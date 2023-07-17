Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 17 July 2023: Yamuna Level Rising Again in Delhi, 27 Dengue Cases Reported in Capital

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 17 July 2023: Yamuna Level Rising Again in Delhi, 27 Dengue Cases Reported in Capital

For 17th July 2023
By News18/ Updated: July 17, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com

Breaking News Live Updates - 17 July 2023: Yamuna Level Rising Again in Delhi, 27 Dengue Cases Reported in Capital

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • July 17, 2023 16:40 (IST)

    DELHI ORDINANCE ROW - DELHI ORDINANCE: AAP Vs CENTRE TUSSLE ESCALATES

    • CENTRE FILES FRESH AFFIDAVIT IN TOP COURT
    • HARASSMENT OF OFFICERS BY AAP MINISTERS: CENTRE
    • CENTRAL GOVT: WITCH-HUNT POST MAY 11 VERDICT
  • July 17, 2023 16:15 (IST)

    AIR INDIA - EMERGENCY LANDING BY AIR INDIA FLIGHT IN UDAIPUR

    • SOURCES: CELL PHONE EXPLODED INSIDE FLIGHT
    • EMERGENCY LANDING BY AIR INDIA UDAIPUR-DELHI PLANE
    • AFTER TECHNICAL CHECKUP FLIGHT TAKES OFF AGAIN
    • 3-4 PEOPLE DEBOARDED FROM THE AIR INDIA FLIGHT
  • July 17, 2023 16:00 (IST)

    KEJRIWAL - BJP SLAMS DELHI CM AS HE ATTEND B'LURU OPPN MEET

    • KEJRIWAL NEGLECTING DELHI AMID FLOODS: BJP
  • July 17, 2023 15:30 (IST)

    DMK MIN - 70 L CASH FOUND FROM DMK MIN'S RESIDENCE: ED CLAIM

    • FOREIGN CURRENCY ALSO SEIZED FROM DMK MIN
  • July 17, 2023 15:02 (IST)
    Yamuna Level Rising Again in Delhi, 27 Dengue Cases Reported in Capital

    Yamuna Level Rising Again in Delhi, 27 Dengue Cases Reported in Capital

    The water level of river Yamuna was recorded at 205.84 meters at 1:00 pm, which is slightly more than 205.80 recorded at 12:00 pm today. As many as 27 cases of Dengue were reported in Delhi last week amidst flooding and waterlogging in different parts of the national capital.

  • July 17, 2023 14:40 (IST)

    DELHI ORDINANCE - SC TO REFER CASE TO CONSTITUTION BENCH

    • SC SENDS ORDINANCE PLEA TO CONSTITUTION BENCH
    • ORDINANCE CASE: MATTER ADJOURNED TILL THURSDAY
  • July 17, 2023 14:35 (IST)

    ORDINANCE ROW - SC SENDS ORDINANCE PLEA TO CONSTITUTION BENCH

    • July 17, 2023 14:30 (IST)

      OPPOSITION - AHEAD OF OPPOSITION MEET, BJP BRIEFING

      • July 17, 2023 13:55 (IST)

        ASSAM - ONGOING DELIMITATION PROCESS CHALLENGED IN SC

        • July 17, 2023 13:50 (IST)

          CHANDRAYAAN-3 - CHANDRAYAAN 3 ENTERS SECOND ORBIT SUCCESSFULLY

          • SPACECRAFT IS NOW IN 41603 KM x 226 KM ORBIT
        • July 17, 2023 13:45 (IST)

          PDP CHIEF MUFTI - AFTER 3 J&K GOVT EMPLOYEES SACKED BY ADMIN

          • MEHBOOBA MUFTI SLAMS ACTION BY J&K L-G
          • MUFTI ACCUSES CENTRE OF ‘DISINTEGRATING’ J&K
          • BJP SAYS GOVT WON’T TOLERATE MOLES IN SYSTEM
        • July 17, 2023 13:35 (IST)

          J&K SACK - AFTER 3 J&K GOVT EMPLOYEES SACKED BY ADMIN

          • July 17, 2023 13:30 (IST)

            SHAH - WAR TO END NARCO TERROR CAN'T BE STOPPED: HM SHAH

            • MEETINGS IN PUNJAB & H.P NEED TO BE INCREASED:SHAH
            • ED’S PROBE SHOULD BE SUPPORTED BY STATES: SHAH
          • July 17, 2023 13:30 (IST)

            ASSAM DELIMITATION - ASSAM DELIMITATION ROW:10 OPPN LEADERS MOVE SC

            • July 17, 2023 13:30 (IST)

              AMIT SHAH - CRACKDOWN ON NARCO TERROR: HM SHAH BRIEFING

              • 1,44,000 KGS OF SEIZED DRUGS DESTROYED: HM SHAH
              • CENTRE’S CRACKDOWN AGAINST DRUGS
              • COMMITTED TO END DRUG MENACE: HM AMIT SHAH
            • July 17, 2023 13:00 (IST)

              MAHARASHTRA - FORMER MAHARASHTRA CM SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

              • CONG’S PRITHVIRAJ CHAVAN HITS OUT AT SHINDE GOVT
              • CHAVAN: CONG IS PREPARED TO CORNER THE GOVT
              • CHAVAN: ALL MVA LEADERS ARE GOING TO GUV NOW
              • CHAVAN: SPEAKER HASN’T ACTED ON DISQUALIFICATION
              • CHAVAN: WE WANT THE GOVERNOR TO ACT NOW
              • CHAVAN: CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS IN THE STATE
            • July 17, 2023 12:50 (IST)

              JAIN COMMUNITY - ANGER OVER JAIN MONK'S MURDER

              • JAIN COMMUNITY DEMANDS CBI INQUIRY
              • CALLS FOR DEATH PENALTY AT PROTEST
              • JAIN COMMUNITY PROTESTS AT JANTAR MANTAR
            • July 17, 2023 12:30 (IST)

              KEJRIWAL TWEET - CENTRE BREAKING PARTIES THROUGH ED: KEJRIWAL

              • INDIA CAN’T BE SCARED OR CONTROLLED BY ED:KEJRIWAL
              • ARVIND KEJRIWAL CONDEMNS ED ACTION ON TN MINISTER
            • July 17, 2023 12:20 (IST)

              OPPOSITION MEET - TN CM MK STALIN REACHES B'LURU FOR OPPN MEET

              • AHEAD OF OPPN MEET, TN CM REACHES BENGALURU

            Read more

            If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

            Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

            All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.