Breaking News Live Updates - 24 June 2023: Wagner Chief Prigozhin Tells Kremlin His Forces Are 'Ready to Die'

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.
Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....Read More
This Is Treason, Russia Will Defend Itself and Repel Hostile Move: Putin Addresses Russian Citizens
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his 25,000-strong force forming the mercenary group is ‘ready to die’. “We have goals, we are all willing to die. Because we are dying for our motherland, we are dying for the Russian people, who must be liberated from the people who are killing civilians,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying by BNO News.
Local media in Russia has confirmed that unidentified men in military fatigues have surrounded the Russian army’s headquarters in Rostov-on-Don.
Wagner fighters have cordoned off the military headquarters, city administration building, Russian intelligence (FSB) office and local police station. Local Russian news media outlets also believe that there are defected Russian troops among the Wagner mercenaries.
If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.
Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.
All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.