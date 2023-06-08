Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 08 June 2023: RBI Has No Plan To Withdraw Rs 500 Note Or Bring Rs 1,000 Note

Breaking News Live Updates - 08 June 2023: RBI Has No Plan To Withdraw Rs 500 Note Or Bring Rs 1,000 Note

For 8th June 2023
By News18/ Updated: June 08, 2023, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 08 June 2023: RBI Has No Plan To Withdraw Rs 500 Note Or Bring Rs 1,000 Note

  • June 08, 2023 23:15 (IST)

    RISHI SUNAK - BRITISH PM SUNAK'S FIRST WHITE HOUSE VISIT

    • U.S PREZ JOE BIDEN HOSTS SUNAK IN WHITE HOUSE
    • SUNAK-BIDEN TO HOLD JOINT PRESS CONFERENCE
  • June 08, 2023 23:05 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM, SAUDI CROWN PRINCE HOLD TELEPHONIC CALL

    • PM MODI THANKS PRINCE FOR SUPPORT DURING EVACUATION
  • June 08, 2023 23:00 (IST)

    MANIPUR - MANIPUR: CENTRE APPROVES RS 101 CR RELIEF PACKAGE

    • RELIEF PACKAGE FOR THOSE DISPLACED IN VIOLENCE
  • June 08, 2023 22:40 (IST)

    LUCKNOW - UPDATE ON LUCKNOW COURT SHOOTOUT

    • ALL 7 POLICEMEN PRESENT DURING HEARING SUSPENDED
  • June 08, 2023 21:40 (IST)

    EAM - INDIRA TABLEAU ROW: CONG HITS OUT AT CENTRE

    • June 08, 2023 17:30 (IST)

      PAKISTAN - MILITARY COURT SET UP FOR ME: IMRAN KHAN

      • June 08, 2023 16:40 (IST)

        PAKISTAN - PAK HC GRANTS BAIL TO IMRAN KHAN IN 10 CASES

        • FMR PAK PM TO FACE TRIAL: IMRAN KHAN RESPONDS
        • PAK ARMY MULLS ACTION AGAINST IMRAN KHAN
        • END OF DEMOCRACY,JUDICIAL SYSTEM IN PAK: IMRAN KHAN
        • WILL NOT BOW DOWN INFRONT OF ARMY: IMRAN KHAN
      • June 08, 2023 16:35 (IST)

        J&K - ABAYA BAN INSIDE SCHOOL PREMISES IN SRINAGAR

        • June 08, 2023 15:50 (IST)

          MUMBAI - MUMBAI MURDER CASE:NEWS18 ACCESSES FIR DETAILS

          • BODY WAS KEPT IN A BUCKET NEAR KITCHEN: FIR COPY
          • HUMAN HAIR FOUND ON BED: FIR COPY
          • HUMAN FLESH FOUND INSIDE PRESSURE COOKER: FIR COPY
        • June 08, 2023 15:45 (IST)

          BJP - BJP SOURCE: PARTY TO HOLD ANOTHER MEET

          • PARTY SOURCE: MEET WITH BJP RULED STATES CMS
        • June 08, 2023 15:35 (IST)

          U.P CONVERSION RACKET - U.P CONVERSION RACKET: WHAT ACCUSED TOLD VICTIMS

          • INVESTIGATION STILL UNDERWAY: GHAZIABAD DCP
          • TEAMS FORMED TO NAB ACCUSED: GHAZIABAD DCP
          • RAIDS BEING CONDUCTED IN DIFFERENT PLACES: DCP
          • INT’L LINKS HAS EMERGED IN THE CASE:GHAZIABAD DCP
        • June 08, 2023 15:30 (IST)

          J&K - J&K: STUDENTS STAGE PROTEST IN SRINAGAR

          • ABAYA BAN INSIDE SCHOOL PREMISES IN SRINAGAR
          • STUDENTS PROTEST OVER ABAYA BAN IN SCHOOL
          • STUDENTS OF VISHWA BHARTI SCHOOL PROTEST
          • KASHMIR SCARF SHOWDOWN: ROW IN SRINAGAR SCHOOL
        • June 08, 2023 15:00 (IST)

          FRANCE - CHILDREN TARGETED IN FRANCE STABBING SPREE

          • FRANCE:6 CHILDREN INJURED IN MASS STABBING
          • SHOCKING INCIDENT REPORTED FROM FRANCE
          • FRANCE STABBING: PASSERBY OVERPOWERS ATTACKER
        • June 08, 2023 14:59 (IST)

          RBI Has No Plan To Withdraw Rs 500 Note Or Bring Rs 1,000 Note

          Reserve Bank of India’s Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 8 made it clear that RBI is not thinking of withdrawing Rs 500 notes, or even re-introducing notes in the Rs 1,000 denomination, and requested the public not to speculate on this.

          While announcing the decisions of the Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday, Das also informed that about 50% of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation has come back in the banking system since the RBI announced withdrawal of the highest denomination currency last month. READ MORE

        • June 08, 2023 14:45 (IST)

          WTC - DAY 2 OF WORLD CRICKET CHAMPIONSHIP TODAY

          • AUSTRALIA DOMINATES DAY 1 OF WTC 2023
        • June 08, 2023 14:35 (IST)

          AIR INDIA - AI TO REFUND FARE OF ALL WHO BOARDED A/173 FLIGHT

          • AI TO PROVIDE VOUCHER USEFUL FOR FUTURE TRAVEL
          • FLIGHT GOT DIVERTED TO RUSSIA, AI APOLOGISES
        • June 08, 2023 14:25 (IST)

          OPPN - UNION MIN SMRITI IRANI ON OPPOSITION MEET

          • June 08, 2023 14:25 (IST)

            IRANI - SMRITI IRANI REACTS ON OPPN MEET ON JUNE 23

            • June 08, 2023 14:10 (IST)

              MANIPUR - MANIPUR RIGHTS PANEL ASKS TO RESTORE INTERNET

