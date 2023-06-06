Breaking News Live Updates - 06 June 2023: Construction Company of Bridge That Collapse in Bihar Served Notice, Asked to Respond in 15 Days

Haryana-based SP Singla Constructions is under the Bihar government’s scanner after the Rs 1,710 crore four-lane road bridge, which was being constructed by the company, collapsed for the second time in 14 months. The under-construction bridge over the river Ganga connected Sultanganj in the Bhagalpur district and Aguwani Ghat in the Khagaria district.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, which is facing flak over the bridge collapse, on Monday served notice to the construction company, while it also suspended an Executive Engineer of the Road Construction Department.

The Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Ltd has served notice to S.P. Singla Construction, asking why the Bihar government should not blacklist this company. If the company did not respond to the notice in 15 days, it could be blacklisted by the government. READ MORE