Breaking News Live Updates - 20 July 2023: Telangana BJP President & Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Taken Into Custody Amid Protest

For 20th July 2023
By News18/ Updated: July 20, 2023, 05:55 IST

  • July 20, 2023 23:10 (IST)

    GYANVAPI CASE - GYANVAPI CASE: DIST JUDGE TO GIVER VERDICT

    • HINDU SIDE SEEKS ASI SURVEY IN GYANVAPI CASE
  • July 20, 2023 23:05 (IST)

    JHARKHAND - J'KHAND:ISIS GANG BUSTED, MAJOR ATTACKS AVERTED

    • July 20, 2023 23:00 (IST)

      SARADA - SARADA CASE: BENGAL BJP LEADER WRITES TO CBI

      • MAMATA SHOULD BE QUIZZED IN SARADA ‘SCAM’: BJP MLA
      • TMC CHIEF ORCHESTRATED THE WHOLE SCAM: BJP MLA
    • July 20, 2023 20:21 (IST)

      Manipur Women Video Case: 2 More Arrested After Outrage Over Incident

      Two more accused, who were part of the mob that paraded naked two tribal women in Kangpokpi district of Manipur in a viral video, were arrested on Thursday, officials said. Tension escalated in Manipur as a video, allegedly filmed on May 4, emerged on Wednesday, showing two women from one of the warring communities in the northeastern state being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.

      Following nationwide outcry, the Manipur Police arrested one of the main accused seen in the video.

    • July 20, 2023 18:55 (IST)

      JHARKHAND - NIA BUSTS ISIS MODULE IN JHARKHAND

      • AFTER WIDESPREAD SEARCHES IN JHARKHAND AND U.P
      • ISIS OPERATIVE ARRESTED AFTER EXTENSIVE SEARCHES
      • PAN INDIA CRACKDOWN ON TERROR MODULE BY NIA
      • ACCUSED A STUDENT OF AMU TAKEN INTO CUSTODY
    • July 20, 2023 17:30 (IST)

      DELHI L-G - DELHI L-G OFFICE SOURCE TO CNN-NEWS18 ON NEVA

      • CENTRAL GOVT, MANIPUR CM DID NOTHING: KEJRIWAL
      • MANIPUR VIDEO IS 70 DAYS OLD: DELHI CM KEJRIWAL
      • KEJRIWAL: WHY WAS NO ACTION TAKEN EARLIER?
    • July 20, 2023 17:25 (IST)

      RAJASTHAN - BOTH PILOT AND GEHLOT PART OF OF POLL PANEL

      • R’STHAN CM, DY CM PART OF ELECTION COMMITTEE
    • July 20, 2023 16:50 (IST)

      MANIPUR HORROR - CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES PIC OF MANIPUR ACCUSED

      • PREDATOR WHO ASSAULTED WOMEN ARRESTED
      • ONE ARRESTED; WHEN WILL COPS ARREST OTHER BRUTES?
      • FIRST PICTURE OF PERVERT WHO MOLESTED 2 WOMEN
    • July 20, 2023 16:45 (IST)

      TEESTA SETALVAD CASE - TEESTA SETALVAD CASE: ACQUITTAL PLEA REJECTED

      • AHMEDABAD COURT REJECTS DISCHARGE PLEA OF TEESTA
    • July 20, 2023 16:25 (IST)

      BHUSHAN - DELHI COURT GRANTS BAIL TO BRIJ BHUSHAN SINGH

      • COURT TO BHUSHAN: DON’T CONTACT WITNESSES
      • CO-OPERATE WITH THE PROBE: COURT TO BHUSHAN
      • BRIJ BHUSHAN RELEASED ON BAIL BOND OF RS 25,000
    • July 20, 2023 16:15 (IST)

      MANIPUR GUV - MANIPUR GUV UIKEY SPEAKS EXCLUSIVELY TO CNN-NEWS18

      • HAVE BRIEFED PM, HM OVER SITUATION: MANIPUR GUV
    • July 20, 2023 15:20 (IST)

      T'GANA - G KISHAN REDDY SLAMS BRS: DIDN'T VIOLATE ANY RULE

      • July 20, 2023 15:18 (IST)

        Telangana BJP President & Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Taken Into Custody Amid Protest

        Police on Thursday took Union Minister for Culture and Tourism and Telangana state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy into preventive custody as he was heading to Bata Singaram village near Hyderabad to inspect the construction of double-bedroom houses for the poor under a state government scheme.

        Police took Kishan Reddy into custody near Shamshabad Airport on the city outskirts and shifted him to a police station.

        BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, and others were also taken into custody.

      • July 20, 2023 15:10 (IST)

        TELANGANA - G KISHAN REDDY: TREATED LIKE A TERRORIST

        • WE ARE DECLARING A WAR AGAINST BRS GOVT: REDDY
      • July 20, 2023 14:40 (IST)

        ORDINANCE - ORDINANCE ISSUE SENT TO CONSTITUTION BENCH

        • SC SENDS ORDINANCE PLEA TO CONSTITUTION BENCH
        • DELHI ORDINANCE PLEA NOW WITH CONSTITUTION BENCH
      • July 20, 2023 14:30 (IST)

        TELANGANA - KISHAN REDDY: FIGHT WILL CONTINUE AGAINST KCR

        • ‘WILL NOT STOP FIGHTING AGAINST RAZAKAR RULE’
      • July 20, 2023 14:24 (IST)

        'Nobody Cares, Only Fight': Supreme Court on DERC Chairman Row, Delhi Ordinance Issue

        Amid Delhi vs Centre tussle over appointment of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairman, Supreme Court on Thursday said that it’s “sad" that “nobody care about the institution and individually fight".

      • July 20, 2023 14:05 (IST)

        OPPN PARLIAMENT - OPPOSITION RAISES SLOGANS OVER MANIPUR ISSUE

        • CONG CHIEF RAISES MANIPUR VIOLENCE IN RAJYA SABHA
        • MANIPUR IS BURNING: CONG CHIEF MALLIKARJUN KHARGE
        • BOTH HOUSES ADJOURNED FOR THE DAY
        • BOTH HOUSES ADJOURNED WITHIN 5 MINUTES
      • July 20, 2023 13:50 (IST)

        ISIS GANG BUST - HAND GRENADES WERE STORED SAFELY: POLICE

        • ENSURED FSL TEAM SAFELY RECOVERED GRENADES: COPS
        • INFORMATION ON MORE ACCUSED RECEIVED: POLICE
        • TRYING TO FIND OUT WHO DELIVERED AMMO: POLICE

