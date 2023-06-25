Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 25 June 2023: Prime Minister Modi Gets Egypt's Highest State Honour, 'Order of Nile'

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 25 June 2023: Prime Minister Modi Gets Egypt's Highest State Honour, 'Order of Nile'

For 25th June 2023
June 25, 2023

Breaking News Live Updates - 25 June 2023: Prime Minister Modi Gets Egypt's Highest State Honour, 'Order of Nile'

  • June 25, 2023 23:20 (IST)

    PM MODI RETURNS - PM MODI RETURNS AFTER A WHIRLWIND 2-NATION TOUR

    • STANDBY: PM BACK HOME AFTER POWER-PACKED TOUR
    • SHORTLY: PM MODI TO LAND AT PALAM AIRPORT
    • BJP CHIEF TO WELCOME PM MODI AT PALAM AIRPORT
    • U.S PREZ JOE BIDEN SHARES A VIDEO WITH PM MODI
    • PREZ JOE BIDEN HAILS TIES WITH NEW DELHI
    • BIDEN SAYS TIES WITH INDIA STRONGER THAN EVER
    • INDIA-U.S TIES STRONGER & DEEPER THAN EVER: BIDEN
  • June 25, 2023 18:45 (IST)

    PM MODI'S 2-DAY - PM MODI'S 2-DAY EGYPT TOUR CONCLUDES

    • June 25, 2023 18:40 (IST)

      MODI - PM MODI LEAVES FROM CAIRO AFTER 2-DAY VISIT

      • PM MODI TAKES OFF FROM EGYPT TO INDIA
    • June 25, 2023 17:45 (IST)

      MEA BRIEFING - MEA BRIEFING ON PM MODI'S U.S. AND EGYPT VISIT

      • June 25, 2023 16:10 (IST)

        NIRMALA SITHARAMAN - FM SITHARAMAN BRIEFING ON PM MODI'S VISIT

        • PM MODI AWARDED BY 13 COUNTRIES TILL NOW: FM
        • PM’S VISIT TO EGYPT IS A HISTORIC MOMENT: FM
        • PM’S SPEECH IN U.S. CONG IS A MATTER OF PRIDE: FM
        • BIPARTISAN INVITATION WAS GIVEN TO PM MODI: FM
      • June 25, 2023 16:10 (IST)

        KARNATAKA SHOCKER - SHOCKER FROM KARNATAKA IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

        • VERBAL ALTERCATION B/W A MAN & WIFE TURNS VIOLENT
      • June 25, 2023 16:00 (IST)

        MANIPUR VIOLENCE - MHA SOURCE TO CNN-NEWS18 ON MANIPUR VIOLENCE

        • MHA SOURCE: HM SHAH MEETS MANIPUR CM BIREN SINGH
        • MHA SOURCE: MANIPUR CM BRIEFS HM ON SITUATION
        • MHA SOURCE: SINCE JUNE 13 NO DEATH REPORTED
      • June 25, 2023 15:10 (IST)

        PESHAWAR ATTACK - SIKH SHOPKEEPER SHOT DEAD IN PESHAWAR

        • SECOND ATTACK IN TWO DAYS ON MINORITIES IN PAKISTAN
        • VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS MANMOHAN SINGH SHOT DEAD
      • June 25, 2023 15:06 (IST)
        Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Presidential Palace in Cairo today. The Egyptian President conferred PM Modi with the ‘Order of the Nile’ award, which is Egypt’s highest state honour. The two leaders are set to hold high-level talks and sign strategic partnership documents.

      • June 25, 2023 13:05 (IST)

        DELHI RAINS - SHOCKING CASE OF CIVIC APATHY FROM NAT'L CAPITAL

        • June 25, 2023 12:50 (IST)

          PAK PM - PVT PROPERTY LAND CASE: RELIEF FOR NAWAZ SHARIF

          • LAHORE COURT ACQUITS NAWAZ SHARIF
          • NO OBJECTION RAISED BY NAB ON SHARIF’S ACQUITTAL
          • NAB HAD ALLEGED NAWAZ OF ILLEGALLY ALLOTING PLOTS
          • NAWAZ SHARIF ACQUITTED IN A 37 YR OLD PROPERTY CASE
        • June 25, 2023 12:20 (IST)

          DELHI RAINS - WOMAN DIES OF ELECTROCUTION IN DELHI

          • INCIDENT OCCURED IN A WATERLOGGED AREA
          • INCIDENT HAPPENED NEAR RAILWAY STATION IN DELHI
          • DECEASED IDENTIFIED AS SAKSHI AHUJA
          • SHOCKING CASE OF CIVIC APATHY FROM NAT’L CAPITAL
        • June 25, 2023 12:15 (IST)

          PUTIN 'MUTINY' - GOVT SOURCE: PUTIN MAY EMERGE STRONGER IN RUSSIA

          • RUSSIANS WILL RALLY BEHIND HIM: GOVT SOURCE
          • AFTER WAGNER REBELS AGAINST VLADIMIR PUTIN
          • GOVT SOURCE ON RUSSIAN ‘INFIGHTING’
        • June 25, 2023 11:45 (IST)

          ESHWARAPPA - KS ESHWARAPPA STOKES MASSIVE ROW

          • ‘MOSQUES BUILT ON TEMPLES WILL BE RAZED DOWN’
          • EVEN KASHI VISHWANATH WILL BE BUILT: ESHWARAPPA
          • TEMPLES DESTROYED WILL BE BUILT BACK: KS ESHWARAPPA
          • NO QUESTION OF DESTROYING NEW MOSQUES: ESHWARAPPA
        • June 25, 2023 10:45 (IST)

          COCAINE ARREST - GUINEAN WOMAN ARRESTED BY CUSTOMS AT IGI AIRPORT

          • CUSTOMS RECOVER 724 GMS OF COCAINE WORTH RS 11 CR
          • WOMAN HAD SWALLOWED 59 CAPSULES OF COCAINE
        • June 25, 2023 10:35 (IST)

          EMERGENCY - PRIME MINISTER MODI TWEETS ON 1975 EMERGENCY

          • EMERGENCY REMAINS AN UNFORGETTABLE PERIOD:PM
        • June 25, 2023 10:20 (IST)

          ASSAM FLOODS - AMID FLOODS IN ASSAM, HM SHAH SPEAKS TO ASSAM CM

          • HM SHAH ASSURES ALL POSSIBLE ASSISTANCE
          • NDRF TEAMS CONDUCTING RELIEF WORK: HM SHAH
          • HM: MODI GOVT STANDS FIRM WITH THE PEOPLE OF ASSAM
        • June 25, 2023 09:05 (IST)

          EMERGENCY - UNION MIN HM SHAH TWEETS ON EMERGENCY DAY

          • SHAH: EMERGENCY, SYMBOL OF DICTATORIAL MENTALITY
          • SHAH:PEOPLE’S RIGHTS WERE TAKEN AWAY ON THIS DAY
          • BJP SLAMS GANDHIS ON 1975 EMERGENCY
          • INDIA WON’T ACCEPT DICTATORIAL REGIME:RIJIJU
          • DARKEST CHAPTER IN INDIA’S HISTORY: RIJIJU
          • EMERGENCY,BIGGEST EXAMPLE OF POWER MISUSE: RAJNATH
          • INDIA’S DARK CHAPTER EVEN AFTER 48 YRS: RAJNATH
          • BID TO DIVERT ATTENTION BY BJP: CONGRESS
          • PRIME MINISTER MODI’s MESSAGE ON 1975 EMERGENCY
          • EMERGENCY REMAINS AN UNFORGETTABLE PERIOD:PM
          • PM PAYS HOMAGE TO 1975 ‘WARRIORS’
        • June 25, 2023 08:25 (IST)

          TRAIN ACCIDENT IN BENGAL - TRAIN ACCIDENT IN WEST BENGAL

          • 2 GOODS TRAIN COLLIDE IN WEST BENGAL’S BANKURA
          • SEVERAL BOGIES DERAIL AFTER GOODS TRAIN COLLIDE
          • RAILWAY SOURCE: CASE OF SIGNAL OVERSHOOTING

