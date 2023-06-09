Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 09 June 2023: CBI Forms SIT to Probe Manipur Violence Cases

  • June 09, 2023 23:00 (IST)

    KERALA - KERALA CONGRESS INFIGHTING AGAIN

    • TROUBLE IN KERALA UNIT OF CONGRESS
  • June 09, 2023 17:20 (IST)

    VAIRAMUTHU - DMK'S FIRST REACTION ON VAIRAMUTHU HARASSMENT ROW

    • DMK: NO POLICE COMPLAINT IS REGISTERED
    • DMK: WE ARE NOT PROTECTING ANYONE
  • June 09, 2023 16:50 (IST)

    FIRST - FIRST EVER TRILATERAL MARITIME DRILL CONCLUDES

    • TRILATERAL MARITIME DRILL BY INDIA, UAE AND FRANCE
    • TRILATERAL MARITIME HELD FROM JUNE 7 TO JUNE 8
  • June 09, 2023 16:00 (IST)

    EAM - EAM HITS OUT AT RAHUL OVER REMARKS AGAINST PM

    • RAHUL Vs CENTRE: EAM JAISHANKAR HITS OUT
    • EAM: CONCERNING WHEN THEY TAKE OUT PROBLEMS ABROAD
    • EAM HITS OUT AT RAHUL OVER REMARKS MADE ABROAD
    • EAM: THIS IS NOT GOOD FOR THE COUNTRY
  • June 09, 2023 15:30 (IST)

    PAWAR - MAHA CM SHINDE REACTS ON THREAT TO PAWAR

    • CM SHINDE: PERSONALLY SPOKE TO TOP COPS
    • ‘PAWAR’S SECURITY TO BE INCREASED IF NEEDED’
  • June 09, 2023 15:27 (IST)
    Mira Road Murder Accused 'Roamed in Mask' But Didn't 'Hunt for Dead Rat'. Then He Was Trapped

    Mira Road Murder Accused 'Roamed in Mask' But Didn't 'Hunt for Dead Rat'. Then He Was Trapped

    Even as Manoj Sane would have thought ‘chopping, boiling and roasting’ body parts of dead live-in partner will keep him away from the eye of the law, it was the “hunt for a dead rat" that finally trapped the 56-year-old.

    According to a report in Times of India, the residents on the seventh floor of Geeta Akashdeep building in Geeta Nagar area of Mira Road, near Mumbai, started scanning their homes and the building terrace for a dead rat after foul smell on their floor became unbearable. They even knocked at Sane’s door with an appeal for a similar check of his flat, but got no response.

  • June 09, 2023 15:20 (IST)

    CONVERSION RACKET - POLICE SOURCE TO NEWS18 ON CONVERSION RACKET

    • ACCUSED BANK A/C TO BE FREEZED: POLICE SOURCE
    • PROCESS INITIATED TO FREEZE A/C: POLICE SOURCE
  • June 09, 2023 15:10 (IST)

    K'TAKA LAND ALLOTMENT - AFTER TEXTBOOK ROW ESCALATES IN KARNATAKA

    • K’TAKA REVENUE MIN: WILL SCRUTINIZE LAND ALLOTMENT
  • June 09, 2023 15:00 (IST)

    CT RAVI - BJP'S CT RAVI SLAMS CONGRESS' TREMS

    • CT RAVI ACCUSES CONGRESS OF INSULTING HEDGEWAR
  • June 09, 2023 14:45 (IST)

    WRESTLERS VS FEDERATION - DELHI POLICE SOURCE TO CNN-NEWS18 ON WRESTLERS

    • ATHLETE BROUGHT TO BRIJ BHUSHAN’S HOUSE: POLICE
    • SCENE OF CRIME RECREATED: DELHI POLICE SOURCE
  • June 09, 2023 14:40 (IST)

    VAIRAMUTHU HARASSMENT ROW - ANOTHER SINGER SPEAKS ABOUT LYRICIST VAIRAMUTHU

    • AFTER CHINMAYI’S CLAIMS ON HARASSMENT BY LYRICIST
    • SINGER REITERATES INCIDENT 20 YEARS AGO
    • COULDN’T SPEAK UP THEN, OPENING UP NOW: SINGER
    • DEROGATORY REMARK AGAINST CHINMAYI FOR TRUTH:SINGER
    • SINGER CHINMAYI SRIPADA SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
    • EVERYBODY IS AWARE OF THIS: SINGER CHINMAYI
    • NO ENQUIRY DONE ON ANY OF THE MATTER: CHINMAYI
    • WE ARE STILL WAITING FOR JUSTICE: SINGER CHINMAYI
  • June 09, 2023 14:10 (IST)

    OBC ROW IN BENGAL - THERE IS NO QUESTION OF BIAS: TMC MP SAUGATA ROY

    • June 09, 2023 14:10 (IST)

      BENGAL OBC - MAMATA BANERJEE IS ANTI-OBC: BJP'S MALVIYA

      • BJP: MUSLIM IMMIGRANTS HAVE GOT OBC CERTIFICATES
    • June 09, 2023 14:00 (IST)

      PANCHAYAT POLLS - STATE POLL PANEL MUST REASSESS POLL CALENDAR:HC

      • STATE EC MUST GIVE AMPLE TIME FOR NOMINATION: HC
      • ‘STATE EC & WB GOVT CAN DISCUSS ON CENTRAL FORCE’
      • BJP: WE WELCOME STATEMENT FROM THE HIGH COURT
      • BJP:IT’S CLEAR THAT STATE EC ACTING ON TMC’S BEHEST
      • BJP’S ALLEGATIONS HAVE NO BASIS: TMC MP
      • HC MADE AN OBERVATION, IT’S NOT AN ORDER: TMC MP
    • June 09, 2023 14:00 (IST)

      BENGAL PANCHAYAT POLLS - AHEAD OF BENGAL PANCHAYAT POLL, FACE-OFF ESCALATES

      • June 09, 2023 13:50 (IST)

        BENGAL OBC - ROW OVER BACKWARD CLASSES IN WEST BENGAL

        • MAMATA BANERJEE IS ANTI-OBC: BJP’S MALVIYA
        • BJP: MUSLIM IMMIGRANTS HAVE GOT OBC CERTIFICATES
      • June 09, 2023 13:40 (IST)

        AURANGZEB ROW - AIMIM CHIEF OWAISI TAKES A DIG AT FADNAVIS

        • POLITICS RAGES OVER VIOLENCE IN KOLHAPUR
        • WHO IS THE SON OF GODSE, OWAISI ASKS FADNAVIS
        • AFTER FADNAVIS ‘SONS OF AURANGZEB’ JIBE
        • SUPRIYA SULE MEETS MUMBAI TOP COP OVER THREAT
        • DEATH THREAT TO SHARAD PAWAR VIA TWITTER: SULE
      • June 09, 2023 13:25 (IST)

        U.P CONVERSION RACKET - CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES EXCL AADHAAR COPY OF ACCUSED

        • June 09, 2023 13:00 (IST)

          SINGER ON VAIRAMUTHU - ANOTHER SINGER SPEAKS ABOUT LYRICIST VAIRAMUTHU

          • AFTER CHINMAYI’S CLAIMS ON HARASSMENT BY LYRICIST
          • SINGER REITERATES INCIDENT 20 YEARS AGO
          • COULDN’T SPEAK UP THEN, OPENING UP NOW: SINGER
          • DEROGATORY REMARK AGAINST CHINMAYI FOR TRUTH:SINGER

