Breaking News Live Updates - 26 June 2023: 200 Tourists Stuck After Flash Floods, Landslides Lead to Traffic Blockage in Himachal

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.
Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....Read More
EPFO on Monday extended the deadline to apply for higher pension for members till July 11.
Retirement fund body EPFO added 17.20 lakh members on a net basis in April this year, according to payroll data released earlier this month.
“Out of 17.20 lakh members added during the month, around 8.47 lakh new members have come under social security coverage of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for the first time," a labour ministry statement said.
Hundreds of commuters were seen stranded on roads amid a heavy traffic jam triggered by landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, which is a dream destination for Indians, especially in summer.
More than 200 people, mostly tourists were stuck near Aut in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district as the Chandigarh-Manali highway due to a block on the national highway connecting Mandi and Kullu, PTI reported.
If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.
Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.
All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.