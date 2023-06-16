Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 16 June 2023: Gujarat's Rupen Bandar Flooded as 'Water Rises' After Cyclone Biparjoy Hits

  • June 16, 2023 22:55 (IST)

    BENGAL VIOLENCE - AMID VIOLENCE IN BENGAL OVER NOMINATIONS

    • TMC MLA QUESTIONS GUV’S VISIT IN BHANGAR DISTRICT
    • GUV ANANDA BOSE HAS LOST MENTAL STABILITY: TMC MLA
  • June 16, 2023 22:45 (IST)

    KERALA - MILK WAR ERUPTS: KERALA Vs K'TAKA GOVT

    • KERALA OPPOSES EXPANSION OF NANDINI IN STATE
    • KERALA GOVT WRITES TO NATIONAL DAIRY BOARD
    • K’TAKA OBJECTED TO AMUL’S ENTRY IN STATE: KERALA
  • June 16, 2023 19:15 (IST)

    TAMIL NADU - DMK MIN SENTHIL BALAJI SENT TO ED CUSTODY

    • SENTHIL REMANDED IN ED CUSTODY TILL JUNE 23
    • NO RELIEF TO TAMIL NADU MIN SENTHIL BALAJI
  • June 16, 2023 17:35 (IST)

    SENTHIL BALAJI - PAK AGENCY NAB SUMMONS IMRAN IN TOSHAKHANA CASE

    • June 16, 2023 17:30 (IST)

      IMRAN KHAN - TROUBLE MOUNTS FOR FORMER PAK PM IMRAN KHAN

      • IMRAN KHAN ASKED TO APPEAR ON JUNE 21
      • PAK AGENCY TO IMRAN KHAN: BRING AFFIDAVITS
    • June 16, 2023 17:20 (IST)

      ADIPURUSH - HINDU SENA FILES PLEA AGAINST ADIPURUSH MAKERS

      • MOCKERY OF EPIC RAMAYANA IN ADIPURUSH: HINDU SENA
      • REMOVE SCENES MOCKING RELIGIOUS CHARACTERS:PLEA
      • HINDU SENA FILES PLEA IN DELHI HIGH COURT
    • June 16, 2023 16:45 (IST)

      KARNATAKA - KARNATAKA TO REPEAL ANTI-CONVERSION LAW

      • BAJRANG DAL PROTEST AGAINST K’TAKA GOVERNMENT
    • June 16, 2023 16:40 (IST)

      NEHRU MUSEUM - CONGRESS LACKS VISION: BJP CHIEF NADDA

      • NADDA: CONG IN DENIAL OF NON-DYNASTIC LEADERSHIP
      • NADDA: CLASSIC EXAMPLE OF POLITICAL INDIGESTION
      • CONG’S PLAYING PETTY POLITICS: BJP CHIEF NADDA
    • June 16, 2023 16:15 (IST)

      NEHRU MUSEUM - NEHRU MUSEUM ROW: BJP TAKES A JIBE AT CONGRESS

      • FORMER PM’S SON SLAMS CONGRESS
      • CONGRESS IS GETTING AGITATED: BJP RS MP
      • CONGRESS BELIEVES IN ONE DYNASTY: BJP RS MP
    • June 16, 2023 15:07 (IST)
      Gujarat's Rupen Bandar Flooded as 'Water Rises' After Cyclone Biparjoy Hits

      Biparjoy (meaning disaster or calamity in Bengali) unleashed destructive wind speeds of up to 140 kmph and incessant rains as trees and electricity poles were uprooted, while seawater entered villages located in low-lying areas.

      “Forty-five villages in Naliya tehsil of Kutch district plunged into darkness after electricity cables were snapped and poles got uprooted due to the cyclone,” an official said.

    • June 16, 2023 15:05 (IST)

      BENGAL VIOLENCE - AMID ONGOING VIOLENCE IN WEST BENGAL

      • June 16, 2023 14:45 (IST)

        KHARGE - CONG: ILL-FATED ATTEMPT TO CHANGE NEHRU'S NAME

        • DICTATORIAL ATTITUDE OF BJP-RSS: CONG CHIEF
      • June 16, 2023 14:25 (IST)

        BENGAL VIOLENCE - BENGAL VIOLENCE: WAR OVER CENTRAL FORCES DEPLOYMENT

        • June 16, 2023 14:15 (IST)

          SENTHIL BALAJI - PANEL OF 5 DOCTORS TO LOOK INTO BALAJI'S HEALTH

          • June 16, 2023 14:00 (IST)

            CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON U.S STATE DEPT WARNS PAK

            • PAKISTAN MUST ALLOW FREE PRESS: UNITED STATES
            • ALLOW JOURNALISTS TO WORK FREELY: UNITED STATES
            • PAK JOURNALISTS SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO DO THE JOB:U.S
            • RESPECT ROLE OF PAKISTAN JOURNALISTS:UNITED STATES
          • June 16, 2023 13:45 (IST)

            TIRUPATI TEMPLE - MASSIVE FIRE BREAKS OUT IN TIRUPATI

            • MASSIVE FIRE AT SHOP NEAR GOVINDARAJA SWAMY TEMPLE
          • June 16, 2023 13:40 (IST)

            BENGAL VIOLENCE - GUV: VIOLENCE WILL BE ENCOUNTERED BY SILENCE

            • GUV: VIOLENCE SHOULD DIE A SILENT DEATH
            • PEACEFUL ELECTIONS SHOULD BE THE RULE: GUV BOSE
            • PERPETRATORS MUST BE SILENCE: GUV ANANDA BOSE
          • June 16, 2023 13:20 (IST)

            NEHRU MEMORIAL MUSEUM ROW - CONG: GOVT MUST READ TO FATHOM DEPTH OF NEHRU

            • June 16, 2023 13:10 (IST)

              ANTI CONVERSION DEBTATE - BAJRANG DAL PROTESTS AGAINST K'TAKA GOVERNMENT

              • ANTI-CONVERSION DEBATE: BAJRANG DAL HOLDS PROTEST
              • BAJRANG DAL STAGES STIR IN CHIKKAMAGALURU DIST

