SAXENA
    • AAP’S SAURABH BHARADWAJ ATTACKS THE CENTRE
    • CRIME & CONSPIRACY AGAINST THE PEOPLE: AAP
    • CONSPIRACY AGAINST SC & PEOPLE OF DELHI: AAP
  • July 15, 2023 17:10 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI CONCLUDES HIS UAE VISIT

    • PM MODI DEPARTS FOR INDIA AFTER UAE VISIT
    • AFTER FRANCE VISIT, PM MODI WRAPS UP UAE VISIT
    • PM MODI HELD PRODUCTIVE MEETINGS IN UAE
    • PM MODI HELD TALKS ON ISSUE OF CLIMATE CHANGE
  • July 15, 2023 16:46 (IST)

    Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi Moves Supreme Court, Challenges Gujarat HC's Order

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2019 defamation case. The plea challenges the order of the Gujarat High Court dated July 7. In the plea, Rahul Gandhi requested the apex court to suspend his conviction and grant him relief in the Purnesh Modi defamation case.

    READ FULL STORY
  • July 15, 2023 16:40 (IST)

    RAHUL - DEFAMATION ROW: RAHUL GANDHI MOVES APEX COURT

    • 2019 DEFAMATION CASE:PLEA SEEKS STAY ON CONVICTION
    • RAHUL’S PLEA CHALLENGES GUJARAT HIGH COURT ORDER
    • RAHUL SEEKS STAY ON SENTENCE & CONVICTION
    • JULY 7: GUJ HC REJECTS STAY ON HIS CONVICTION
    • CASE TO BE RAISED IN SC ON JULY 17: LEGAL SOURCES
    • LEGAL SOURCES TO NEWS18: CASE TO BE RAISED IN SC
  • July 15, 2023 15:03 (IST)
    Yamuna Water in Delhi Recedes at 5cm An Hour, CM Calls Review Meeting

    Yamuna Water in Delhi Recedes at 5cm An Hour, CM Calls Review Meeting

    The water level of Yamuna is receding at the rate of 5 cm every hour, the Delhi government said on Saturday, adding that the situation is expected to improve significantly by July 16. Amidst the prevailing flood-like situation in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejirwal has called a meeting of Cabinet ministers at 4:30 pm today.

  • July 15, 2023 14:50 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI HOLDS DELEGATION LEVEL TALKS

    • PM MODI MEETS COP 28 CEO SULTAN JABER
    • PM RECEIVES CEREMONIAL WELCOME IN UAE
  • July 15, 2023 14:25 (IST)

    AZAM KHAN - AZAM KHAN SENTENCED TO 2-YEAR JAIL TERM

    • July 15, 2023 14:10 (IST)

      SMRITI IRANI - KC VENUGOPAL HITS BACK AT UNION MIN SMRITI IRANI

      • SMRITI SLAMS RAHUL, KC VENUGOPAL HITS BACK
    • July 15, 2023 13:45 (IST)

      DELHI RAINS - BJP PRESS BRIEFING ON DELHI FLOODS

      • BJP: PEOPLE ARE FACING DIFFICULTY DUE TO FLOODS
      • BJP: INDIAN ARMY DOING WORK OF DELHI GOVT
      • BJP TEARS INTO DELHI GOVT OVER DELHI FLOODS
    • July 15, 2023 13:40 (IST)

      NCW DELHI - THE NEED FOR CODIFIED LAWS IS URGENT: NCW HEAD

      • NCW CHAIRS MEET TO REVIEW MUSLIM PERSONAL LAW
    • July 15, 2023 13:25 (IST)

      SMRITI IRANI - UNION MIN SMRITI IRANI SLAMS RAHUL GANDHI

      • SMRITI SLAMS RAHUL, KC VENUGOPAL HITS BACK
      • ‘IRANI SHOULD ASK PM WHY HE IS SILENT ON MANPUR’
      • WAR OF WORDS BETWEEN CONG & BJP OVER MANIPUR
    • July 15, 2023 13:20 (IST)

      AZAM KHAN - AZAM KHAN CONVICTED IN 2019 HATE SPEECH CASE

      • AZAM KHAN SENTENCED TO 2-YEAR JAIL TERM
    • July 15, 2023 12:50 (IST)

      DELHI RAINS - DELHI L-G VK SAXENA REACHES CIVIL LINES

      • July 15, 2023 12:45 (IST)

        ORDINANCE - AAP GIVES ULTIMATUM TO CONGRESS ON ORDINANCE

        • AAP THREATENS TO BOYCOTT OPPN MEET IN KARNATAKA
        • ‘WON’T ATTEND MEET IF CONG DOESN’T CLEAR STAND’
      • July 15, 2023 12:20 (IST)

        NAVY SOURCE - NAVY OFFICIAL:5 OUT OF 32 GATES AT ITO WERE JAMMED

        • July 15, 2023 11:05 (IST)

          DELHI - PM MODI TO MEET UAE PREZ SHEIKH MOHAMMED NAHYAN

          Read more

          If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

          Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

          All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.