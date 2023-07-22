Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News LIVE Updates - 22 JULY 2023: Oppenheimer Beats Barbie at Indian Box Office; Amid Manipur Video Outrage, New Clip From Bengal Surfaces

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 22 JULY 2023: Oppenheimer Beats Barbie at Indian Box Office; Amid Manipur Video Outrage, New Clip From Bengal Surfaces

For 22nd July 2023
By News18/ Updated: July 22, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com

Breaking News LIVE Updates - 22 JULY 2023: Oppenheimer Beats Barbie at Indian Box Office; Amid Manipur Video Outrage, New Clip From Bengal Surfaces

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • July 22, 2023 21:15 (IST)

    OPPENHEIMER - OPPENHEIMER: SCSIF HITS OUT AT MAKERS OF FILM

    • HOLY BOOK INSULTED IN OPPENHEIMER: SCSIF
  • July 22, 2023 20:32 (IST)

    Manipur Police Makes Sixth Arrest in Viral Video Case

    The Manipur Police has arrested six people, including a juvenile, in connection with the case involving parading two women naked in Kangpokpi district of the state on May 4, officials said on Saturday. In an official statement, the state police said, “As of now, one juvenile has been arrested in the case. The State Police is making all-out efforts to apprehend the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hideouts."

    READ FULL STORY
  • July 22, 2023 20:25 (IST)

    MANIPUR VIDEO - MANIPUR VIDEO STORM: 6TH ACCUSED ARRESTED

    • July 22, 2023 18:20 (IST)

      YOGI ADITYANATH - YOGI GOVT INITIATES A 10 DAY CAMPAIGN FOR SAFETY

      • CAMPAIGN FOR SAFETY, RESPECT OF WOMEN
      • 10 DAY CAMPAIGN FOR SELF-RELIANCE OF WOMEN
    • July 22, 2023 18:10 (IST)

      WRESTLERS - DELHI HC UPHOLDS OLYMPIC ASSOCIATIONS' DECISION

      • DECISION ALLOWING PUNIA & PHOGAT TO REPRESENT INDIA
      • WRESTLERS PANGHAL, KALKAL CHALLENGE THE DECISION
    • July 22, 2023 18:00 (IST)

      RAJASTHAN - BJP'S AMIT MALVIYA TAKES A DIG AT R'STHAN GOVT

      • July 22, 2023 17:25 (IST)

        MONSOON MAYHEM - HEAVY RAINS WREAK HAVOC ACROSS MAHARASHTRA

        • RESCUE OPERATION CURRENTLY UNDERWAY
      • July 22, 2023 17:15 (IST)

        PARTAP SINGH BAJWA - PUNJAB LoP & CONG LEADER PARTAP BAJWA SLAMS AAP

        • PUNJAB LoP QUESTIONS CONG ALLIANCE WITH AAP
        • AHEAD OF MEGA 2024 LOK SABHA ELECTIONS
        • CONG: WHY SHOULD WE FORM AN ALLIANCE WITH AAP?
      • July 22, 2023 17:05 (IST)

        MANIPUR PROTEST - PROTEST IN DELHI OVER MANIPUR INCIDENT

        • KUKI COMMUNITY PROTESTS AT JANTAR MANTAR, DELHI
        • PROTEST ARRANGED BY UNAU STUDENT FORUM
        • PROTESTERS CONDEMN MANIPUR HORROR INCIDENT
      • July 22, 2023 16:10 (IST)

        FARHA FAIZ - ACTIVIST FARHA FAIZ SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

        • DEBATE OVER UNIFORM CIVIL CODE CONTINUES
        • UCC IS THE NEED OF THE HOUR: ACTIVIST FAIZ
        • ACTIVIST: UCC WILL REMOVE SEVERAL ISSUES FOR INDIA
        • ACTIVIST:UNDER UCC PEOPLE WILL STOP BEING MISGUIDED
      • July 22, 2023 15:25 (IST)

        MANIPUR VIDEO - AMID OUTRAGE OVER MANIPUR HORROR VIDEO

        • MANIPUR VIDEO STORM PROBE: 6 ARRESTS SO FAR
        • OPERATION TO ARREST OTHER CONTINUE IN MANIPUR
        • MANIPUR VIDEO STORM PROBE:A MINOR APPREHENDED
        • 6 BRUTES ARRESTED SO FAR, HUNT FOR 19 OTHERS ON
      • July 22, 2023 15:10 (IST)

        MANIPUR GOVERNMENT ISSUES A 'RUMOUR-FREE' HELPLINE NUMBER

        Amid the pouring outrage over the May 4 Manipur video, the state government has asked the people to not believe in rumours. It has issued a “rumour-free" helpline number for people to report the circulation of unfounded videos.

      • July 22, 2023 13:30 (IST)

        ANURAG THAKUR - BJP ATTACKS OPPN-RULED STATE GOVERNMENTS

        • TMC IS TIGHTLIPPED ON BJP WORKER’S ASSAULT: THAKUR
      • July 22, 2023 13:20 (IST)

        TMC VC BJP - ENTIRE TMC LEADERSHIP IS VICTIM SHAMING: BJP

        • TMC LEADERSHIP NOT ENSURING JUSTICE: BJP
        • TMC DOESN’T CARE ABOUT VICTIMS’ SENSITIVITY: BJP
      • July 22, 2023 13:00 (IST)

        IAS OFFICERS - AFTER IAS OFFICERS SEEN AT I.N.D.I.A MEET

        • BJP PROTESTS IN B’LURU AGAINST CONGRESS
      • July 22, 2023 12:45 (IST)

        JUDICIAL PROBE - JUDICIAL PROBE ORDERED INTO PSI RECRUITMENT SCAM

        • July 22, 2023 12:40 (IST)

          DELHI MOSQUES - RAILWAYS ISSUES NOTICES TO TWO DELHI MOSQUES

          • LAND BELONGS TO US: RAILWAYS ISSUES STATEMENT
        • July 22, 2023 12:25 (IST)

          RAJASTHAN - A DAY AFTER R'STHAN MIN SACKED, GEHLOT'S BRIEFING

          • BJP: 29.8% RISE IN WOMEN HARASSMENT CASES
          • BJP: 18.7% INCREASE IN CASES OF KIDNAPPING
          • BJP’S AMIT MALVIYA TAKES A DIG AT R’STHAN GOVT
          • AFTER ASHOK GEHLOT SACKS MINISTER RAJENDRA GUDHA
          • WOMEN ARE UNSAFE UNDER CONGRESS’ RULE:BJP LEADER
          • CRIMES INCREASED UNDER CONGRESS: AMIT MALVIYA
        • July 22, 2023 12:20 (IST)

          TMC HITS BACK - LOCAL WOMEN BEAT UP 2 OTHERS WHILE THEFT: TMC

          • 2 WOMEN TRIED TO STEAL, BEATEN, CLAIMS TMC
          • POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING MATTER, CLAIMS TMC

        Read more

        If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

        Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

        All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.