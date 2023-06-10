Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 10 June 2023: Sharad Pawar Names Daughter Supriya Sule, Praful Patel as NCP Working Presidents

Breaking News Live Updates - 10 June 2023: Sharad Pawar Names Daughter Supriya Sule, Praful Patel as NCP Working Presidents

June 10, 2023, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 10 June 2023: Sharad Pawar Names Daughter Supriya Sule, Praful Patel as NCP Working Presidents

  • June 10, 2023 22:35 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI SPEAKS TO SOUTH AFRICAN PREZ RAMAPHOSA

    • TOP LEADERS REVIEW BILATERAL COOPERATION
    • BOTH LEADERS DISCUSS GLOBAL, REGIONAL ISSUES
  • June 10, 2023 21:25 (IST)

    SOMALIA - OLD BOMB EXPLODES IN SOMALIA, AT LEAST 27 DEAD

    • June 10, 2023 21:10 (IST)

      HM - HM AMIT SHAH TEARS INTO RAHUL GANDHI

      • RAHUL VS CENTRE: HM SHAH LASHES OUT
      • RAHUL GOES ABROAD AND INSULTS INDIA: HM SHAH
      • NO ONE LISTENS TO RAHUL IN INDIA: HM SHAH
      • THAT IS WHY RAHUL GOES ABROAD: HM SHAH
    • June 10, 2023 20:50 (IST)

      SOMALIA - SOMALIA: 27, MOSTLY CHILDREN KILLED IN BLAST

      • BOMB EXPLOSION REPORTED IN SOMALIA, 27 KILLED
      • OLD BOMB EXPLODES IN SOMALIA, AT LEAST 27 DEAD
    • June 10, 2023 19:20 (IST)

      OMAR - OMAR ABDULLAH HITS OUT AT ARVIND KEJRIWAL

      • OMAR: AAP WAS SILENT WHEN DEMOCRACY WAS MURDERED
      • OMAR: AAP WAS SILENT WHEN NC NEEDED THEIR SUPPORT
    • June 10, 2023 19:10 (IST)

      AJIT - AJIT PAWAR'S FIRST REACTION ON RESHUFFLE

      • WILL WORK UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP: AJIT PAWAR
      • AJIT PAWAR: ALL IS WELL IN THE PARTY
      • AJIT PAWAR: ALL OF US ARE WORKING TOGETHER
    • June 10, 2023 18:55 (IST)

      WTC - WTC 2023: INDIA TO MAKE 444 RUNS TO WIN FINAL

      • AUSTRALIA DECLARES INNINGS 207 FOR 8
      • WTC 2023: THE ‘ULTIMATE’ TEST AT OVAL
    • June 10, 2023 17:55 (IST)

      MANIPUR - MANIPUR:INTERNET SERVICES SUSPENDED TILL JUNE 15

      • AFTER FRESH VIOLENCE IN MANIPUR
      • ASSAM CM LAUDS HIS MANIPUR VISIT
      • HIMANTA CALLS HIS VISIT ‘GOODWILL GESTURE’
      • HIMANTA: WILL REPORT MY OBSERVATIONS TO HM SHAH
    • June 10, 2023 17:05 (IST)

      SHARAD - LIVE NOW: SHARAD PAWAR BRIEFS MEDIA

      • PATEL TO LOOK AFTER M.P, R’STHAN & GOA: PAWAR
      • LOK SABHA COORDINATION TO BE DONE BY SULE: PAWAR
      • PAWAR: DECISION TAKEN AFTER MUCH THOUGHT
      • WILL DISCUSS LS STRATEGY WITH OPPN PARTIES: PAWAR
      • PAWAR CONFIRMS TO TAKE PART IN BIHAR OPPN MEET
      • CONFIDENT ABOUT SHARAD PAWAR’S VISION:AJIT PAWAR
      • SUPRIYA SULE: THIS IS A HUGE RESPONSIBILITY
      • NOT WORRIED ABOUT PM FACE: SHARAD PAWAR
      • WILL CALL GENERAL BODY NEXT MONTH: SHARAD PAWAR
      • ‘DECISION TAKEN KEEPING UPCOMING POLLS IN MIND’
      • WILL CONTINUE TO CAMPAIGN FOR NCP: SHARAD PAWAR
      • ‘SURE THAT VOTERS WILL REJECT COMMUNAL POLITICS’
      • PAWAR:IDEA IS TO PRESENT ALTERNATIVE TO VOTERS
      • ‘OPPOSITION MUST WORK UNITEDLY TO OPPOSE BJP’
      • WANTED LEADERS TO SHARE RESPONSIBILITY: PAWAR
    • June 10, 2023 17:00 (IST)

      WAR OF WORDS OVER GODSE - OPPOSITION GOES ALL GUNS BLAZING ON BJP'S REMARKS

      • June 10, 2023 16:20 (IST)

        WB - VIOLENCE ERUPTS IN WEST BENGAL'S MURSHIDABAD

        • TMC LEADER ARRESTED IN MURSHIDABAD’S DOMKAL
      • June 10, 2023 15:55 (IST)

        KARNATAKA - WILL REVIEW HIJAB, HALAL BAN: K'TAKA MIN DINESH

        • LAND ALLOTTED TO RSS WIL BE REVIEWED: CONG
        • K’TAKA CONG TO REVIEW BJP’S DECISIONS IN STATE
      • June 10, 2023 15:25 (IST)

        CANADA - CANADIAN PM PAYS SURPRISE VISIT TO KYIV, UKRAINE

        • AMID UKR-RUS CONFLICT, CANADIAN PM VISITS KYIV
      • June 10, 2023 15:25 (IST)

        CANADA - CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU ARRIVES IN KYIV

        • June 10, 2023 15:20 (IST)

          OMAR - OMAR ABDULLAH SLAMS OPPOSITION UNITY

          • OMAR ABDULLAH HITS OUT AT ARVIND KEJRIWAL
          • OMAR: AAP WAS SILENT WHEN DEMOCRACY WAS MURDERED
          • OMAR: AAP WAS SILENT WHEN NC NEEDED THEIR SUPPORT
          • PARTIES LIKE TMC, DMK STOOD WITH US: OMAR
        • June 10, 2023 15:10 (IST)

          NCP - BIG NCP RESHUFFLE: NCP BRIEFING

          • June 10, 2023 15:05 (IST)

            WRESTLERS VS FEDERATION - WRESTLERS THREATEN NOT TO TAKE PART IN ASIAN GAMES

            • WON’T PLAY ASIAN GAMES: THREAT BY WRESTLERS
            • IF MATTER IS NOT SOLVED, WON’T PARTICIPATE:PLAYERS
            • WRESTLERS DEMAND ‘ARREST BRIJ BHUSHAN SINGH’
          • June 10, 2023 14:55 (IST)

            MANIPUR VIOLENCE - 57 ARMS,1,588 AMMUNITIONS & 23 BOMBS RECOVERED

            • ARMS AND AMMUNITIONS RECOVERED FROM 4 DISTs
          • June 10, 2023 14:44 (IST)

            Sharad Pawar Names Daughter Supriya Sule, Praful Patel as NCP Working Presidents; No Responsibility for Nephew Ajit

            In a major political announcement, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, on Saturday, named his daughter Supriya Sule and senior leader  Praful Patel as new working presidents of the party. Pawar made the big announcement at the 25th anniversary of NCP, which was founded by him and PA Sangma in 1999.

          Read more

