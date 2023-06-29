Breaking News Live Updates - 29 June 2023: In Manipur, Rahul Gandhi Returns to Imphal After Envoy to Churachandpur Stopped by Cops, Claims Congress

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.
Parliamentary panel for Law and Justice has summoned the Law Commission to appear before it on July 3 on the issue of Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday dismissed Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers, saying the minister was abusing his position to influence an ongoing investigation against him.
A court in Chennai on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who was arrested in a money laundering case, till July 12.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s returned to capital Imphal after his envoy on the way to Churachandpur district in Manipur was stopped by the police today. The Congress leader arrived in Manipur’s capital Imphal on his two-day visit to the violence-hit state earlier today.
Speaking to ANI on the matter, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, “Rahul Gandhi’s convoy has been stopped by police near Bishnupur. Police say that they are not in a position to allow us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi. We are not able to understand why have they stopped us." READ MORE
