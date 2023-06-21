Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 21 June 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

June 21, 2023

  • June 21, 2023 19:10 (IST)

    YOGA DAY EVENT - YOGA EVENT AT UN CREATES GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

    • WORLD RECORD FOR MOST NATIONALITIES AT EVENT
    • PM MODI CREATES WORLD RECORD AT UN HEADQUARTERS
  • June 21, 2023 18:44 (IST)

    Ajit Pawar Wants to Step Down as Maha LoP, Desires Senior Post in NCP

    National Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar will step down as the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, sources said on Wednesday.

    Pawar wishes for a senior post in the party, most likely the Party President, sources said.

    Pawar announced his decision while addressing party workers in front of Sharad Pawar at Shanmukhanand Auditorium in Mumbai.

    READ FULL STORY
  • June 21, 2023 17:40 (IST)

    HONEY SINGH - SINGER HONEY SINGH RECEIVES THREAT

    • June 21, 2023 16:45 (IST)

      PM MODI - FULLY AGREE WITH UN GENERAL SECY: PM MODI

      • June 21, 2023 16:15 (IST)

        RAJEEV CHANDRASEKHAR EXCL - MoS I-T RAJEEV CHANDRASEKHAR EXCL

        • RAJEEV CHANDRASEKHAR DECODES PM MODI-MUSK MEET
      • June 21, 2023 15:50 (IST)

        BENGAL - BENGAL POLL VIOLENCE: HC ORDERS CBI PROBE

        • HUGE SETBACK FOR TMC GOVT IN WEST BENGAL
        • CBI TO SUBMIT REPORT ON POLL VIOLENCE BY JULY 7
      • June 21, 2023 15:45 (IST)

        PAKISTAN - PAK PREZ APPROVES JUSTICE QAZI ESA'S APPOINTMENT

        • QAZI ESA TO BECOME NEXT CHIEF JUSTICE OF PAK
        • AMID POLITICAL UNREST PAK TO GET NEW CHIEF JUSTICE
      • June 21, 2023 15:40 (IST)

        BIHAR - FORMER BIHAR CM MANJHI MEETS HM AMIT SHAH

        • AFTER DUMPING CM NITISH, MANJHI MEETS AMIT SHAH
      • June 21, 2023 14:50 (IST)

        CONGRESS - CONGRESS WORKERS PROTEST OUTSIDE SEC OFFICE

        • CONGRESS WORKERS PROTEST IN WEST BENGAL
        • PANCHAYAT POLL VIOLENCE: CONGRESS STIR IN KOLKATA
        • NOW: CONGRESS WORKERS BEING DETAINED BY POLICE
        • CONG PROTESTING TO HIDE THEIR FAILURES: TMC
        • WB: CONG’S ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY WRITES TO GUV
        • CHOWDHURY URGES WB GUV TO ‘INTERVENE IN MATTER’
        • SAVE DEMOCRACY IN BENGAL: ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY
        • CONG DOESN’T HAVE ANY BASE IN BENGAL: TMC
      • June 21, 2023 14:25 (IST)

        PM MODI - PM ON G20 TOURISM MINISTERS SUMMIT

        • June 21, 2023 14:25 (IST)

          ATS - MAHA ATS,AGENCIES BRIEFED ABOUT SITUATION

          • June 21, 2023 13:55 (IST)

            2020 DELHI RIOTS PROBE - BIG DEVELOPMENT IN 2020 DELHI RIOTS PROBE

            • CONSTABLE RATAN LAL MURDER ACCUSED ARRESTED
            • CONSTABLE MURDER ACCUSED HELD IN BENGALURU
          • June 21, 2023 13:45 (IST)

            ED - ED RAIDS BMC OFFICERS AND SUPPLIERS IN MUMBAI

            • ED PROBES ALLEGED 12,000 CR BMC COVID SCAM
          • June 21, 2023 13:20 (IST)

            CHINA - TENSIONS SIMMER BETWEEN BEIJING AND U.S

            • AFTER U.S PRESIDENT CALLS XI JINPING A ‘DICTATOR’
            • BEIJING SAYS REMARKS BY JOE BIDEN ‘RIDICULOUS’
            • WAR OF WORDS A DAY AFTER BLINKEN’S BEIJING VISIT
          • June 21, 2023 13:10 (IST)

            PAKISTAN - PAKISTAN BANS HOLI IN UNIVERSITIES

            • PAK SOURCE: CIRCULAR BY EDUCATION PANEL
          • June 21, 2023 12:40 (IST)

            POONCH - MASSIVE ANTI-TERROR OPERATION IN POONCH

            • ANTI-TERROR OP AFTER SUSPECTED MOVEMENT SEEN
            • SUSPECTED MOVEMENT SEEN IN BHATTA DURRIYAN,POONCH
          • June 21, 2023 12:35 (IST)

            ADHIR - BENGAL PANCHAYAT FACEOFF, ADHIR SITS ON DHARNA

            • ADHIR: CONG WORKERS BEING ATTACKED BY TMC MEMBERS
          • June 21, 2023 11:30 (IST)

            SENTHIL BALAJI - BREATHER FOR SENTHIL BALAJI FROM TOP COURT

            • SC REFUSES TO INTERVENE IN HIGH COURT’S ORDER
            • SC REQUESTS HC TO PROCEED WITH THE CASE ON MERITS
          • June 21, 2023 11:25 (IST)

            AIADMK PROTESTS - AIADMK PROTESTS, SEEKS BALAJI'S RESIGNATION

            • DMK MINISTER SENTHIL BALAJI IS IN ED CUSTODY

