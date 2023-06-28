Breaking News Live Updates - 28 June 2023: Part of Temporary Bridge Washed Away in Bihar's Vaishali

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday approved the proposal for the appointment of TS Singh Deo as deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh.
The announcement comes months before the assembly elections in the state.
Part of Temporary Bridge Washed Away in Bihar’s Vaishali
Another bridge washed away in Bihar on Wednesday, weeks after a bridge over the Ganga river that was supposed to link Khagaria district with Bhagalpur collapsed.
Portion of a temporary bridge built on Ganga in Bihar’s Vaishali washed away due to strong winds on Wednesday. The bridge connected Raghopur to the Vaishali District Headquarters. READ MORE
