Breaking News Live Updates - 11 June 2023: WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Says Wil Contest 2024 Polls At Rally in Gonda; Delhi Police Ask Complainants To Give 'Proof'

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 11 June 2023: WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Says Wil Contest 2024 Polls At Rally in Gonda; Delhi Police Ask Complainants To Give 'Proof'

For 11th June 2023
June 11, 2023

Breaking News Live Updates - 11 June 2023: WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Says Wil Contest 2024 Polls At Rally in Gonda; Delhi Police Ask Complainants To Give 'Proof'

  • June 11, 2023 19:15 (IST)

    G20 - G20 DELEGATES ATTEND GANGA AARTI IN VARANASI

    • June 11, 2023 18:50 (IST)

      ARMY - ARMY JAWAN'S WIFE MAKES SHOCKING ALLEGATIONS

    • June 11, 2023 18:00 (IST)

      HOCKEY - INDIA DEFEATS SOUTH KOREA 2-1 IN FINAL

    • June 11, 2023 17:50 (IST)

      HOCKEY - INDIA WIN 2023 WOMEN'S HOCKEY JUNIOR ASIA CUP

    • June 11, 2023 17:30 (IST)

      U.P CONVERSION RACKET - U.P CONVERSION RACKET: MASTERMIND SHAHNAWAZ HELD

    • June 11, 2023 17:25 (IST)

      CHHATTISGARH - CHH'GARH CM BAGHEL SPEAKS EXCLUSIVELY TO NEWS18

      • June 11, 2023 17:25 (IST)

        BHAGEL - GEHLOT IS RAJASTHAN CM FACE: CM BAGHEL

      • June 11, 2023 17:10 (IST)

        WTC - AUSTRALIA WINS WTC 2023 BY 209 RUNS

      • June 11, 2023 17:10 (IST)

        INDIA - INDIA LOSES 2023 ICC WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP

      • June 11, 2023 17:05 (IST)

        INDIGO - INDIGO FLIGHT TEMPORARILY ENTERS PAK AIRSPACE

      • June 11, 2023 17:00 (IST)

        HM - T.N GOVT INDULGED IN GRAFT OF 12K CR: HM SHAH

      • June 11, 2023 16:50 (IST)

        HM SHAH - HM SHAH LAUNCHES SCATHING ATTACK ON STALIN GOVT

        • June 11, 2023 16:15 (IST)

          KEJRIWAL - CENTRE TRYING TO CHANGE THE CONSTITUTION:KEJRIWAL

        • June 11, 2023 15:55 (IST)

          KASHI - KASHI: GRAND WELCOME TO FOREIGN DELEGATES

        • June 11, 2023 15:15 (IST)

          AAP VS BJP - AAP VS BJP SHOWDOWN INTENSIFIES

        • June 11, 2023 15:06 (IST)

          WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Says Wil Contest 2024 Polls At Rally in Gonda; Delhi Police Ask Complainants To Give 'Proof'

          Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers, held a road show before addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda on Sunday to mark nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre.

          Addressing the rally, Singh announced that he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election once again from his Kaiserganj constituency. READ MORE

        • June 11, 2023 14:55 (IST)

          PUNJAB - PUNJAB GOVT INCREASES VAT ON PETROL & DIESEL

        • June 11, 2023 14:05 (IST)

          KARNATAKA - CONG LAUNCHES SHAKTI SCHEME IN KARNATAKA

          • June 11, 2023 13:20 (IST)

            ROW IN TAMIL NADU - MY WIFE WAS STRIPPED AND BEATEN: ARMY JAWAN

          Read more

