Breaking News Live Updates - 03 June 2023: Death Toll Rises to 294 in Odisha Train Accident

For 3rd June 2023
By News18/ Updated: June 03, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on Odisha Train crash, coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

  • June 03, 2023 21:00 (IST)

    EXCL - FORMER RAILWAY MINISTER DINESH TRIVEDI LIVE

    • DINESH TRIVEDI SPEAKS ON ODISHA TRAIN TRAGEDY
    • FMR RAIL MIN: DEEPLY AGONISING TRAGEDY
    • FMR RAIL MIN: WAIT TILL ENQUIRY REPORT COMES UP
    • FMR RAIL MIN: PM SAID NO CULPRIT WILL BE SPARED
    • FMR RAIL MIN: TRAGEDY LOOKS VERY STRANGE TO ME
    • NEED GENERATIONAL CHANGE IN RAILWAYS: FMR RAIL MIN
    • HARD TO DIGEST TRIPLE TRAIN CRASH: FMR RAIL MIN
    • EX-MIN: SOME CAN’T STAND INDIA’S DEVELOPMENT
  • June 03, 2023 15:45 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI LANDS IN BALASORE, ODISHA

    • PM MODI VISITS ACCIDENT SITE TO REVIEW SITUATION
    • PM MODI REACHES ODHISHA CRASH SITE
    • PM MODI TO TAKE STOCK OF THE SITUATION
  • June 03, 2023 15:10 (IST)

    GOVT SOURCE - GOVT SOURCE TO CNN-NEWS18 ON ODISHA TRAIN TRAGEDY

    • GOVT SOURCE: NO PRIMA FACIE CASE OF SABOTAGE
    • GOVT SOURCE: NO TIME LAG BETWEEN TWO TRAINS
    • CAN’T SAY TRAINS MISSED A SIGNAL: GOVT SOURCE
  • June 03, 2023 14:46 (IST)

    Odisha Train Crash: Over 260 Killed, PM Modi To Arrive Shortly

    The death toll in Odisha train accidents has gone up to 261 as India witnesses one of its worst railway disasters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive on Saturday afternoon, while West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is on the spot

  • June 03, 2023 14:00 (IST)

    SONIA GANDHI - I EXTEND MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY: SONIA GANDHI

    • SONIA: MOST PAINED AND ANGUISHED BY THE TRAGEDY
  • June 03, 2023 13:15 (IST)

    MAMATA BANERJEE - WB CM MAMATA AND RAILWAY MIN REVIEW THE SITUATION

    • June 03, 2023 13:00 (IST)

      PM MODI - PM LEAVES FOR ODISHA, TO VISIT MISHAP SITE

      • ODISHA TRAIN TRAGEDY: PM MODI LEAVES FOR ODISHA
    • June 03, 2023 12:45 (IST)

      MAMATA BANERJEE - ODISHA TRAIN TRAGEDY: WB CM MAMATA AT SPOT

      • WB CM MAMATA ANNOUNCES RS 5L COMPENSATION
      • ONE OF THE BIGGEST RAIL ACCIDENTS: WB CM MAMATA
      • RS 5L COMPENSATION TO KIN OF DECEASED: WB CM
      • EMERGENCY HELPLINE NOs ACTIVE 24×7: WB CM MAMATA
      • RAILWAY MINISTRY: RESCUE OPERATION COMPLETED
      • RAILWAY MIN: RESTORATION WORK HAS COMMENCED
    • June 03, 2023 12:00 (IST)

      PM MODI - PM MODI CHAIRS HIGH-LEVEL MEETING ON TRAIN MISHAP

      • PM MODI TAKES STOCK OF THE 3-TRAIN TRAGEDY
      • HM AMIT SHAH, PM MODI TAKE STOCK OF SITUATION
    • June 03, 2023 11:35 (IST)

      TRAGEDY PROBE DETAILS - CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES PRELIMINARY PROBE DETAILS

      • SIGNAL WAS GIVEN & TAKEN OFF FROM MAIN LINE
      • DESPITE SIGNAL, TRAIN ENTERED IN LOOP LINE
    • June 03, 2023 11:20 (IST)

      ODISHA TRAIN TRAGEDY - OVER 200 DEAD, 600 INJURED IN TRAIN TRAGEDY

      • ODISHA TRAIN TRAGEDY: NDRF IG BRIEFING
      • RESCUE OPERATIONS UNDERWAY: NDRF IG
      • GOODS TRAIN WAS ALREADY STATIONED THERE: NDRF IG
      • CANINES TEAMS ALREADY PRESENT ON SPOT: NDRF IG
      • TOTAL 17 COACHES OF TRAIN DERAILED: NDRF IG
      • OPERATION LIKELY TO BE COMPLETED BY EVENING:NDRF
    • June 03, 2023 11:10 (IST)

      PM MODI - GOVT SOURCE: PM MODI TO VISIT ODISHA TODAY

      • June 03, 2023 10:45 (IST)

        BALASORE - WEST BENGAL CM MAMATA BANERJEE TO VISIT SITE

        • MAMATA ON WAY TO BALASORE ACCIDENT SITE
        • MAMATA LEAVES FOR BALASORE MISHAP SITE
        • MAMATA TO VISIT INJURED AT THE HOSPITAL
      • June 03, 2023 10:20 (IST)

        PM MODI - GOVT SOURCE: HIGH LEVEL MEET TO REVIEW SITUATION

        • ODISHA TRAIN TRAGEDY: PM MODI LEAVES FOR ODISHA
      • June 03, 2023 10:05 (IST)

        JAGAN MOHAN REDDY - ANDHRA CM HOLDS HIGH LEVEL MEET WITH OFFICIALS

        • ANDHRA CM REDDY SETS UP PANEL TO VISIT SITE
        • ANDHRA CM REDDY REVIEWS THE SITUATION
        • EMERGENCY CONTROL ROOMS BEING SET UP
        • CONTROL ROOMS BEING SET UP WITH HELPLINE NUMBERS
      • June 03, 2023 09:45 (IST)

        INDIAN ARMY - INDIAN ARMY DEPLOYED TO ASSIST IN EVACUATION

        • ARMY MEDICAL, ENGINEERING TEAMS DEPLOYED
        • TEAMS ROUTED FROM DIFFERENT BASES
        • TEAMS WITH AMBULANCES & SUPPORT SERVICES DEPLOYED
        • TEAM DEPLOYED TO ASSIST THE TREATMENT OF INJURED
      • June 03, 2023 09:10 (IST)

        STALIN - T.N CM STALIN REACHES EMERGENCY WAR ROOM

        • June 03, 2023 09:05 (IST)

          TAIWAN PREZ - TAIWAN PREZ: PRAYING FOR EVERYONE AFFECTED

          • TAIWAN PREZ: HOPE RESCUE OP CAN SAVE THOSE IN NEED
        • June 03, 2023 08:15 (IST)

          PENNY WONG - AUSTRALIAN FM PENNY WONG EXPRESSES CONDOLENCE

          • WE SEND OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHIES: AUS FM
          • THOUGHTS WITH PERSONNEL WORKING TO ASSIST: AUS FM

