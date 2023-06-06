Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 06 June 2023: Construction Company of Bridge That Collapse in Bihar Served Notice, Asked to Respond in 15 Days

For 6th June 2023
By News18/ Updated: June 06, 2023, 05:55 IST



  • June 06, 2023 23:00 (IST)

    U.S - U.S SECY BLINKEN LIKELY TO TRAVEL TO CHINA

    • BLINKEN MAY VISIT CHINA IN THE COMING WEEKS
  • June 06, 2023 22:40 (IST)

    DELHI - DELHI: BODIES OF 2 KIDS FOUND IN FACTORY

    • CHILDREN WERE REPORTED MISSING SINCE YESTERDAY
    • BODIES FOUND IN BOX IN JAMIA NAGAR FACTORY
  • June 06, 2023 19:30 (IST)

    BBC - WE ARE FULLY COOPERATING WITH AUTHORITIES: BBC

    • BBC ISSUES STATEMENT ON TAX PROBE
    • PROCESS ONGOING, WILL TAKE TIME TO CONCLUDE:BBC
    • BBC: WE TAKE OUR TAX OBLIGATIONS SERIOUSLY
  • June 06, 2023 17:55 (IST)

    AIR INDIA FLIGHT - DELHI-SAN FRANCISCO AI FLIGHT DIVERTED TO RUSSIA

    • June 06, 2023 17:40 (IST)

      RUSSIA - ZELENSKY SAYS RUSSIA BLEW UP KAKHOVKA DAM

      • UKRAINE, RUSSIA TRADE BLAME FOR DESTRUCTION
      • FLOODS HIT UKRAINE AFTER KAKHOVKA DAM BREACHED
      • KAKHOVKA DAM BREACHED: KYIV CALLS IT TERROR ACT
    • June 06, 2023 16:50 (IST)

      ODISHA TRAIN ACCIDENT - DEATH TOLL IN ACCIDENT STANDS AT 288: OFFICIAL

      • UPDATE ON DEATH TOLL IN ODISHA TRAIN ACCIDENT
      • OUT OF 288 BODIES 205 IDENTIFIED: OFFICIAL
    • June 06, 2023 16:25 (IST)

      KUNO NAT'L PARK - CENTRE TAKES STOCK OF CHEETAHS AT KUNO PARK

      • UNION MIN BHUPENDER YADAV VISITS KUNO NAT’L PARK
      • GOVT COMMITTED TO SUCCESS OF PROJECT: UNION MIN
      • ENSURING WELL-BEING OF CHEETAHS: UNION MINISTER
    • June 06, 2023 16:05 (IST)

      DELHI HIT AND RUN CASE - DELHI HIT & RUN CASE: DRIVER NABBED BY POLICE

      • June 06, 2023 15:50 (IST)

        BJP MEETING - BJP SOURCE: SHAH, NADDA, BL SANTOSH HOLD MEET

        • BJP SOURCE: MEETING LASTED FOR OVER 4 HOURS
        • BJP SOURCE: KEY MEET ON STATE-INCHARGES HELD
        • SOME STATE-IN-CHARGES MAY BE CHANGED: BJP SOURCE
        • BJP SOURCE:NEW FACES IN NAT’L OFFICE BEARERS LIST
        • RENEWED STRATEGY FOR 2024 POLLS: BJP SOURCE
      • June 06, 2023 15:45 (IST)

        DELHI HIT AND RUN - CCTV OF ANOTHER HIT AND RUN CASE IN DELHI

        • CCTV OF DELHI HIT AND RUN HORROR ON JUNE 3
        • ACCIDENT WHILE BUS TURNED TOWARDS DELHI ASSEMBLY
        • BUS DIDN’T STOP EVEN AFTER MAN CAME UNDER IT
        • DRIVER FLED SPOT SOON AFTER HIT AND RUN
      • June 06, 2023 15:35 (IST)

        ODISHA TRAIN ACCIDENT - CBI REGISTERS FIR IN ODISHA TRAIN MISHAP CASE

        • COROMANDEL EXP TO LEAVE FROM HOWRAH AT 3:20 PM
      • June 06, 2023 15:25 (IST)

        ROHIT SHARMA - WE HAVE TO FOCUS ON OUR STRENGTHS NOW: ROHIT

        • HAVE TO FOCUS ON OUR NEXT MATCH: ROHIT SHARMA
        • TEAM FOCUSING ONLY ON WINNING FINAL: SHARMA
        • WILL TAKE INDIAN CRICKET FORWARD: ROHIT SHARMA
        • PLAY FOR WINNING GAMES & CHAMPIONSHIPS: ROHIT
        • DON’T WANT TO OVERTHINK & PUT PRESSURE: ROHIT
        • DON’T WANT TO OVERTHINK BEFORE MATCH:ROHIT SHARMA
        • NEXT FIVE DAYS WILL BE A CHALLENGE FOR US: ROHIT
        • WILL BE NICE IF I CAN WIN CHAMPIONSHIP: SHARMA
        • ROHIT: HAVE TO FOCUS ON CHALLENGES & ADAPTABILITY
        • EVERY CAPTAIN WANTS TO WIN CH’SHIP: ROHIT SHARMA
        • WILL HAVE TEAM BRIEFING THIS EVENING:ROHIT SHARMA
        • ROHIT SHARMA’S BRIEFING AHEAD OF JUNE 7 FINAL
        • ROHIT SHARMA’S BRIEFING AHEAD OF FINAL AT OVAL
      • June 06, 2023 15:10 (IST)

        MAMATA BANERJEE - WE ARE ALSO HELPING PEOPLE OF ODISHA: WB CM

        • June 06, 2023 14:59 (IST)

          Construction Company of Bridge That Collapse in Bihar Served Notice, Asked to Respond in 15 Days

          Haryana-based SP Singla Constructions is under the Bihar government’s scanner after the Rs 1,710 crore four-lane road bridge, which was being constructed by the company, collapsed for the second time in 14 months. The under-construction bridge over the river Ganga connected Sultanganj in the Bhagalpur district and Aguwani Ghat in the Khagaria district.

          Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, which is facing flak over the bridge collapse, on Monday served notice to the construction company, while it also suspended an Executive Engineer of the Road Construction Department.

          The Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Ltd has served notice to S.P. Singla Construction, asking why the Bihar government should not blacklist this company. If the company did not respond to the notice in 15 days, it could be blacklisted by the government. READ MORE

        • June 06, 2023 14:50 (IST)

          PAKISTAN EXCLUSIVE - PAK BLUFFING FATF: CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE

          • GREY MARKETS OP IN PAK: FIA SOURCE
          • DOLLAR BEING SOLD IN OPEN MARKET: FIA SOURCE
          • INTERBANK RATE IS Rs 285: PAKISTAN FIA SOURCE
          • IMF RAISED OBJECTIONS ON EXCHANGE RATE IN PAKISTAN
        • June 06, 2023 14:35 (IST)

          ODISHA - BENGAL CM MAMATA BANERJEE ARRIVES IN ODISHA

          • BENGAL CM MAMATA BANERJEE AT CUTTACK HOSPITAL
          • MAMATA BANERJEE TO MEET TRAIN CRASH VICTIMS
        • June 06, 2023 14:35 (IST)

          KERALA - KERALA COLLEGE PROTESTS OVER DEATH OF STUDENT

          • ANOTHER STUDENT FOUND HANGING IN HOSTEL ROOM
          • STUDENTS PROTEST OVER ALLEGED MENTAL TORTURE
        • June 06, 2023 14:20 (IST)

          MUMBAI - AMRUTA EXPORTATION CASE: CHARGESHEET COPY ACCESSED

          • WHATSAPP CHATS ATTACHED IN THE CHARGESHEET
          • MUMBAI POLICE HAS FILED A 733-PAGE CHARGESHEET
          • AMRUTA FADNAVIS WAS OFFERED 1 CR: CHARGESHEET
          • AMRUTA EXTORTION CASE: CHARGESHEET COPY ACCESSED
        • June 06, 2023 14:15 (IST)

          ODISHA - ALL NECESSARY STEPS TAKEN BY RAIL MIN: EX-PM GOWDA

