Breaking News Live Updates - 28 July 2023: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Releases; Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai, Telangana

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.
Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....Read More
A tragedy was averted, after an Air India flight from New Delhi to Paris took off after one of the plane’s tyre got busted while it was on the runway.
The plane was carrying more than 220 people onboard, and after the pilots were alert, the flight landed safely an hour later.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on IndiGo due to four tail strikes in 6 months. During audit of the incidents, government’s civil aviation body found deficiency in IndiGo’s training and engineering procedure.
Telangana has lost a total of eight lives to rain-related incidents since July 22 as the state continued to battle record-breaking downpour.
The actual amount of rainfall received by the state surpassed the ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ prediction of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
A woman was found dead in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, officials said on Friday. The body was discovered near Vijay Mandal Park and a rod was also found in close proximity to the body, they added.
The police have taken the body into custody and further investigations are currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A senior citizen in Bengaluru stopped Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s car and complained of not getting parking access in the area.
If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.
Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.
All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.