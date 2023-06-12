Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 12 June 2023: Kurukshetra Farmers Proceed to Block Highway to Delhi as Protest Over MSP Escalates

By News18/ Updated: June 12, 2023, 05:55 IST

  • June 12, 2023 22:55 (IST)

    MANIPUR - CHOUHAN BRIEFS PM MODI ABOUT SITUATION ON GROUND

    • June 12, 2023 21:45 (IST)

      MADHYA PRADESH - AFTER FIRE BREAKS OUT AT AT M.P'S SATPURA BHAWAN

      • M.P CM CHOUHAN SPEAKS TO DEFENCE MIN RAJNATH SINGH
      • M.P CM SEEKS HELP OF AIRFORCE TO DOUSE FIRE
      • ARMY TEAM, SEVERAL FIRE TENDERS AT SPOT
      • MADHYA PRADESH CM SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN DIALS PM MODI
      • CHOUHAN BRIEFS PM MODI ABOUT SITUATION ON GROUND
      • FIRE RAGES FROM 3RD FLOOR TO 6TH FLOOR
    • June 12, 2023 21:20 (IST)

      UK - BORIS RESIGNS AS MP WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

      • BORIS STEPS DOWN AS MP OVER PARTYGATE SCANDAL
      • BORIS JOHNSON MISLED PARLIAMENT: PROBE
    • June 12, 2023 19:20 (IST)

      BENGAL - UNION MIN ANURAG THAKUR ON BENGAL VIOLENCE

      • June 12, 2023 18:15 (IST)

        NIA - NIA UPLOADS CCTV FOOTAGE OF ATTACK IN LONDON

        • June 12, 2023 18:00 (IST)

          TMC - TMC: SAYANTIKA BANERJEE'S CONVOY ATTACKED BY BJP

          • FACE-OFF OVER BENGAL PANCHAYAT POLLS EXPLODES
          • BJP HAS ACCUSED TMC OF DERAILING POLL PROCESS
        • June 12, 2023 17:55 (IST)

          RETAIL INFLATION - RETAIL INFLATION EASES TO TO 4.25 % IN MAY

          • EASES FROM 4.7% IN APRIL TO 4.25% IN MAY
        • June 12, 2023 17:55 (IST)

          INDIA - INDIA'S RETAIL INFLATION IN MAY EASES TO 4.25%

          • INFLATION EASES TO A A 25-MONTH LOW OF 4.25%
          • RETAIL INFLATION REMAINS WITHIN RBI’S COMFORT ZONE
        • June 12, 2023 17:30 (IST)

          U.P CONVERSION RACKET - U.P CONVERSION GAME: MORE DETAILS OF PROBE EMERGE

          • June 12, 2023 17:25 (IST)

            CYCLONE - OUR TEAMS ENSURING SAFE EVACUATION: PM MODI

            • PM MODI ON CYCLONE BIPARJOY PREPAREDNESS
          • June 12, 2023 17:00 (IST)

            BENGAL - WB POLLS: CALCUTTA HC RESERVES ORDER

            • TMC CLAIMS: BJP ATTACKED CONVOY IN BANKURA
          • June 12, 2023 16:50 (IST)

            CYCLONE - AS WEST COAST BRACES FOR CYCLONE BIPARJOY

            • PM CHAIRS KEY MEET ON PREPAREDNESS OF CYCLONE
            • ENSURE THAT PEOPLE ARE SAFELY EVACUATED: PM MODI
            • ENSURE MAINTENANCE OF ESSENTIAL SERVICES: PM
          • June 12, 2023 16:45 (IST)

            WFI ELECTIONS - PTI: IOA TO HOLD WFI ELECTIONS ON JULY 4

            • AMID WRESTLERS VERSUS FEDERATION DANGAL
            • WRESTLING FEDERATION OF INDIA TO GET NEW CHIEF
          • June 12, 2023 16:20 (IST)

            BENGALURU - BENGALURU: 14-YR-OLD GIRL FALLS FROM BUS, DIES

            • NO END TO CIVIC APATHY IN BENGALURU, K’TAKA
            • SHE WAS TRAVELLING ON FOOTBOARD OF CROWDED BUS
          • June 12, 2023 15:55 (IST)

            BENGAL - BJP MP BLOCKED AT HOOGLY NOMINATION CENTRE

            • June 12, 2023 15:40 (IST)

              MANIPUR - AS SITUATION REMAINS GRIM IN MANIPUR

              • June 12, 2023 15:35 (IST)

                BIKE - SC:NO BIKE TAXIS IN DELHI TILL FINAL POLICY FRAMED

                • June 12, 2023 15:34 (IST)

                  Supreme Court Says No to Bike Taxis in Delhi, Stays HC’s Order

                  The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold a Delhi High Court order staying a notice of the city government to bike-taxi aggregators, Rapido and Uber, and allowing them to operate without aggregator licenses till the final policy has been notified.

                  This means the bike taxis will not be allowed to operate in the national capital.

                  READ FULL STORY
                • June 12, 2023 15:30 (IST)

                  DELHI - SC STAYS DELHI HC ORDER ON UBER, RAPIDO AND OLA

                  • BIG JOLT TO RAPIDO, OLA AND UBER BIKE TAXIS
                  • NO BIKE TAXIS ALLOWED IN NATIONAL CAPITAL

