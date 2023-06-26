Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 26 June 2023: 200 Tourists Stuck After Flash Floods, Landslides Lead to Traffic Blockage in Himachal

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 26 June 2023: 200 Tourists Stuck After Flash Floods, Landslides Lead to Traffic Blockage in Himachal

For 26th June 2023
By News18/ Updated: June 26, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com

Breaking News Live Updates - 26 June 2023: 200 Tourists Stuck After Flash Floods, Landslides Lead to Traffic Blockage in Himachal

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • June 26, 2023 23:25 (IST)

    MAMATA BSF - BSF: ALLEGATIONS ARE FAR FROM THE TRUTH

    • BORDER SECURITY FORCE COUNTERS WB CM’S CHARGE
    • FOCUS ON INT’L BORDER OF INDIA’S SECURITY: BSF
  • June 26, 2023 23:15 (IST)

    TARANJIT - INDIAN ENVOY TO U.S. SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • THE JOINT SESSION WAS HISTORICS: SANDHU
    • PEOPLE CELEBRATED PM’S U.S. VISIT: SANDHU
    • AFTER PM’S FOREIGN TOUR, SANDHU SPEAKS TO NEWS18
  • June 26, 2023 22:55 (IST)

    USCIRF - EX COMMISSIONER TO USCIRF SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • JOHNNIE: OBAMA COMMENTS WERE TERRIBLY UNWISE
    • OBAMA SHOULD HAVE SPOKEN TO PM MODI: JOHNNIE
  • June 26, 2023 22:50 (IST)

    MAMATA BSF - AFTER WB CM'S STUNNING CLAIMS AGAINST THE BSF

    • CENTRAL FORCE ISSUES A STATEMENT AGAINST WB CM
    • ALLEGATIONS BY WB CM ARE TOTALLY BASELESS: BSF
  • June 26, 2023 21:18 (IST)

    EPFO Extends Deadline to Apply for Higher Pension for Members till July 11

    EPFO on Monday extended the deadline to apply for higher pension for members till July 11.

    Retirement fund body EPFO added 17.20 lakh members on a net basis in April this year, according to payroll data released earlier this month.

    “Out of 17.20 lakh members added during the month, around 8.47 lakh new members have come under social security coverage of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for the first time," a labour ministry statement said.

    READ FULL STORY
  • June 26, 2023 19:45 (IST)

    MANIPUR - HM SHAH MEETS PM MODI OVER MANIPUR CRISIS

    • June 26, 2023 18:55 (IST)

      BARACK OBAMA - INDIA ONLY COUNTRY WHERE ALL LIVE EQUALLY: RAJNATH

      • 72 MUSLIM SECTS LIVE IN INDIA TOGETHER: RAJNATH
      • NIRMALA SITHARAMAN TAKES ON BARACK OBAMA
      • NIRMALA SLAMS OBAMA FOR COMMENTS ON MUSLIMS
      • FM:MORE THAN 26,000 BOMBS WERE DROPPED BY OBAMA
      • FM: U.S. BOMBED 6 MUSLIM COUNTRIES UNDER OBAMA
      • U.S. OFFICIAL SNUBS OBAMA ON MINORITY COMMENT
      • MOORE: OBAMA CAN’T HELP BUT COMPLIMENT INDIA
      • EX-USCIRF CHIEF: PRAISED INDIA IN CRITIQUE
      • EX-USCIRF CHIEF: INDIA MOST DIVERSE
      • EX-USCIRF CHIEF: OBAMA SHOULD COMPLIMENT INDIA
    • June 26, 2023 17:15 (IST)

      EXCLUSIVE MAY 9 - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON MAY 09 INCIDENT

      • PAKISTAN MILITARY COURT MARTIALS 11 OFFICERS
      • 102 OFFICERS ARE UNDER INVESTIGATION: DG ISPR
    • June 26, 2023 17:10 (IST)

      OMG BREAKING - CNN-NEWS18'S MEGA EXCL ON PAKISTAN NAT'L ASSEMBLY

      • PAK NAT’L ASSEMBLY PASSES BILL ON DISQUALIFICATION
      • NAWAZ SHARIF LIKELY TO RESUME ACTIVE POLITICS
      • BILL LIMITS LAWMAKERS’ DISQUALIFICATION FOR 5 YR
    • June 26, 2023 17:05 (IST)

      BARACK OBAMA - RAJNATH'S 'SABKA SAATH' RESPONSE TO OBAMA REMARK

      • 72 MUSLIM SECTS LIVE IN INDIA TOGETHER: RAJNATH
      • NIRMALA SITHARAMAN TAKES ON BARACK OBAMA
      • NIRMALA SLAMS OBAMA FOR COMMENTS ON MUSLIMS
      • FM:MORE THAN 26,000 BOMBS WERE DROPPED BY OBAMA
      • FM: U.S. BOMBED 6 MUSLIM COUNTRIES UNDER OBAMA
      • U.S. OFFICIAL SNUBS OBAMA ON MINORITY COMMENT
      • MOORE: OBAMA CAN’T HELP BUT COMPLIMENT INDIA
      • EX-USCIRF CHIEF: PRAISED INDIA IN CRITIQUE
      • EX-USCIRF CHIEF: INDIA MOST DIVERSE
      • EX-USCIRF CHIEF: OBAMA SHOULD COMPLIMENT INDIA
      • RAJNATH’S ‘SABKA SAATH’ RESPONSE TO OBAMA REMARK
      • WE DON’T DISCRIMINATE ON CASTE OR RELIGION:RAJNATH
    • June 26, 2023 16:40 (IST)

      OPPOSITION - VD SATHEESAN TO MEET RAHUL GANDHI IN DELHI

      • CRACKS IN OPPOSITION UNITY ON STATE LEVEL
      • KERALA CONG ALLEGES WITCH HUNT BY VIJAYAN GOVT
    • June 26, 2023 16:20 (IST)

      BENGAL GUV - I WILL BE VISITNG AS MANY DISTRICTS POSSIBLE: GUV

      • June 26, 2023 16:20 (IST)

        BENGAL - HAPPENING NOW: GUV ANANDA BOSE BRIEFS MEDIA

        • June 26, 2023 16:10 (IST)

          BENGAL BREAKING - CRUDE BOMB EXPLODES IN WEST BENGAL'S MURSHIDABAD

          • WIFE OF TMC SUPPORTER ALLEGEDLY INJURED
          • AMID POLL CAMPAIGNING, CRUDE BOMB EXPLODES IN WB
          • BJP MP DILIP GHOSH SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
        • June 26, 2023 15:55 (IST)

          ACTOR VIJAY - POLICE COMPLAINT FILED AGAINST ACTOR VIJAY

          • ROW OVER ACTOR VIJAY’S FILM SONG ‘NAA READY’
        • June 26, 2023 15:40 (IST)

          DELHI ORDINANCE - AMID OPPN FIGHT, CM MAMATA PITCHES FOR UNITY

          • WE ARE TRYING TO MAKE A LARGER ALLIANCE: WB CM
          • LARGER ALLIANCE AGAINST BJP WILL B DON SOON:WB CM
        • June 26, 2023 15:35 (IST)

          VIJAY - AIADMK RESPONDS TO ENTIRE CONTROVERSY

          • AIADMK: ACTOR VIJAY CAN’T BE BLAMED FOR THIS
        • June 26, 2023 15:09 (IST)
          200 Tourists Stuck After Flash Floods, Landslides Lead to Traffic Blockage in Himachal

          200 Tourists Stuck After Flash Floods, Landslides Lead to Traffic Blockage in Himachal

          Hundreds of commuters were seen stranded on roads amid a heavy traffic jam triggered by landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, which is a dream destination for Indians, especially in summer.

          More than 200 people, mostly tourists were stuck near Aut in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district as the Chandigarh-Manali highway due to a block on the national highway connecting Mandi and Kullu, PTI reported.

        • June 26, 2023 15:00 (IST)

          DAYLIGHT ROBBERY - EXCLUSIVE CCTV GRAB OF THE ROBBERS ACCESSED

          • IMAGES OF THE ACCUSED FROM MAJNU KA TILLA AREA
          • ALL THE 4 ACCUSED IDENTIFIED BY POLICE

        Read more

        If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

        Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

        All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.