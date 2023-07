Breaking News Live Updates - 19 July 2023 | Chamoli Accident: 17 Killed as Power Transformer Explodes at Namami Gange Project Site

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to activist Teesta Setalvad stating her custodial interrogation is no longer necessary. The court said that the evidence required for the alleged fabrication of evidence linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots case is already in possession of the prosecution, thus ruling out any possibility of tampering.

The SC was hearing a plea of Setalvad against Gujarat High Court order dismissing her bail in the case. The apex court had extended interim protection from arrest till July 19.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna and Dipankar Datta issued a notice to the Gujarat government on Setalvad’s appeal against the Gujarat High Court order. “Issue notice returnable on July 19, 2023. Whatever documents parties want to place on record shall be filed prior to July 15 after exchanging with each other. Interim order to continue until further orders," the bench said.