Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 28 June 2023: Part of Temporary Bridge Washed Away in Bihar's Vaishali

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 28 June 2023: Part of Temporary Bridge Washed Away in Bihar's Vaishali

For 28th June 2023
By News18/ Updated: June 28, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 28 June 2023: Part of Temporary Bridge Washed Away in Bihar's Vaishali

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • June 28, 2023 23:00 (IST)

    SUPERTECJ - SUPERTECH OWNER IN ED'S NET

    • RK ARORA UNDER ED’S CUSTODY TILL JULY 10
  • June 28, 2023 22:55 (IST)

    EAM - EAM JAISHANKAR RAKES UP PAK TERROR

    • EAM: CANNOT ALLOW TERRORISM TO BE NORMAL
    • EAM JAISHANKAR ALSO SPEAKS ON CHINA
  • June 28, 2023 22:50 (IST)

    TS SINGH DEO - TS SINGH DEO MADE DEPUTY CM OF CHHATTISGARH

    • June 28, 2023 22:50 (IST)

      TS SINGH - TS SINGH DEO THANKS CONGRESS LEADERSHIP

      • TS SINGH DEO: WANT TO THANK CONG PREZ KHARGE JI
    • June 28, 2023 21:50 (IST)

      TCS RATES - INCREASED TCS RATES TO BE APPLIED FROM OCTOBER 1

      • GOVT GIVES MORE TIME FOR RATES’ IMPLEMENTATION
    • June 28, 2023 21:46 (IST)

      Congress Appoints TS Singh Deo As Deputy CM of Chhattisgarh Ahead of Assembly Polls

      Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday approved the proposal for the appointment of TS Singh Deo as deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

      The announcement comes months before the assembly elections in the state.

      READ FULL STORY
    • June 28, 2023 20:30 (IST)

      GURU TRS - S GURUMURTHY SPEAKS ON CHIDAMBARAM TEMPLE ROW

      • ‘IT’S A WAR AGAINST THE SUPREME COURT’
      • ‘DON’T KNOW WHO’S ADVISING THE GOVT’
      • ‘SOME DISCIPLINE NEEDS TO BE MAINTAINED’
      • S GURUMURTHY ALLEGES ‘VENDETTA’
      • ‘VENDETTA BEHIND THE HR&CE MOVE’
      • ‘IT’S A SMALL PODIUM, HUNDEREDS OF CAN’T STAND’
      • S GURUMURTHY: THEY ARE TERRORISING DIKSHITARS
      • S GURUMURTHY HITS OUT AT THE TAMIL NADU GOVT
      • ‘UNBECOMING OF A GOVT TO DO THIS’
    • June 28, 2023 20:25 (IST)

      PM HOUSE MEET - KEY MEETING UNDERWAY AT PM MODI'S RESIDENCE

      • HM AMIT SHAH, JP NADDA PRESENT IN THE MEETING
      • BL SANTOSH ALSO PRESENT IN THE MEETING
    • June 28, 2023 18:35 (IST)

      CHANDRAYAAN - CHANDRAYAAN READY FOR THE LAUNCH: ISRO

      • ISRO: CHANDRAYAAN 3 TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY
      • ISRO CHAIRMAN: WINDOW OF LAUNCH BETWEEN JULY 12-19
    • June 28, 2023 18:10 (IST)

      BHIM ARMY - BHIM ARMY CHIEF ATTACKED IN SAHARANPUR

      • REPORTS: BULLET GRAZED CHANDRASHEKHAR’S BODY
      • SOURCES: ASSAILANTS IN CAR REGISTERED IN HARYANA
    • June 28, 2023 16:45 (IST)

      SMRITI - BJP'S SMRITI IRANI TAKES ON RAHUL GANDHI

      • BJP QUESTIONS RAHUL GANDHI’S VISIT TO U.S.
      • BJP LINKS RAHUL’S MEETING WITH GEORGE SOROS
      • BJP ALLEGES RAHUL MET GEORGE SOROS’ AIDE
      • BJP QUESTIONS ‘CONGRESS- JAMAAT SOROS’ LINK
      • SMRITI IRANI ALLEGES RAHUL-SOROS-ISLAMIST LINK
      • BJP REITERATES CHARGE RAISED BY I-T CELL CHIEF
      • BJP ASKS: WHAT WAS RAHUL’S COMPULSION?
      • BJP: SOROS USING RAHUL TO CHECKMATE INDIA
      • SMRITI: INDIA KNOWS SOROS’ INTENTIONS
      • SMRITI IRANI REMINDS CONGRESS OF EMERGENCY
    • June 28, 2023 16:10 (IST)

      ASHES - ASHES TEST MATCH DISRUPTED BY PROTESTERS

      • OIL PROTESTERS RUN INTO PLAYING ARENA AT LORD’S
      • DRAMATIC SCENES AT LORD’S CRICKET GROUND
    • June 28, 2023 15:35 (IST)

      KARNATAKA - AMID FCI ROW, K'TAKA CABINET'S BIG DECISIONS

      • June 28, 2023 15:35 (IST)

        K'TAKA - K'TAKA GOVT TO CREDIT MONEY TO BPL CARD HOLDERS

        • GOVT: MONEY TO BE CREDITED ON JULY 1
        • THIS IS A TEMPORARY ARRANGEMENT: MIN HK PATIL
      • June 28, 2023 15:25 (IST)

        RAHUL K'TAKA - KARNATAKA HC REFUSES TO QUASH FIR AGAINST RAHUL

        • FIR FILED OVER ALLEGED COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT
      • June 28, 2023 15:25 (IST)

        RAHUL - KGF SONG COPYRIGHT CASE: HC REFUSES TO QUASH FIR

        • June 28, 2023 15:15 (IST)

          ANURAG THAKUR - NOW: UNION MIN ON CABINET DECISIONS

          • INCREASE IN SUGARCANE MSP: UNION MINISTER
          • GOVT TOOK BIG DECISIONS ON FARMERS: UNION MIN
          • ANURAG THAKUR: BACKLOG BEEN CLEARED IN 6 YEARS
          • UNION MIN: ETHANOL SECTOR HAS WITNESSED THE GROWTH
          • NAT’L RESEARCH BILL TO BE TABLED IN PARL: ANURAG
        • June 28, 2023 14:55 (IST)

          PAKISTAN - PAK POLITICAL DRAMA:IMRAN KHAN TAKES ON PAK ARMY

          • IMRAN KHAN ISSUES OPEN CHALLENGE TO PAK ARMY
          • PROVE ALLEGATIONS OR APOLOGISE: IMRAN KHAN
          • JUNGLE RAJ IN PAKISTAN: IMRAN KHAN
        • June 28, 2023 14:52 (IST)

          Part of Temporary Bridge Washed Away in Bihar's Vaishali

          Part of Temporary Bridge Washed Away in Bihar’s Vaishali

          Another bridge washed away in Bihar on Wednesday, weeks after a bridge over the Ganga river that was supposed to link Khagaria district with Bhagalpur collapsed.

          Portion of a temporary bridge built on Ganga in Bihar’s Vaishali washed away due to strong winds on Wednesday. The bridge connected Raghopur to the Vaishali District Headquarters. READ MORE

        Read more

        If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

        Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

        All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.