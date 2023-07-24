Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 24 July 2023: AAP's Sanjay Singh Suspended From Rajya Sabha for Remaining Monsoon Session

For 24th July 2023
By News18/ Updated: July 24, 2023, 05:55 IST

  • July 24, 2023 14:58 (IST)

    'This kind of behaviour...': AAP's Sanjay Singh Suspended From Rajya Sabha for Remaining Monsoon Session

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was on Monday suspended from Rajya Sabha for the entire Monsoon session for repeatedly “violating" the directives of the chair.

    Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved the motion to suspend him, which was adopted by the House by voice vote.

    Before the motion was moved, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had called out Sanjay Singh for his “unruly behaviour" and cautioned him.

  • July 24, 2023 09:10 (IST)

    GYANVAPI - GYANVAPI SURVEY UNDERWAY

    • NEWS18 REPORTS LIVE FROM GYANVAPI SURVEY SITE
  • July 24, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - RECORD MOBILE PHONES BEING MANUFACTURED: PM

    • MANUFACTURING BOOST GENERATING MORE JOBS: PM
    • THIS TIME IS CRUCIAL FOR INDIA’S YOUTH: PM MODI
    • TALENT IN INDIA’S I-T & HEALTH SECTORS: PM MODI
    • FOCUS ON SKILL DEVELOPMENT: PM MODI
    • READYING OUR YOUTH FOR GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES: PM
    • ONLINE LEARNING PLATFORM iGOT KARMAYOGI: PM MODI
  • July 24, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    OPPENHEIMER - OPPENHEIMER: SCSIF HITS OUT AT MAKERS OF FILM

    • HOLY BOOK INSULTED IN OPPENHEIMER: SCSIF
  • July 24, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    FARHA FAIZ - ACTIVIST FARHA FAIZ SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • DEBATE OVER UNIFORM CIVIL CODE CONTINUES
    • UCC IS THE NEED OF THE HOUR: ACTIVIST FAIZ
    • ACTIVIST: UCC WILL REMOVE SEVERAL ISSUES FOR INDIA
    • ACTIVIST:UNDER UCC PEOPLE WILL STOP BEING MISGUIDED

