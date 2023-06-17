Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 17 June 2023: In Fresh Violence in Manipur, Mobs Clash with Security Forces

For 17th June 2023
By News18/ Updated: June 17, 2023, 05:55 IST

  • June 17, 2023 19:20 (IST)

    BENGAL - BENGAL GUV ON PANCHAYAT POLL VIOLENCE

    • June 17, 2023 19:10 (IST)

      GUJARAT - HAVE MET THE INJURED,NDRF & SDRF TEAMS: HM SHAH

      • HM AMIT SHAH TAKES STOCK OF SITUATION ON GROUND
      • NOT A SINGLE LIFE LOST IN CYCLONE: HM AMIT SHAH
    • June 17, 2023 19:05 (IST)

      NISITH PRAMANIK - BJP CONDEMNS 'ATTACK' ON MoS HOME NISITH PRAMANIK

      • BJP SLAMS TMC OVER ATTACK ON MoS PRAMANIK’S HOME
      • SECOND ATTACK ON NISITH PRAMANIK: BJP
    • June 17, 2023 18:55 (IST)

      HM AMIT SHAH - NOW: HM SHAH BRIEFS MEDIA ON CYCLONE BIPARJOY

      • June 17, 2023 18:20 (IST)

        MANIPUR - FRESH VIOLENCE BREAKS OUT IN MANIPUR

        • HOUSE SET ABLAZE BY MISCREANTS IN IMPHAL
      • June 17, 2023 18:10 (IST)

        BENGAL - WB GUV VISITS VIOLENCE AFFECTED AREAS IN BENGAL

        • June 17, 2023 17:15 (IST)

          SIKKIM - INDIAN ARMY RESCUES 3,500 TOURISTS IN SIKKIM

          • STRANDED TOURISTS RESCUED FROM LANDSLIDE-HIT SIKKIM
        • June 17, 2023 16:50 (IST)

          BENGAL - VIOLENCE IN WEST BENGAL AHEAD OF PANCHAYAT POLLS

          • BJP LEADER SUVENDU ADHIKARI MOVES TOP COURT
          • PLEA: SC MUST HEAR OUR SIDE BEFORE PASSING ORDER
        • June 17, 2023 16:25 (IST)

          MANIPUR - CONG'S JAIRAM RAMESH ON MANIPUR VIOLENCE

          • HOUSE SET ABLAZE BY MISCREANTS IN IMPHAL
        • June 17, 2023 16:20 (IST)

          GUJARAT - HM AMIT SHAH VISITS CYCLONE-HIT KUTCH, GUJ

          • CLASSIC EXAMPLE OF TEAM WORK: HM AMIT SHAH
          • ONLY 47 INJURED DUE TO CYCLONE BIPARJOY: HM SHAH
          • MINIMUM DAMAGE INCURRED DUE TO PREPAREDNESS: HM
          • WILL RESTORE ELECTRICITY SOON: HM AMIT SHAH
          • CYCLONE BIPARJOY TACKLED SUCCESSFULLY: HM SHAH
          • ARMED, NAVY, NDRF, SDRF WORKED AS A TEAM: HM SHAH
          • OVER 1 LAKH SHIFTED TO SAFER PLACES: HM SHAH
        • June 17, 2023 16:15 (IST)

          BENGAL - GUV VISITS VIOLENCE-HIT CANNING,SOUTH 24 PARGANAS

          • NO ONE SUFFERED SEVERE INJURY: HM AMIT SHAH
          • PM ORDERED ARRANGEMENTS AHEAD OF CYCLONE: HM SHAH
        • June 17, 2023 15:15 (IST)
          In Fresh Violence in Manipur, Mobs Clash with Security Forces, Try to Torch House of BJP Leaders

          The latest incident of violence was reported around 9:45 pm on Friday when 400-500 arounds were fired using automatic weapons in Bishupur’s Kwakta town and Churachandpur’s Kangvai village. Officials said that since then intermittent bursts of firing is being reported.

        • June 17, 2023 15:05 (IST)

          AGNIVEERS - AGNIVEERS CEREMONY HELD IN JAMMU & KASHMIR TODAY

          • June 17, 2023 15:05 (IST)

            AGNIVEERS - FIRST BATCH OF 116 AGNIVEERS ATTESTED

            • June 17, 2023 14:55 (IST)

              SG SURYAH - SG SURYAH REMANDED TO JUDICIAL CUSTODY

              • REMANDED TO JUDICIAL CUSTODY FOR 15 DAYS
              • SURYAH SENT TO JUDICIAL CUSTODY FOR 15 DAYS
            • June 17, 2023 14:15 (IST)

              HM AMIT SHAH - HOME MIN AMIT SHAH IN CYCLONE-HIT GUJARAT

              • HM CONDUCTS AERIAL SURVEY OF AFFECTED AREAS IN GUJ
            • June 17, 2023 14:05 (IST)

              COOCH BEHAR - FRESH TENSION ERUPTS IN COOCH BEHAR, BENGAL

              • NISITH PRAMANIK ATTACKED IN BENGAL’S COOCH BEHAR
              • PRAMANIK STOPPED FROM GOING TO BDO OFFICE
              • BOW WAS THROWN TOWARDS NISITH PRAMANIK’S CAR
            • June 17, 2023 14:00 (IST)

              ANTI CONVERSION - HINDU OUTFITS PROTEST AGAINST CONGRESS GOVT

              • PROTEST OVER ANTI CONVERSION LAW DEBATE
            • June 17, 2023 13:40 (IST)

              BJP BRIEFING - BJP BRIEFING ON SG SURYAH'S ARREST

              • TROUBLE FOR SG SURYAH: BJP BRIEFING
              • BJP: ARREST IS VENDETTA POLITICS FOR DMK GOVT
              • THIS IS DEFEAT TO THE DEMOCRACY: BJP
              • BJP SLAMS ARREST OF T.N BJP SECRETARY SG SURYAH
              • BJP: BALAJI SHOULDN’T GET ANY MINISTRY

