Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 18 June 2023: 2 Delhi Women Shot Dead, Cops Say Assailants Came Looking For Their Brother

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 18 June 2023: 2 Delhi Women Shot Dead, Cops Say Assailants Came Looking For Their Brother

For 18th June 2023
By News18/ Updated: June 18, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com

Breaking News Live Updates - 18 June 2023: 2 Delhi Women Shot Dead, Cops Say Assailants Came Looking For Their Brother

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • June 18, 2023 21:10 (IST)

    PM IN U.S - AHEAD OF PM MODI'S VISIT TO THE UNITED STATES

    • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES EXCL DETAILS ON DIASPORA EVENT
    • PM MODI’S YOGA SESSION WILL BE ONE HOUR LONG
    • THEME: ROLE OF DIASPORA IN INDIA’S GROWTH STORY
    • PM’S YOGA, DIASPORA EVENT TO BE HELD IN WASHINGTON
    • EVENT TO BE HELD AT RONALD REAGAN BUILDING
  • June 18, 2023 19:05 (IST)

    ADIPURUSH - AAP ATTACKS AT BJP OVER FILM 'ADIPURUSH'

    • AMID ROW OVER FILM ‘ADIPURUSH’ DIALOGUES
    • KATHMANDU MAYOR BALEN ANNOUNCES BAN ON FILM
  • June 18, 2023 19:05 (IST)

    'ADIPURUSH' - AFTER FACING FLAK OVER 'CHEAP DIALOGUES'

    • TEAM ‘ADIPURUSH’ MAKES ALTERATIONS TO DIALOGUES
    • TEAM ‘ADIPURUSH’: VALUING INPUTS OF THE PUBLIC
  • June 18, 2023 18:45 (IST)

    SHIVAJI KRISHNAMOORTHY - SHIVAJI KRISHNAMOORTHY ARRESTED FOR REMARKS

    • EX-DMK SPOKESPERSON KRISHNAMOORTHY ARRESTED
  • June 18, 2023 18:20 (IST)

    KHUSHBU SUNDAR EXCL - I THANK CM STALIN FOR DISMISSING HIM: KHUSHBU

    • WILL CONTINUE FIGHT TILL SHIVAJI IS BEHIND BAR:BJP
  • June 18, 2023 18:10 (IST)

    PIYUSH GOYAL - UNION MIN PIYUSH GOYAL SLAMS R'STHAN CM GEHLOT

    • UNION MIN SLAMS GEHLOT OVER FREEBIE ANNOUNCEMENT
    • FREEBIES ARE NOTHING BUT A HOAX: UNION MIN GOYAL
    • HOAX TO TRAP THE PEOPLE OF RAJASTHAN: UNION MIN
  • June 18, 2023 18:05 (IST)

    KHUSHBU SUNDAR EXCL - MY FIGHT AGAINST HIM WILL CONTINUE: KHUSHBU

    • WILL CONTINUE FIGHT TILL SHIVAJI IS BEHIND BAR:BJP
  • June 18, 2023 17:45 (IST)

    SHIVAJI KRISHNAMOORTHY - SHIVAJI KRISHNAMOORTHY SACKED FROM DMK

    • EX-DMK SPOKESPERSON KRISHNAMOORTHY ARRESTED
    • SHIVAJI ARRESTED FOR HIS REMARKS AGAINST KHUSHBU
    • EXPELLED DMK SPOKESPERSON KRISHNAMOORTHY ARRESTED
    • SHIVAJI ARRESTED BY KODUNGAIYUR POLICE
  • June 18, 2023 17:40 (IST)

    DMK NETA KRISHNAMOORTHY - SHIVAJI KRISHNAMOORTHY DISMISSED FROM THE PARTY

    • SHIVAJI KRISHNAMOORTHY PERMANENTLY REMOVED
    • SHIVAJI KRISHNAMOORTHY REMOVED FROM DMK
    • AFTER DEROGATORY REMARKS AGAINST KHUSHBU SUNDAR
  • June 18, 2023 17:25 (IST)

    DELHI SHOCKER - SHOCKER FROM DELHI: MAN STABS HIS SON

    • DELHI: MAN STABS HIS SON OVER AN ARGUMENT
    • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES SHOCKING CCTV FOOTAGE
    • MAN ARRESTED BY POLICE, SON ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL
  • June 18, 2023 17:15 (IST)

    MANIPUR VIOLENCE - AMID VIOLENCE IN MANIPUR, RSS APPEALS FOR PEACE

    • RSS: CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE IS EXTREMELY WORRISOME
    • CONGRESS HITS BACK AFTER RSS APPEALS FOR PEACE
    • CONG: RSS’ WELL-KNOWN DUPLICITY IS IN DISPLAY
  • June 18, 2023 17:00 (IST)

    KHUSHBU SUNDAR PC - KHUSHBU: NCW TAKING SUO MOTU ACTION IN THIS CASE

    • June 18, 2023 16:20 (IST)

      MANIPUR VIOLENCE - MANIPUR CM BIREN DIALS MIZORAM CM ZORAMTHANGA

      • CM BIREN CALLS REGARDING ONGOING UNREST IN MANIPUR
      • CM BIREN ASKS FOR AID TO RESOLVE THE ISSUE
    • June 18, 2023 16:15 (IST)

      POONCH - SECURITY FORCES DESTROY THE EXPLOSIVES RECOVERED

      • POONCH: EXPLOSIVES DESTROYED BY FORCES
    • June 18, 2023 16:05 (IST)

      KHUSHBU SUNDAR PC - KHUSHBU: SHOCKED THAT DMK ALLOWING HIM IN PARTY

      • KHUSHBU SUNDAR: LEGAL ACTION MUST BE TAKEN
      • KHUSHBU: HOW CAN A MAN MAKE SUCH COMMENTS?
      • WILL NOT SIT SILENT ON SUCH ACT: KHUSHBU SUNDAR
      • KHUSHBU: NCW TAKING SUO MOTU ACTION IN THIS CASE
    • June 18, 2023 15:18 (IST)
      Delhi: 2 Women Shot Dead in RK Puram, Cops Say Assailants Came Looking For Their Brother

      Delhi: 2 Women Shot Dead in RK Puram, Cops Say Assailants Came Looking For Their Brother

      Two women were shot dead on Sunday in Delhi’s Ambedkar Basti area by unidentified assailants. The accused have now been held by Delhi Police and the investigation is underway. They have been identified as Arjun and Micheal and reportedly had a monetary dispute with the victims’ brother.

    • June 18, 2023 15:05 (IST)

      KHUSHBU SUNDAR - KHUSHBU SUNDAR SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

      • KHUSHBU SUNDAR:DMK ALLOWS HABITUAL OFFENDER TO GROW
      • KHUSHBU SUNDAR QUESTIONS CM STALIN’S SILENCE
      • KHUSHBU SUNDAR: SACK DMK LEADER IMMEDIATELY
      • KHUSHBU SUNDAR: CM STALIN HAS TO TAKE ACTION
      • KHUSHBU SUNDAR: DMK TAKES PRIDE IN INSULTING WOMEN
      • KHUSHBU SUNDAR: DMK PARTY BREEDING ABUSERS
    • June 18, 2023 14:45 (IST)

      DMK - DMK LEADER 'INSULTS' BJP'S KHUSHBU SUNDAR

      • DMK LEADER INSULTS BJP’S KHUSHBU SUNDAR
      • ANNAMALAI COMES ALL GUNS BLAZING ON DMK LEADER
      • HOW LOW YOUR PARTYMEN STOOP:ANNAMALAI TO STALIN
      • KHUSHBU SUNDAR TEARS INTO DMK NETA KRISHNAMURTHY
      • KHUSHBU: DMK SAFE HAVEN FOR UNCOUTH HOOLIGANS
    • June 18, 2023 12:20 (IST)

      MOVIE - AFTER FACING FLAK OVER 'CHEAP DIALOGUES'

      • TEAM ‘ADIPURUSH’ MAKES ALTERATIONS TO DIALOGUES
      • TEAM ‘ADIPURUSH’: VALUING INPUTS OF THE PUBLIC

    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.