Breaking News Live Updates - 27 July 2023: PM Modi Mentions 'Red Diary' in Rajasthan Speech, Says 'Congress Ke Netao Ki Bolti Bandh...'

The Election Commission of India has asked both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to submit their responses by August 17, sources told CNN-News18.
A mail was sent to both factions (Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar) to give out their responses with regard to the proceedings before the EC under Section 15 of the Symbols Act.
Section 15 of the Symbols Act deals with the Power of Commission in relation to splinter groups or rival sections of a recognised political party.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to refer Manipur viral video case to the CBI.
