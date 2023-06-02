Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 02 June 2023: Over 130 Injured After Coromandel Express Derails in Odisha

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 02 June 2023: Over 130 Injured After Coromandel Express Derails in Odisha

For 2nd June 2023
By News18/ Updated: June 02, 2023, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 02 June 2023: Over 130 Injured After Coromandel Express Derails in Odisha

  • June 02, 2023 19:50 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI TO ADDRESS JOINT HOUSE OF U.S. CONGRESS

    • 8-10 BOGIES DERAILED IN ODISHA TRAIN MISHAP
    • ODISHA TRAIN MISHAP: RELIEF OPERATION UNDERWAY
    • EMERGENCY CONTROL ROOM NUMBER: 6782262286
    • 3 NDRF UNITS, 4 ODRAF UNITS MOBILISED FOR HELP
    • 60 AMBULANCES MOBILISED FOR RESCUE OPERATION
    • EMERGENCY LINE NO. FOR HOWRAH: 033-26382217
    • BENGAL CM MAMATA: SHOCKED BY TRAIN COLLISION
    • CM MAMATA: COORDINATING WITH ODISHA GOVERNMENT
    • CM MAMATA: CONSTANTLY MONITORING THE SITUATION
    • EMERGENCY LINE NO. FOR KHARAGPUR: 8972073925
    • EMERGENCY LINE NO. FOR BALASORE: 8249591559
    • EMERGENCY LINE NO. FOR SHALIMAR: 9903370746
    • EMERGENCY LINE NO. FOR SANTRAGACHI: 8109289460
    • PM MODI: DISTRESSED BY TRAIN ACCIDENT IN ODISHA
    • PM MODI: MY THOUGHTS WITH BEREAVED FAMILIES
    • PM MODI TWEETS: MAY THE INJURED RECOVER SOON
    • PM: SPOKE TO RAILWAY MIN ASHWINI VAISHNAV
    • PM MODI: TOOK STOCK OF THE SITUATION
    • PM MODI:RESCUE OPERATIONS UNDERWAY ON MISHAP SITE
    • ALL POSSIBLE ASSISTANCE GIVEN TO AFFECTED:PM MODI
    • ODISHA CM NAVEEN PATNAIK TAKES STOCK OF SITUATION
    • ODISHA CM REVIEWS SITUATION IN TRAIN MISHAP
    • PTI: OVER 50 FEARED DEAD IN ODISHA TRAIN MISHAP
    • RS.10 L EX-GRATIA ANNOUNCED FOR KIN OF DEAD
    • 3 TRAINS INVOLVED IN COLLISION ACCIDENT
    • RS2 L EX-GRATIA ANNOUNCED FOR GRIEVOUSLY INJURED
    • RS 50K EX-GRATIA DECLARED FOR MINORLY INJURED
    • 2 EXPRESS TRAINS & 1 GOODS TRAIN INVOLVED
    • RAIL MINISTER VAISHNAV: RUSHING TO THE SPOT
    • RAIL MIN: AIRFORCE TOO MOBILISED FOR HELP
  • June 02, 2023 17:05 (IST)

    WC TEAM - 1983 WC TEAM VOICES CONCERN ON CNN-NEWS18

    • KIRTI AZAD LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE ON CNN-NEWS18
    • KIRTI AZAD ON WRESTLERS Vs WFI: DISTRESSED, UPSET
    • KIRTI AZAD: IMMEDIATE ARREST MUST HAVE DONE
    • KIRTI AZAD: POLICE REJECTED TO FILE F.I.R
    • KIRTI AZAD: SHAMEFUL HOW POLICE DRAGGED WRESTLERS
    • KIRTI AZAD:WRESTLERS MUST BE DELIVERED JUSTICE
    • KIRTI AZAD: POLITICAL HYPOCRISY TAKING PLACE
  • June 02, 2023 16:45 (IST)

    LAW - LAW MIN ARJUN RAM MEGHWAL TWEETS ON SEDITION DEBATE

    • FINAL DECISION AFTER CONSULTING STAKEHOLDERS
    • LAW PANEL REPORT IS ONE OF THE BEST STEPS:LAW MIN
    • ‘REPORT’S RECOMMENDATIONS PERSUASIVE & NOT BINDING’
  • June 02, 2023 16:30 (IST)

    KAPIL - KAPIL DEV SPEAKS ON LETTER ON WRESTLERS

    • KAPIL TO NEWS18: LET’S NOT POLITICISE THIS
    • KAPIL DEV: LAW & ORDER SITUATION MUST PREVAIL
    • KAPIL DEV: LAW & ORDER MUST BE RESPECTED
    • KAPIL DEV: DON’T WANT TO SPOIL COUNTRY’S NAME
    • KAPIL DEV: LOVE OUR SPORTSPERSONS & NATION
    • KAPIL DEV SPEAKS EXCLUSIVELY TO CNN-NEWS18
  • June 02, 2023 16:20 (IST)

    BABY - BABY ARIHA CASE: MEA REQUESTS FOR RETURN

    • MEA REQUESTS GERMANY TO RETURN CHILD TO INDIA
    • MEA: SEND BABY TO INDIA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE
    • MEA: WE ARE IN TOUCH WITH THE FAMILY
  • June 02, 2023 15:55 (IST)

    RAHUL GANDHI - RAHUL HITS OUT AT CENTRE OVER WRESTLERS' STIR

    • RAHUL: DAUGHTERS SEEK JUSTICE, NO ACTION TAKEN
    • ACCUSED MP SHIELDED BY GOVERNMENT: RAHUL
  • June 02, 2023 15:55 (IST)

    BRIJ BHUSHAN - BHUSHAN: DEFERRED RALLY DUE TO SECURITY REASONS

    • June 02, 2023 15:18 (IST)
      FIR Says Brij Bhushan Singh 'Molested' Wrestlers, Demanded 'Sexual Favours'; His UP Rally Put Off

      FIR Says Brij Bhushan Singh 'Molested' Wrestlers, Demanded 'Sexual Favours'; His UP Rally Put Off

      Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh allegedly molested women athletes, including “running hands over breasts and touching the navel". The BJP MP also allegedly demanded “sexual favour" in lieu of professional assistance and stalked the women, two FIRs filed with the Delhi Police state.

    • June 02, 2023 15:10 (IST)

      1983 TEAM WRESTLERS - 1983 WC WINNING TEAM MEMBERS ISSUE STATEMENT

      • 1983 WC WINNING TEAM MEMBERS ISSUE STATEMENT
      • AS WRESTLERS VS WFI CHIEF BRIJ BHUSHAN HEATS UP
      • WC TEAM: URGE THEM NOT TO TAKE HASTY DECISION
      • CRICKET LEGENDS REACT TO WRESTLERS PROTEST
      • CRICKETERS: MEDALS ARE NATION’S PRIDE AND JOY
      • PAINED TO SEE THEM DRAGGED: CRICKETERS
    • June 02, 2023 14:50 (IST)

      KARNATAKA - K'TAKA CM APPROVES CONG'S 5 GUARANTEES

      • WE WILL STICK BY ALL THE PROMISES MADE: K’TAKA CM
    • June 02, 2023 14:45 (IST)

      BRIJ BHUSHAN - WFI CHIEF BRIJ BHUSHAN'S LETTER ACCESSED

      • POLITICAL FORCES BEHIND PROTEST:WFI CHIEF BHUSHAN
      • WFI CHIEF:RALLY POSTPONED AS PROBE IS UNDERWAY
      • OPPONENTS TRYING TO FRAME ME WRONGLY: WFI BOSS
    • June 02, 2023 14:40 (IST)

      THAKUR ON WRESTLERS - UNION MIN THAKUR REACTS ON WRESTLERS VS WFI

      • June 02, 2023 14:35 (IST)

        ORDINANCE ROW - ORDINANCE ROW: DELHI CM & J'KHAND CM BRIEFING

        • June 02, 2023 13:45 (IST)

          BRIJ BHUSHAN - BJP SOURCE: TOP BRASS UNHAPPY WITH WFI CHIEF

          • AVOID UNNECESSARY REMARKS ON WRESTLERS: BJP SOURCE
          • ‘BRIJ BHUSHAN ASKED TO CANCEL AYODHYA RALLY’
        • June 02, 2023 13:35 (IST)

          MANIPUR - MANIPUR SITUATION IMPROVES POST HM'S VISIT

          • CURFEW RELAXED IN SOME PLACES IN MANIPUR
          • ARMS AND AMMUNITION RECOVERED AFTER HM VISIT
        • June 02, 2023 13:25 (IST)

          BRIJ BHUSHAN - NCP TO REACH OUT TO WRESTLING CHAMPIONS

          • AMID TUSSLE BETWEEN WRESTLERS AND FEDERATION
        • June 02, 2023 13:10 (IST)

          ANURAG THAKUR - UNION MIN ANURAG THAKUR SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

          • CONG SEEKS VOTES IN THE NAME OF RELIGION: THAKUR
          • WE TALK OF ENDING SLAVERY MINDSET: THAKUR
          • UNION MIN ANURAG THAKUR SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
          • UNION MIN ANURAG THAKUR LASHES OUT AT RAHUL
          • AMID RAHUL’S POLITICAL ATTACKS IN THE U.S
          • UNION MIN THAKUR RESPONDS TO RAHUL’S COMMENTS
          • BJP:THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIME RAHUL INSULTED GOVT
          • BJP: RAHUL GANDHI DOES VOTE BANK POLITICS
          • THAKUR: BJP FOCUSING ON BETTERMENT OF POOR PEOPLE
          • RAHUL KEEPS INSULTING INDIA WHEN ABROAD: BJP
          • INDIA GROWING UNDER PM MODI’S LEADERSHIP: BJP
          • RAHUL DEFAMES INDIA WHEN HE GOES ABROAD: BJP
          • RAHUL RUINS INDIA’S IMAGE ABROAD: UNION MIN THAKUR
          • EVERY INDIAN FEELS PROUD ABOUT NEW PARLIAMENT: BJP
          • CONG HAS REPEATEDLY INSULTED PM MODI: BJP
          • RAHUL GOES ABROAD AND LIES ABOUT INDIA: BJP
          • BJP: RAHUL HAMPERING HIS IMAGE WITH SUCH REMARKS
          • PM GETS ENORMOUS RESPECT AMONG WORLD LEADERS: BJP
          • CONGRESS DOES APPEASEMENT POLITICS: UNION MIN
        • June 02, 2023 13:05 (IST)

          ARVIND KEJRIWAL - DAY AFTER MEETING T.N CM, KEJRIWAL MEETS J'KHAND CM

          • DELHI CM ARVIND KEJRIWAL MEETS JHARKHAND CM
          • DELHI CM KEJRIWAL MEETS J’KHAND CM HEMANT SOREN
        • June 02, 2023 12:50 (IST)

          PRAHLAD PATEL ON RAHUL - UNION MIN PATEL LASHES OUT AT RAHUL GANDHI

          • IT’S DANGEROUS TO CALL MUSLIM LEAGUE SECULAR:BJP
          • RAHUL IS SOWING SEEDS OF DIVISION: UNION MIN
          • JINNAH LIVES IN THE SOUL OF CONG AND RAHUL: BJP

