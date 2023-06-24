Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 24 June 2023: Wagner Chief Prigozhin Tells Kremlin His Forces Are 'Ready to Die'

For 24th June 2023
By News18/ Updated: June 24, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

  • June 24, 2023 21:40 (IST)

    MODI IN AMERICA - SINGER MARY MILLIBEN WHO SANG NATIONAL ANTHEM

    • SANG ANTHEM IN PM’S PRESENCE AT REAGAN CENTRE
    • ONLY CHANNEL TO SPEAK TO U.S. SINGER MARY MILLIBEN
    • U.S. SINGER SANG NAT’L ANTHEM AT REAGAN CENTRE
    • TOUCHING FEET A MARK OF RESPECT TO ELDERS: MARY
    • TOUCHING FEET OF ELDERS LIKE TOUCHING THEIR HEART
  • June 24, 2023 20:45 (IST)

    MANIPUR - HM SHAH HOLDS ALL-PARTY MEETING ON MANIPUR

    • SUGGESTIONS ON RESTORING MANIPUR PEACE: MHA SOURCE
    • GOVT WILL CONSIDER SUGGESTIONS: MHA SOURCE
    • 18 PARTIES INCLUDING BJP, 2 CMS FROM N-E ATTENDED
    • PM MONITORING SITUATION SINCE DAY 1: MHA SOURCE
    • PM GUIDING US WITH FULL SENSITIVITY: MHA SOURCE
    • GOVT COMMITTED TO FINDING SOLUTION: MHA SOURCE
    • ENSURING NO MORE LIVES LOST: MHA SOURCE
    • ‘SINCE JUNE 13, NO LIVES LOST IN MANIPUR VIOLENCE’
    • 18000 LOOTED WEAPONS SURRENDERED: MHA SOURCE
    • ‘SOLICITED COOPERATION OF PARTIES TO BRING PEACE’
    • RESTORING TRUST AMONG COMMUNITIES: MHA SOURCE
  • June 24, 2023 18:00 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI LANDS IN EGYPT CAPITAL CAIRO

    • FIRST VISUALS OF PM’S ARRIVAL IN CAIRO
    • EGYPT PM AT THE CAIRO AIRPORT TO RECEIVE HIM
  • June 24, 2023 17:10 (IST)

    MOSCOW - REPORTS OF RIOTS INSIDE MOSCOW PRISON

    • AMID ‘MUTINY’ AGAINST PUTIN, RIOT INSIDE JAIL
    • LATVIA STRENGTHENING SECURITY AT RUSSIA BORDER
    • LATVIA SAYS ‘RUSSIANS WON’T BE ALLOWED ENTRY’
    • PRESIDENTIAL PLANE FLYING TOWARDS ST PETERSBURG
    • KREMLIN SAYS: PUTIN IS STILL IN MOSCOW
  • June 24, 2023 16:10 (IST)

    POLAND - POLAND PUTS MILITARY ON HIGH ALERT

    • AMID DEVELOPMENTS IN RUSSIA ON WAGNER ‘COUP’
  • June 24, 2023 16:05 (IST)

    ZELENSKYY - UKR PRESIDENT ZELENSKY REACTS TO WAGNER 'COUP'

    • June 24, 2023 15:50 (IST)

      VORONEZH - MASSIVE FIRE ERUPTS AT AN OIL DEPOT IN VORONEZH

      • VORONEZH OIL DEPOT TARGETED BY HELICOPTERS
      • FIGHTERS TRIED TO SEIZE AN OIL DEPOT: REPORTS
    • June 24, 2023 15:45 (IST)

      ZELENSKY - RUSSIA'S WEAKNESS IS OBVIOUS: ZELENSKY

      • RUSSIA USED PROPAGANDA TO MASK ITS WEAKNESS: UKR
      • UKR: RUS KEEPS ITS TROOPS & MERCENARIES ON OUR LAND
    • June 24, 2023 15:25 (IST)

      BMC COVID SCAM - BMC COVID 'SCAM': ED FOUND DIARY IN RAIDS

      • DIARY CONTAINS CRUCIAL INFO ON BRIBE PAYMENTS
    • June 24, 2023 15:10 (IST)

      WAGNER - WAGNER GROUP VS RUSSIAN ARMY ESCALATES

      • WAGNER GROUP RELEASES PIC OF A RUSSIAN HELICOPTER
      • CLAIMS TO HAVE SHOT DOWN EARLIER TODAY
    • June 24, 2023 15:00 (IST)

      MANIPUR ALL PARTY MEET - MANIPUR UNREST: HM SHAH HOLD ALL-PARTY MEETING

      • HM AMIT SHAH REACHES FOR ALL-PARTY MEETING
    • June 24, 2023 14:15 (IST)

      AMIT SHAH - AFTER UNION HOME MIN AMIT SHAH'S VISIT TO JAMMU

      • HM SHAH MEETS WITH FAMILY MEMBERS OF MARTYRS
      • SRINAGAR: HM DISTRIBUTES APPOINTMENT LETTERS
    • June 24, 2023 14:05 (IST)

      WAGNER - WAGNER-LINKED GROUP: SOON WE'LL HAVE NEW PRESIDENT

      • WAGNER GROUP CHIEF’S BIG CLAMS, SLAMS PUTIN
    • June 24, 2023 12:36 (IST)

    • June 24, 2023 12:35 (IST)

      RUSSIA - TODAY RUSSIA IS FIGHTING FOR ITS FUTURE: PUTIN

      • WESTERN POWERS ARE AGAINST US: PUTIN
      • PUTIN: THIS REBELLION IS A BLOW AGAINST RUSSIA
    • June 24, 2023 12:30 (IST)

      Coup in Russia? Wagner Chief Prigozhin Tells Kremlin His Forces Are 'Ready to Die'

      Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his 25,000-strong force forming the mercenary group is ‘ready to die’. “We have goals, we are all willing to die. Because we are dying for our motherland, we are dying for the Russian people, who must be liberated from the people who are killing civilians,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying by BNO News.

      Local media in Russia has confirmed that unidentified men in military fatigues have surrounded the Russian army’s headquarters in Rostov-on-Don.

      Wagner fighters have cordoned off the military headquarters, city administration building, Russian intelligence (FSB) office and local police station. Local Russian news media outlets also believe that there are defected Russian troops among the Wagner mercenaries.

    • June 24, 2023 11:20 (IST)

      CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - IMF DEMANDS PAKISTAN'S REVISE BUDGET

      • IMF: ISLAMABAD WANTS TO STRIKE THE DEAL
      • IMF DEMANDS: REMOVE AMNESTY SCHEMES
      • CUT DEFENCE EXPENSES: IMF DEMANDS
      • BROADER TAX NET: IMF DEMANDS FROM PAKISTAN
      • CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON IMF LISTS NEW DEMANDS
    • June 24, 2023 10:25 (IST)

      BRIJESH MISHRA - JALANDHAR AGENT BEHIND FAKE ADMISSION CAUGHT

      • BRIJESH MISHRA ARRESTED IN CANADA
      • AFTER CNN-NEWS18’S OP FARZI INVESTIGATION
      • AGENT INVOLVED IN CANADA COLLEGE ADMISSION SCAM
    • June 24, 2023 10:20 (IST)

      MANIPUR VIOLENCE - CONG'S JAIRAM RAMESH HITS OUT AT HOME MIN SHAH

      • AHEAD OF ALL PARTY MEETING ON MANIPUR
      • 52 DAYS AFTER MANIPUR STARTED BURNING: RAMESH

