Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 27 June 2023: Mamata's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Near Siliguri Due To Bad Weather

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 27 June 2023: Mamata's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Near Siliguri Due To Bad Weather

For 27th June 2023
By News18/ Updated: June 27, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 27 June 2023: Mamata's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Near Siliguri Due To Bad Weather

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • June 27, 2023 22:55 (IST)

    BENGAL - WB CM MAMATA AFTER SUSTAINING INJURIES

    • WB CM MAMATA RELEASED FROM SSKM HOSPITAL
  • June 27, 2023 22:50 (IST)

    RK ARORA - ED ARRESTS SUPERTECH OWNER & PROMOTER RK ARORA

    • MONEY LAUNDERING CASE: ED ARRESTS RK ARORA
  • June 27, 2023 20:30 (IST)

    RAHUL GANDHI - RAHUL GANDHI TO VISIT VIOLENCE HIT MANIPUR

    • RAHUL GANDHI TO VISIT MANIPUR ON JUNE 29
    • RAHUL GANDHI TO VISIT RELIEF CAMPS IN MANIPUR
    • RAHUL TO INTERACT WITH CIVIL SOCIETY OFFICIALS
    • AMID CONTINUING TENSIONS, RAHUL TO VISIT MANIPUR
  • June 27, 2023 18:00 (IST)

    MAMATA BANERJEE - WB CM MAMATA BANERJEE TAKEN TO HOSPITAL

    • June 27, 2023 17:55 (IST)

      PARLIAMENT - GOVT SOURCE: CCPA MEETING LIKELY TOMORROW

      • GOVT SOURCE: MEET TO SEAL DATES FOR MONSOON SESSION
      • GOVT SOURCE: CCPA TO RECOMMEND JULY 17-AUG 10
    • June 27, 2023 17:30 (IST)

      MINORITIES IN PAK - GIRLS ESCAPE, RETURN TO FAMILY: INTEL SOURCE

      • KIDNAPPERS FORCIBLY TAKE GIRLS BACK: INTEL SOURCE
      • INTEL SOURCE: 2 HINDU GIRLS KIDNAPPED IN SINDH
      • GIRLS CONVERTED TO ISLAM FORCEFULLY: INTEL SOURCE
      • GIRLS FAMILY ALLEGEDLY THREATENED: INTEL SOURCE
    • June 27, 2023 17:05 (IST)

      LAW COMMISSION CHIEF - LAW COMMISSION CHIEF DEFENDS RECOMMENDATION

      • LAW COMMISSION CHIEF DEFENDS RECOMMENDATION
      • LAW PANEL DEFENDS ADVICE TO RETAIN LAW ON SEDITION
      • IT’S MUST TO SAFEGUARD UNITY: LAW PANEL CHIEF
    • June 27, 2023 16:35 (IST)

      TERRORIST - AN AL-BADR TERRORIST SHOT DEAD BY POLICE

      • TERRORIST SHOT DEAD BY POLICE & SECURITY FORCES
    • June 27, 2023 16:30 (IST)

      RAJEEV SHUKLA - RAJEEV SHUKLA HAILS 'MATCHES GIVEN TO U.P'

      • CONG’S THAROOR QUESTIONS, CONG’S SHUKLA PRAISES
      • CONG VS CONG OVER ICC MEN’S WORLD CUP 2023
    • June 27, 2023 16:20 (IST)

      PUTIN - RUSSIAN PREZ PUTIN ADDRESSES MILITARY

      • PUTIN: RESULT OF MUTINY WOULD HAVE BEEN CHAOS
      • RUSSIAN PREZ PUTIN THANKS MILITARY OFFICERS
    • June 27, 2023 16:10 (IST)

      ICC 2023 - POLITICS OVER ICC MEN'S WORLD CUP 2023 VENUES

      • DISAPPOINTED TO SEE T’PURAM NOT THERE:THAROOR
      • T’PURAM MISSING FROM ICC WC VENUE LIST: THAROOR
    • June 27, 2023 15:25 (IST)

      OWAISI - OWAISI: PM MODI'S PAWNS ATTACKING MOSQUES

      • WHY WERE BILKIS BANO ACCUSED FREED,ASKS OWAISI
      • ‘WHY WAS MUSLIM QUOTA REMOVED BY K’TAKA BJP?’
      • OWAISI HITS OUT AT PM MODI’S UCC PITCH
      • PM THINKS PLURALISM OF INDIA IS A PROBLEM:OWAISI
      • BJP WANTS TO TARGET AND HUMILIATE MUSLIMS: OWAISI
      • PM WANTS TO IMPLEMENT HINDU CIVIL CODE: OWAISI
      • OWAISI: PM SHOULD ABOLISH HINDU UNDIVIDED ACT
      • PM ALLERGIC TO INDIA’S PLURALISM,DIVERSITY:AIMIM
      • OWAISI: NO BOND BETWEEN INDIAN MUSLIMS & PAK
    • June 27, 2023 15:20 (IST)

      AMRITSAR - GROUP OF MEN 'VANDALISE' PETROL PUMP IN LUDHIANA

      • PETROL PUMP EMPLOYEES ATTACKED BY GROUP OF MEN
      • PETROL PUMP ATTACKED: INCIDENT CAUGHT ON CAMERA
    • June 27, 2023 14:50 (IST)

      DELHI - ANOTHER CASE OF ROBBERY REPORTED IN NCR REGION

      • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES VIDEO OF ROBBERY ATTEMPT
      • IN VIDEO: 2 MEN ON BIKE TRY TO SNATCH BAG
    • June 27, 2023 14:35 (IST)

      Mamata's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Near Siliguri Due To Bad Weather

      West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter made an emergency landing at the Sevoke air base near Siliguri on Tuesday afternoon due to bad weather, officials said.

      Banerjee was on the way to the Bagdogra airport after addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri when her helicopter ran into bad weather while flying over the Baikunthapur forest, they said.

      “It was raining very heavily here, and the pilot decided to make an emergency landing,” an official told PTI.

    • June 27, 2023 14:30 (IST)

      MODI VS OPPN - DMK LEADER REACTS TO PM MODI'S UCC PITCH

      • June 27, 2023 13:55 (IST)

        CONG ON MODI'S SPEECH - CONG RESPONDS TO PM'S BIG ATTACKS ON OPPN

        • June 27, 2023 13:15 (IST)

          BJP - OPPN BEHIND 'SCAMS' OF 30 LAKH CRORES: PM MODI

          • OPPN ONLY HAS EXPERIENCE OF ‘SCAMS’: PM MODI
        • June 27, 2023 13:10 (IST)

          MODI - CORRUPT JOINED HANDS AT PATNA RALLY:PM SLAMS OPPN

          Read more

          If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

          Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

          All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.