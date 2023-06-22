Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 22 June 2023: Uddhav Shiv Sena Faction 'Illegal' Office in Mumbai's Bandra Being Razed; Cops on Spot

For 22nd June 2023
By News18/ Updated: June 22, 2023, 05:55 IST

  • June 23, 2023 01:44 (IST)

    ‘An Exceptional Privilege to Address US Congress Twice’: PM Modi Addresses Joint Session of US Congress

  • June 23, 2023 00:40 (IST)

    'Passengers Have Sadly Been Lost': Titanic Sub Operator Oceangate Releases Statement

    The operator of the submersible missing near the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday it believed that the passengers aboard the vessel “have sadly been lost."

    “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew," OceanGate said in a statement.

  • June 22, 2023 17:15 (IST)

    OPPN MEET - SCOOP 4: STATES TO BE SORTED OUT WITH OPPNs

    • WILL FIGHT TOGETHER LIKE A FAMILY: MAMATA BANERJEE
    • WANT TO THANK PEOPLE OF BIHAR: MAMATA BANERJEE
  • June 22, 2023 17:05 (IST)

    OPPN MEETING - CONG SOURCE:RAHUL, KHARGE TO BE IN PATNA TOMORROW

    • June 22, 2023 16:45 (IST)

      SUBMARINE - TITANIC SUBMARINE HAS RUN OUT OF 02: COAST GUARD

      • MISSING TITANIC SUB SEARCH CONTINUES
      • TITANIC SUB WENT MISSING ENROUTE TO TITANIC WRECK
    • June 22, 2023 16:40 (IST)

      OPPN MEETING - MAMATA ARRIVES AT LALU PRASAD'S RESIDENCE

      • June 22, 2023 16:40 (IST)

        OPPN - OPPN'S UNITY CALL AHEAD OF 2024 ELECTIONS

        • OPPOSITION PARTY LEADERS TO HOLD MEETING IN PATNA
      • June 22, 2023 16:25 (IST)

        MOU - US-BASED GE AEROSPACE SIGNS MoU WITH HAL

        • June 22, 2023 16:10 (IST)

          OPPN MEETING - INSIDE SCOOP OF OPPN MEET IN PATNA

          • CONG SOURCE:RAHUL, KHARGE TO BE IN PATNA TOMORROW
          • SCOOP 1: DISCUSSIONS IN MEET TO BE ON 3 ISSUES
          • SCOOP 3: TALKS ON COMMON IDEOLOGICAL STAND
          • SCOOP 2: TALKS ON ISSUES IN RUN UP TO THE POLL
        • June 22, 2023 16:00 (IST)

          HM SHAH - OPPN TRYING HARD TO MAKE RAHUL GANDHI PM: HM SHAH

          • A DAY BEFORE OPPN MEET IN PATNA, HM TAKES ON OPPN
          • OPPN TRYING TO MAKE RAHUL PM FACE IN 2024 POLLS:HM
        • June 22, 2023 15:55 (IST)

          INDIA - ISRO-NASA TO LAUNCH JOINT SPACE MISSION IN 2024

          • INDIA AND U.S TO SIGN ARTEMIS SPACE ACCORDS
        • June 22, 2023 15:30 (IST)

          BENGAL CM - AHEAD OF OPPN MEET MAMATA TAKES A JIBE AT CENTRE

          • HAVE TO SAVE THE NATION FROM DISASTER: MAMATA
          • PEOPLE WON’T VOTE FOR BJP: MAMATA BANERJEE
        • June 22, 2023 15:05 (IST)

          MAMATA BANERJEE - MAMATA BANERJEE LEAVES FOR PATNA FOR OPPN MEET

          • June 22, 2023 15:00 (IST)

            AAP - PARTY TO RAISE ORDINANCE ISSUE IN MEET:AAP SOURCE

            • AAP SOURCE TO CNN-NEWS18 ON OPPOSITION MEETING
            • WILL ASK CONG TO MAKE ITS STAND CLEAR: AAP SOURCE
          • June 22, 2023 14:54 (IST)

            Uddhav Shiv Sena Faction 'Illegal' Office in Mumbai's Bandra Being Razed; Cops on Spot

            The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday afternoon began to demolish an “illegal" shakha (office) of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction in Bandra’s Nirmal Nagar. Mumbai police was deployed in the area to ensure there is no violence.

            This comes three days after Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde gave approval to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe “irregularities" in various works previously undertaken by the BMC when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power (from November 2019 to June 2022) in the state. READ MORE

          • June 22, 2023 14:45 (IST)

            BMC - ED RAIDS BYCULLA BRANCH IN BMC COVID SCAM

            • June 22, 2023 14:35 (IST)

              BMC RAIDS - ED CONDUCTS RAIDS AT BMC DEPARTMENT IN MUMBAI

              • June 22, 2023 13:10 (IST)

                TAMIL NADU - AIADMK FILES WRIT PETITION IN HC

                • AIADMK’S PETITION AGAINST SENTHIL BALAJI AS MIN
              • June 22, 2023 13:00 (IST)

                NALBARI - ASSAM'S NALBARI INUNDATED

                • HEAVY RAIN, FLOODS IN ASSAM’S NALBARI DISTRICT
                • CNN-NEWS18 AT FLOOD-HIT NALBARI DISTRICT

