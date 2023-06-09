Breaking News Live Updates - 09 June 2023: CBI Forms SIT to Probe Manipur Violence Cases

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with a special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.
Even as Manoj Sane would have thought ‘chopping, boiling and roasting’ body parts of dead live-in partner will keep him away from the eye of the law, it was the “hunt for a dead rat" that finally trapped the 56-year-old.
According to a report in Times of India, the residents on the seventh floor of Geeta Akashdeep building in Geeta Nagar area of Mira Road, near Mumbai, started scanning their homes and the building terrace for a dead rat after foul smell on their floor became unbearable. They even knocked at Sane’s door with an appeal for a similar check of his flat, but got no response.
