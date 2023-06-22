Breaking News Live Updates - 22 June 2023: Uddhav Shiv Sena Faction 'Illegal' Office in Mumbai's Bandra Being Razed; Cops on Spot

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.
‘An Exceptional Privilege to Address US Congress Twice’: PM Modi Addresses Joint Session of US Congress
The operator of the submersible missing near the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday it believed that the passengers aboard the vessel “have sadly been lost."
“Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew," OceanGate said in a statement.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday afternoon began to demolish an “illegal" shakha (office) of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction in Bandra’s Nirmal Nagar. Mumbai police was deployed in the area to ensure there is no violence.
This comes three days after Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde gave approval to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe “irregularities" in various works previously undertaken by the BMC when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power (from November 2019 to June 2022) in the state. READ MORE
