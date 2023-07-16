Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 16 July 2023: Congress Announces 'Unequivocal Opposition' to Delhi Ordinance, AAP Welcomes Move

For 16th July 2023
By News18/ Updated: July 16, 2023, 05:55 IST

  • July 16, 2023 19:25 (IST)

    B'LURU - AHEAD OF THE OPPN UNITY MEET IN BENGALURU

    • MASSIVE LANGUAGE ROW ERUPTS IN BENGALURU
    • PRO-KANNADA ACTIVISTS TEAR ENGLISH BANNERS
    • ENGLISH BANNERS OF CONG NETAS VANDALISED
  • July 16, 2023 19:20 (IST)

    KEJRI - ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES COMPENSATIONS FOR VICTIMS

    • Rs 10K PER FAMILY AS AID TO FLOOD VICTIMS:KEJRIWAL
  • July 16, 2023 19:00 (IST)

    OMG INFO - EXCLUSIVE NEWSBREAK AT CNN-NEWS18 FROM PAK

    • 2 TEMPLES ATTACKED IN THE LAST 48 HOURS IN SINDH
    • TEMPLE ATTACKED WITH ROCKET LAUNCHERS: POLICE
  • July 16, 2023 17:05 (IST)

    OPPN MEET - KEY OPPN UNITY MEET IN BENGALURU TOMORROW

    • ORDINANCE IS ANTI-INDIA, SAYS AAP MP RAGHAV CHADHA
    • THOSE WHO BACK ORDINANCE ARE ANTI-NATIONALS:AAP MP
    • SP, JDU, CPM, TMC BACKED CM KEJRIWAL: AAP MP
    • WE WELCOME CONGRESS’ ANNOUNCEMENT: AAP
  • July 16, 2023 17:05 (IST)

    DELHI LG - AAP TO TAKE PART IN TOMORROW'S OPPN MEETING

    • July 16, 2023 16:55 (IST)

      HARYANA CM - HARYANA CM KHATTAR CALLS CM KEJRIWAL 'UNEDUCATED'

      • July 16, 2023 16:00 (IST)

        HARYANA CM - POLITICAL FACE-OFF PEAKS OVER DELHI FLOODS

        • July 16, 2023 15:10 (IST)

          DELHI FLOODS - DELHI CM IGNORED SEVERAL WARNINGS: LETTER

          • July 16, 2023 15:10 (IST)

            DELHI FLOODS - CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES APEX COURT'S LETTER

            • July 16, 2023 15:08 (IST)
              A day before the big opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru, Congress has extended its support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Delhi ordinance issue. “We aren’t going to support it (Centre’s ordinance)," said Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday.

            • July 16, 2023 15:05 (IST)

              JP NADDA - AHEAD OF R'STHAN POLLS, JP NADDA IN JAIPUR

              • NADDA: THERE’S NO LAW AND ORDER IN THE STATE
              • NADDA:WOMEN ARE NOT SAFE, GRAFT IS HIGH IN R’STHAN
              • CONGRESS GOVT LOOTING PEOPLE: JP NADDA
            • July 16, 2023 14:20 (IST)

              ORDINANCE ROW - AFTER CONG SUPPORTS AAP, BJP SLAMS CONGRESS

              • BJP:POLITICAL DESPERATION & CONFUSION GRIPS CONG
              • DISUNITED CONG HOLDING FRACTURED OPPN MEET: BJP
            • July 16, 2023 13:25 (IST)

              AJIT PAWAR - AJIT PAWAR GROUP MLAs REACH YB CHAVAN

              • WEEKS AFTER REBELLION, AJIT CAMP MEETS SR PAWAR
              • REQUESTED SR PAWAR THAT NCP MUST BE UNITED: PATEL
              • AJIT PAWAR GROUP MLAs MEET SHARAD PAWAR
              • CHHAGAN BHUJBAL, ADITI TATKARE AT YB CHAVAN
              • PATEL: WE’RE HERE TO TAKE BLESSINGS FROM SR PAWAR
            • July 16, 2023 13:05 (IST)

              ASSAM CM - DELUGE CONTINUE IN DELHI: ASSAM CM HIMANTA TWEETS

              • July 16, 2023 12:51 (IST)

                Earthquake of 7.4 Magnitude Strikes Alaska in US, Tsunami Warning Issued

                An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 has struck Alaska Peninsula region in the US, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

                The US tsunami warning system issued a tsunami alert following the strong earthquake, BNO News reported.

              • July 16, 2023 12:15 (IST)

                DELHI FLOODS - DELHI CM ARVIND KEJRIWAL VISITS RELIEF CAMPS

                • LETTER: NO MEET ON FLOOD IN LAST 2 YEARS
                • ORDERS ISSUED WITHOUT COMMITTEE MEET: LETTER
              • July 16, 2023 12:10 (IST)

                TOMATO PRICE - TOMATOES AT RS 80 PER KG NOW

                • PRICE OF TOMATO SLASHED AFTER GOVT INTERVENTION
                • GOVT TO SELL TOMATOES AT RS 80/KG FROM TODAY
              • July 16, 2023 12:00 (IST)

                OP RAJBHAR - SAMAJWADI PARTY TAKES A SWIPE AT OP RAJBHAR

                • July 16, 2023 11:20 (IST)

                  AAP MINISTER SAURABH - AAP MIN SAURABH BHARDWAJ TAKE STOCK OF SITUATION

                  • NDRF RESCUE OPs ON, AAP MIN VISITS RELIEF CAMP

