Breaking News Live Updates - 20 July 2023: Telangana BJP President & Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Taken Into Custody Amid Protest

Two more accused, who were part of the mob that paraded naked two tribal women in Kangpokpi district of Manipur in a viral video, were arrested on Thursday, officials said. Tension escalated in Manipur as a video, allegedly filmed on May 4, emerged on Wednesday, showing two women from one of the warring communities in the northeastern state being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.
Following nationwide outcry, the Manipur Police arrested one of the main accused seen in the video.
Police on Thursday took Union Minister for Culture and Tourism and Telangana state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy into preventive custody as he was heading to Bata Singaram village near Hyderabad to inspect the construction of double-bedroom houses for the poor under a state government scheme.
Police took Kishan Reddy into custody near Shamshabad Airport on the city outskirts and shifted him to a police station.
BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, and others were also taken into custody.
Amid Delhi vs Centre tussle over appointment of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairman, Supreme Court on Thursday said that it’s “sad" that “nobody care about the institution and individually fight".
