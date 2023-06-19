Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 19 June 2023: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Loyalists Spar Over Karnataka CM Post Again

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 19 June 2023: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Loyalists Spar Over Karnataka CM Post Again

  • June 19, 2023 23:30 (IST)

    WEST BENGAL - BENGAL GOVERNMENT VS GOVERNOR INTENSIFIES

    • CM MAMATA OPPOSES BENGAL FOUNDATION DAY
    • CM MAMATA WRITES TO GOVERNOR ANANDA BOSE
  • June 19, 2023 23:10 (IST)

    BIPARJOY - AJMER HOSPITAL FLOODED AFTER HEAVY RAINS

    • June 19, 2023 22:50 (IST)

      PM - AHEAD OF PM MODI'S VISIT TO THE UNITED STATES

      • PM MODI TWEETS ON HIS UPCOMING VISIT TO U.S.
      • PM MODI: DIVERSE SUPPORT IN THE UNITED STATES
      • SHOWS DEPTH OF INDIA-U.S. RELATIONSHIP: PM MODI
      • PM MODI: DIVERSE SUPPORT UNDERLINES DEPTH OF TIES
    • June 19, 2023 19:55 (IST)

      KERALA ED - ED LAUNCHES LARGE SCALE OF SEARCH IN KERALA

      • SEARCHES ON NETWORK OF HAWALA OPERATORS
      • LARGE RACKET OF ILLEGAL FOREX DEALERS UNEARTHED
      • SEARCH OPERATIONS UNDERWAY IN 15 LOCATIONS
    • June 19, 2023 19:40 (IST)

      AVIATION DEAL - INDIA-AIRBUS DEAL FOR 500 AIRCRAFT

      • BIGGEST DEAL IN AVIATION HISTORY
      • INDIGO PLACES RECORD ORDER FOR 500 AIRCRAFT
    • June 19, 2023 18:40 (IST)

      PM MODI - PM MODI TO VISIT THE U.S FROM JUNE 21 TO 24

      • June 19, 2023 17:30 (IST)

        BHOPAL - NSA INVOKED AGAINST THREE MUSLIM YOUTH

        • SHOCKER FROM BHOPAL: 3 YOUTH ASSAULT A MAN
        • THREE ACCUSED ARRESTED BY MADHYA PRADESH POLICE
      • June 19, 2023 17:20 (IST)

        ADIPURUSH PROTEST - ADIPURUSH SHOWDOWN: HINDU SENA STAGES PROTEST

        • SCREENINGS DISRUPTED IN NATIONAL CAPITAL
        • HINDU SENA PROTESTS AGAINST FILM SCREENING
      • June 19, 2023 17:00 (IST)

        GITA PRESS TRUSTEE - GITA PRESS TRUSTEE SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

        • WE ARE REALLY HONOURED WITH DECISION: TRUSTEE
        • FOLLOWING THE LEGACY OF GITA PRESS: TRUSTEE
        • WE ARE NOT INTERESTED IN POLITICS: TRUSTEE
        • CONGRESS’ THOUGHTS ARE BIASED: TRUSTEE KRISHNA
      • June 19, 2023 16:40 (IST)

        OPPN MEETING - AHEAD OF MEGA OPPOSITION MEETING ON JUNE 23

        • EX-BIHAR CM RAM MANJHI’S MORCHA DUMPS NITISH
      • June 19, 2023 16:15 (IST)

        BALASAHEB - SHINDE & UDDHAV FACTIONS CELEBRATE FOUNDATION DAY

        • HUGE POSTERS PLACED BY EKNATH SHINDE AT BANDRA
        • FIGHT FOR BALASAHEB LEGACY IN MAHARASHTRA
        • POSTERS FEATURE SHINDE, BAL THACKERAY,ANAND DIGHE
      • June 19, 2023 15:50 (IST)

        MANIPUR VIOLENCE - GROUP OF MLA FROM MANIPUR MEETS RAJNATH SINGH

        • GROUP OF MLA DEMAND TO RESTORE PEACE IN STATE
        • MLAs ALSO DEMAND TO OPEN THE NAT’L HIGHWAY 39
      • June 19, 2023 15:40 (IST)

        ADIPURUSH - ADIPURUSH WRITER ASKS FOR SECURITY FROM MUMBAI COPS

        • June 19, 2023 15:30 (IST)

          UCC - SC LAWYER SUBMITS DRAFT SUGGESTIONS TO COMMISSION

          • AFTER LAW COMMISSION SEEKS VIEWS ON UCC
          • THE BIG UNIFORM CIVIL CODE DEBATE REIGNITES
        • June 19, 2023 15:25 (IST)

          ADIPURUSH - ADIPURUSH SHOWDOWN: RUCKUS IN LUCKNOW

          • MASSIVE PROTEST IN LUCKNOW OVER ADIPURUSH
          • DRAMATIC PROTEST VISUALS ONLY ON CNN-NEWS18
          • ADIPURUSH ROW EXPLODES: PROTEST IN HAZRATGANJ
        • June 19, 2023 15:10 (IST)

          K'TAKA RAHUL CARTOON - WAR BETWEEN CONG, BJP OVER SOCIAL MEDIA POST

          • PRIYANK KHARGE FILES COMPLAINT OVER POST
          • SOCIAL MEDIA POST MOCKS CONG LEADER RAHUL GANDHI
          • BID TO TARNISH RAHUL’S IMAGE: PRIYANK KHARGE
        • June 19, 2023 15:06 (IST)
          Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Loyalists Spar Over Karnataka CM Post Again

          Row over the Karnataka chief minister post has once again kicked up a storm following Congress minister and Siddaramaiah’s loyalist HC Mahadevappa’s remark that he will continue to be at the top post. Not commenting on the “power-sharing formula”, Mahadevappa said Siddaramaiah will continue to be the CM of Karnataka.

        • June 19, 2023 15:00 (IST)

          ADIPURUSH - ADIPURUSH SHOWDOWN: ANURAG THAKUR ON ROW

          • NOBODY HAS RIGHT TO HURT PEOPLE’S EMOTIONS: THAKUR
          • FILMMAKERS TO CHANGE DIALOGUES: ANURAG THAKUR
        • June 19, 2023 14:40 (IST)

          GANDHI PEACE PRIZE - UNION HOME MIN AMIT SHAH CONGRATULATES GITA PRESS

          • ‘GITA PRESS DOING GREAT WORK FOR OVER 100 YEARS’
          • HM CALLS GITA PRESS’ CONTRIBUTION INCOMPARABLE

