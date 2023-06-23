Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 23 June 2023: PM Modi Gets 15 Standing Ovations During Speech At US Congress

  • June 23, 2023 21:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI, BIDEN AT TECH HANDSHAKE EVENT

    • June 23, 2023 18:10 (IST)

      2009 SHOPIAN RAPE CASE - SUSHIL MODI: THE OPPN MEETING HAS BEEN A FLOP

      • BJP SUSHIL MODI LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ON CNN-NEWS18
      • SUSHIL MODI: OPPN PARTIES HAVE DIVERGENT AGENDAS
      • SUSHIL MODI: WE HAVE SEEN AAP THREATENING CONG
      • MODI: NO OPPN LEADER CAN PREACH ON DEMOCRACY
      • SUSHIL MODI: CONGRESS IS THE PARTY OF EMERGENCY
      • SUSHIL MODI: PARTIES AT MEET DON’T HAVE NUMBERS
      • MODI: THESE OPPN LEADERS HAVE NO CREDIBILITY
    • June 23, 2023 17:55 (IST)

      SMRITI IRANI - UNION MIN SMRITI IRANI ON OPPN'S MAHAGATBANDHAN

      • CONG WORKERS ATTACKED DURING MAMATA’S RULE: BJP
      • NOW MAMATA SHARING DIAS WITH CONGRESS: BJP
      • BJP: NO ONE CAN STOP MODI FROM SECURING A 3RD TERM
      • AAP BLACKMAILING OPPN PARTIES: BJP
      • UNHOLY ALLIANCE OF OPPN PARTIES: BJP
      • COMMUNIST PARTY INSULTED MAMATA BANERJEE: BJP
    • June 23, 2023 16:05 (IST)

      OWAISI - MEGA OPPOSITION MEETING CONCLUDES

      • OPPN PARTY LEADERS MET IN PATNA ON 2024 POLLS
      • OPPN LEADERS LIKELY TO ADDRESS MEDIA SHORTLY
    • June 23, 2023 16:05 (IST)

      OPPN MEET - OPPOSITION MEETING LASTED FOR 4 HOURS

      • June 23, 2023 15:45 (IST)

        OWAISI - AIMIM CHIEF OWAISI HITS OUT AT CENTRAL GOVT

        • OPPN PARTY LEADERS MET IN PATNA ON 2024 POLLS
        • OPPN LEADERS LIKELY TO ADDRESS MEDIA SHORTLY
      • June 23, 2023 15:35 (IST)

        PAKISTAN - POLITICAL CRISIS IN PAK: IMRAN TAKES ON PAK ARMY

        • PAK REDUCED TO A PROMOTER OF TERROR: IMRAN KHAN
        • IMRAN TWEETS AFTER PM MODI’S VEILED JIBE ON PAK
        • IMPORTED GOVT HAS MADE PAK IRRELEVANT:IMRAN KHAN
      • June 23, 2023 15:20 (IST)

        OPPN MEET - AMID 'UNITY MEETING', JDU RELEASES POSTER

        • AAP: THERE IS CLEAR DIVIDE WITHIN OPPN
        • RAHUL:WILL FIGHT TOGETHER AGAINST IDEOLOGICAL WAR
        • CENTRE USES GOVT AGENCIES TO TARGET US: MAMATA
        • CONG WILL HOST 2ND ROUND OF OPPN MEET: NITISH
        • DEMOCRACY, INSTITUTIONS UNDER ATTACK: MUFTI
        • DISCONTENT IN COMMON MEN AGAINST BJP: SHARAD PAWAR
        • HAVE COME TOGETHER TO SAVE DEMOCRACY: UDDHAV
        • AAP’S BLACKMAIL TACTICS HAVE BEGUN:BJP SLAMS OPPN
        • WILL FIGHT TO SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY: OMAR ABDULLAH
        • WANT FREE & FAIR POLLS IN J&K: OMAR ABDULLAH
        • BJP: WILL CONG COMPROMISE ON ITS SELF ESTEEM?
        • SHOWDOWN OVER DELHI ORDINANCE IN OPPN MEET
        • WILL SAVE THE NATION TOGETHER: AKHILESH
        • PM DISTRIBUTING CHANDAN STICKS IN U.S: LALU YADAV
      • June 23, 2023 15:11 (IST)

        BJP Reaches Out To Estranged Allies

        The recent political developments indicate that the BJP has already begun working on the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and with initial success.

        HAM, along with other former NDA partners, appears eager to re-join the alliance that has diminished over the years as the BJP — benefiting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity — started garnering Lok Sabha numbers well beyond the magic figure of 272.

      • June 23, 2023 15:10 (IST)

        INDIA SQUAD - INDIA'S SQUADS FOR ODI SERIES ANNOUNCED

        • INDIA’S SQUADS FOR WEST INDIES TESTS ANNOUNCED
      • June 23, 2023 15:00 (IST)

        OPPN MEETING - UNION MIN PASHUPATI KUMAR HITS OUT AT OPPN

        • OPPOSITION UNITY IS A LIE: PASHUPATI KUMAR
        • NO VACANCY FOR PM POST: UNON MIN PASHUPATI KUMAR
      • June 23, 2023 14:55 (IST)

        CHENNAI - SHOCKER FROM CHENNAI: CHAIN SNATCHED ON TRAIN

        • CHAIN SNATCHED ON A RUNNING TRAIN IN CHENNAI
        • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES CCTV FOOTAGE OF THE INCIDENT
        • POLICE FORMS SPECIAL TEAM TO APPREHEND THE ACCUSED
      • June 23, 2023 14:50 (IST)

        ADIPURUSH - AMENDMENT PETITION FILED AGAINST ADIPURUSH

        • PLEA IN ALLAHABAD HC AGAINST FILM EXHIBITION
        • MOVIE HURTS SENTIMENTS OF HINDUS: PETITION
      • June 23, 2023 14:25 (IST)

        JAMMU AND KASHMIR - 2 J&K DOCTORS TERMINATED IN 2009 SHOPIAN RAPE CASE

        • June 23, 2023 13:20 (IST)

          POSTERS IN MADHYA PRADESH - POSTERS IN MADHYA PRADESH AGAINST KAMAL NATH

          • POSTERS AGAINST FORMER M.P. CM KAMAL NATH
        • June 23, 2023 12:30 (IST)

          OPPN UNITY TEST - 'RAHUL-BJP IN AGREEMENT' JIBE BY AAP SPOKESPERSON

          • ORDINANCE ISSUE AHEAD OF OPPN MEET: CONG SOURCE
          • DECISION ON ORDINANCE IN PARL SESSION: CONG SOURCE
          • CONG RAISES ISSUE WITH OPPN LEADERS: CONG SOURCE
          • AAP SPOKESPERSON’S REMARK WON’T AFFECT US: CONG MP
          • SUCH STATEMENTS ARE IRRESPONSIBLE: CONG MP
          • SUCH STATEMENTS WILL HARM OPPN UNITY: CONGRESS MP
        • June 23, 2023 12:20 (IST)

          HOME MINISTER - HOME MINISTER'S MESSAGE TO OPPOSITION

          • PM MODI WILL RETURN IN 2024:HM’S MESSAGE TO OPPN
          • OPPN HUDDLE IN PATNA, SHAH ROARS FROM JAMMU
        • June 23, 2023 11:35 (IST)

          LASHKAR - SECOND MAJOR INFILTRATION BID FOILED IN KUPWARA

          • SAJJAD JATT LASHKAR GROUP PLANNED BID: INTEL SOURCE
          • JOINT OPERATION BY ARMY AND POLICE: INTEL SOURCE
          • 4 LASHKAR TERRORISTS NEUTRALISED IN KUPWARA

