Breaking News Live Updates - 15 June 2023: Cyclone Just 140km from Gujarat's Jakhau Port, Will Make Landfall Tonight

By News18/ Updated: June 15, 2023, 05:55 IST

  • June 15, 2023 23:20 (IST)

    CYCLONE BIPARJOY - PM MODI DIALS GUJARAT CM BHUPENDRA PATEL

    • PM MODI SPEAKS TO GUJ CM ON CYCLONE BIPARJOY
    • PM TAKES STOCK OF SITUATION ON GROUND
  • June 15, 2023 22:50 (IST)

    WRESTLERS VS FEDERATION - DELHI POLICE APPEALS GOVT TO WITHDRAW FIR

    • APPEAL FOR CANCELLATION OF FIR AGAINST WRESTLERS
  • June 15, 2023 18:40 (IST)

    CYCLONE BIPARJOY - IMD: CYCLONE BIPARJOY LANDFALL BEGINS

    • BIPARJOY 70 KMS AWAY FROM JAKHAU PORT: IMD
    • CYCLONE LANDFALL WILL CONTINUE TILL MIDNIGHT
  • June 15, 2023 17:05 (IST)

    CYCLONE BIPARJOY - DG NDRF SPEAKS ON CYCLONE BIPARJOY

    • 18 NDRF TEAMS WORKING ON GROUND: DG NDRF
    • OVER 1 LAKH SHIFTED TO SAFER ZONES: DG NDRF
  • June 15, 2023 16:50 (IST)

    HYDERABAD - SHOCKER FROM HYD: BUS RAMS INTO A LADY

    • WOMAN DIES AFTER BUS HITS HER ON BUSY ROAD
  • June 15, 2023 16:40 (IST)

    BENGAL - BENGAL CM BRIEFS MEDIA ON LAST DAY OF NOMINATION

    • MINORITIES ARE BEING MISGUIDED: MAMATA
    • WB CM:TMC NOT INVOLVED IN ISLAMPUR,CHOPRA CLASHES
    • POLICE WILL TAKE STRICT ACTION ON CHOPRA CLASH:CM
  • June 15, 2023 16:15 (IST)

    ASIA CUP - ASIA CUP 2023 TO BE HELD FROM AUG 31- SEPT 17

    • 4 MATCHES TO BE HELD IN PAK:ASIAN CRICKET COUNCIL
    • REMAINING MATCHES TO BE HELD IN SRI LANKA: ACC
    • INDIA, PAK, SL, NEPAL, B’DESH, AFG TO TAKE PART
  • June 15, 2023 16:00 (IST)

    CYCLONE BIPARJOY - CYCLONE BIPARJOY MAKES LANDFALL IN GUJARAT

    • PM MODI SPEAKS TO GUJ CM ON CYCLONE BIPARJOY
    • PM TAKES STOCK OF SITUATION ON GROUND
  • June 15, 2023 15:45 (IST)

    PREDATOR DRONE DEAL - PREDATOR DRONE DEAL GETS NOD FROM DEFENCE MIN

    • PREDATOR DRONE DEAL ON AGENDA ON PM’S U.S VISIT
    • CABINET PANEL ON SECURITY TO GIVE FINAL CLEARANCE
  • June 15, 2023 15:40 (IST)

    Karnataka to Repeal Anti-conversion Law Passed by Previous BJP Govt

    The Congress-led Karnataka government will repeal the anti-conversion law that was passed by the previous BJP government in the state. It is likely to be done on the floor of the house.

    The bill aims to provide protection of right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

    READ FULL STORY
  • June 15, 2023 15:40 (IST)

    BENGAL SHOWDOWN - DRAMATIC VISUALS OF VIOLENCE IN WEST BENGAL

    • VIOLENCE ON STREETS OF WB ON LAST NOMINATION DAY
  • June 15, 2023 15:40 (IST)

    BENGAL - FRESH VIOLENCE ERUPTS IN SOUTH 24 PARGANAS, BENGAL

    • WB CM:TMC NOT INVOLVED IN ISLAMPUR,CHOPRA CLASHES
    • POLICE WILL TAKE STRICT ACTION ON CHOPRA CLASH:CM
    • PEOPLE WILL GIVE A BEFITTING REPLY: WB CM
  • June 15, 2023 15:00 (IST)
    Cyclone Biparjoy Just 140km from Gujarat's Jakhau Port, Will Make Landfall Tonight

    In its fresh advisory, the IMD has issued “red message” for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts. “Around 11:30 am, very severe cyclonic storm was near latitude 22.8N and longitude 67.3E, about 140km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat) and 190km WNW of Devbhumi Dwarka; to cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by tonight,” the Met statement read.

  • June 15, 2023 14:55 (IST)

    TEXTBOOK REVISION ROW - KARNATAKA TEXTBOOK REVISION CONTROVERSY

    • BILL LIKELY TO BE PASSED ON THE FLOOR OF THE HOUSE
  • June 15, 2023 14:50 (IST)

    GOVT SOURCE - GOVT KEPT ASSURANCE ON CHARGESHEET: GOVT SOURCE

    • JUNE 15 CHARGEHEET DEADLINE KEPT:GOVT SOURCE
    • GOVT SOURCE:2 COACHES OF WRESTLERS CHOICE BROUGHT
    • WFI ELECTION DATE AS THEY WANTED: GOVT SOURCE
    • ‘BRIJ BHUSHAN HAS BEEN RELIEVED OFF WFI DUTIES’
  • June 15, 2023 14:20 (IST)

    BENGAL VIOLENCE - FRESH VIOLENCE ERUPTS IN BENGAL'S CHOPRA TOWN

    • SUVENDU ADHIKARI MENTIONS URGENT PLEA BEFORE HC
    • BJP CITES VIOLENCE IN NOMINATION PROCESS
    • PRESSURE ON CANDIDATES TO WITHDRAW NOMINATION: BJP
    • 2 PEOPLE SHOT IN CHOPRA: SUVENDU’S LAWYER IN COURT
  • June 15, 2023 14:10 (IST)

    STALIN - AFTER BALAJI'S ARREST, STALIN TEARS INTO CENTRE

    • CM STALIN ISSUES WARNING, ‘DON’T MESS WITH US’
    • STALIN TO CENTRE: WE KNOW ALL KIND OF POLITICS
    • BIG POLITICAL FACE-OFF OVER TN MIN’S ARREST
    • IF YOU MESS WITH US, WE WON’T TOLERATE: CM STALIN
    • BALAJI’S PORTFOLIOS GIVEN TO 2 OTHER MINISTERS
    • ELECTRICITY PORTFOLIO GIVEN TO T THENNARASU
  • June 15, 2023 13:20 (IST)

    DELHI FIRE - 11 FIRE TENDERS DEPLOYED AT DELHI FIRE SITE

    • UPDATE 1:FIRE AT COACHING CENTRE IN MUKHERJEE NAGAR
    • UPDATE 2: ALL COACHING CENTRE STUDENTS RESCUED
    • UPDATE 3: 11 FIRE TENDERS AT THE DELHI FIRE SITE
    • UPDATE 4: SOME STUDENTS HURT WHILE CLIMBING DOWN
    • UPDATE 5: NO CASUALTY REPORTED IN DELHI FIRE
    • UPDATE 6: RESCUE OP ON ENDS AT COACHING CENTRE
  • June 15, 2023 13:20 (IST)

    DELHI - FIRE BREAKS OUT IN DELHI'S MUKHERJEE NAGAR

    • FIRE AT DELHI COACHING CENTRE, EVACUATION ON
    • DELHI POLICE: COACHING CENTRE STUDENTS EVACUATED
    • HAPPENING NOW: RESCUE OPERATIONS UNDERWAY

