Breaking News Live Updates - 27 June 2023: Mamata's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Near Siliguri Due To Bad Weather

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter made an emergency landing at the Sevoke air base near Siliguri on Tuesday afternoon due to bad weather, officials said.
Banerjee was on the way to the Bagdogra airport after addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri when her helicopter ran into bad weather while flying over the Baikunthapur forest, they said.
“It was raining very heavily here, and the pilot decided to make an emergency landing,” an official told PTI.
