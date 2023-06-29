Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 29 June 2023: In Manipur, Rahul Gandhi Returns to Imphal After Envoy to Churachandpur Stopped by Cops, Claims Congress

Breaking News Live Updates - 29 June 2023: In Manipur, Rahul Gandhi Returns to Imphal After Envoy to Churachandpur Stopped by Cops, Claims Congress

June 29, 2023, 05:55 IST

  • June 29, 2023 23:30 (IST)

    SENTHIL BALAJI - SENTHIL BALAJI TO CONTINUE IN COUNCIL

    • BALAJI TO CONTINUE TILL FURTHER ORDERS
    • TN RAJ BHAVAN SOURCE TO CNN-NEWS18
    • GUV RN RAVI TO TAKE LEGAL OPINION FROM AG
    • RAJ BHAVAN’S PREVIOUS ORDER STANDS SUSPENDED
  • June 29, 2023 23:05 (IST)

    WAGNER - WAGNER CHIEF REFUSES TO FIGHT IN UKRAINE

    • WAGNER CHIEF PRIGOZHIN DECLINES TO SIGN CONTRACT
  • June 29, 2023 23:00 (IST)

    PUTIN - RUSSIAN PREZ PUTIN CALLS PM MODI A 'GREAT FRIEND'

    • PUTIN ENCOURAGES USAGE OF DOMESTIC PRODUCTS
    • RUSSIAN PREZ PUTIN GIVES INDIA’S EXAMPLE IN MOSCOW
  • June 29, 2023 22:50 (IST)

    UCC - PARLIAMENTARY PANEL SUMMONS LAW COMMISSION

    • LAW COMMISSION TO APPEAR BEFORE PANEL ON JULY 3
    • PARLIAMENTARY PANEL HEADED BY SUSHIL MODI
  • June 29, 2023 21:35 (IST)

    SENTHIL - WE'LL TAKE LEGAL ROUTE AGAINST GUV'S MOVE: TN CM

    • June 29, 2023 21:30 (IST)

      Parliamentary Panel Summons Law Commission on Uniform Civil Code Issue on July 3

      Parliamentary panel for Law and Justice has summoned the Law Commission to appear before it on July 3 on the issue of Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

    • June 29, 2023 20:45 (IST)

      J SAI DEEPAK: - J SAI DEEPAK ON CNN-NEWS18

      • CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON CHIDAMBARAM TEMPLE ROW
      • STATE GOVTs HAVE EXTRACTED REVENUE: J SAI
      • SOCIAL JUSTICE, CASTE HAS ENTERED THE ISSUE: J SAI
      • ANTI-HINDU LEGISLATION BY HR&CE: SAI
      • PEOPLE DON’T TALK ABOUT TN BRAHMINS’ EXODUS: SAI
      • BJP TOOK CONTROL OF TEMPLES IN U’KHAND: J SAI
      • BRAHMINS IN TAMIL NADU ARE MICRO MINORITY: J SAI
      • STATE CONTROL OF TEMPLES HAS GAINED TRACTION: SAI
    • June 29, 2023 20:20 (IST)

      TS SINGH DEO - CHHATTISGARH DEPUTY CM ON CNN-NEWS18

      • TAKE WHATEVER COMES FROM HIGH COMMAND: TS DEO
      • DEO’S MESSAGE TO PILOT: BE PATIENT
      • DEO’S MESSAGE TO PILOT: ACCEPT PARTY’S STRUCTURE
      • DEO: POSITION & SITUATION CHANGE TIME TO TIME
      • DEO: BJP’S STRONGHOLDS ARE LIMITED
      • DEO ON OPPN UNITY: WILL COME AS A JOINT FORCE
      • DEO: BJP CAN’T FIGHT 2024 POLLS ALONE
      • TS DEO: UCC, ANOTHER ELECTION GIMMICK
    • June 29, 2023 19:44 (IST)

      Tamil Nadu Guv Dismisses DMK's Senthil Balaji from Council of Ministers Over Corruption Charges

      Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday dismissed Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers, saying the minister was abusing his position to influence an ongoing investigation against him.

      A court in Chennai on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who was arrested in a money laundering case, till July 12.

    • June 29, 2023 19:40 (IST)

      SENTHIL - TN GUV DISMISSES SENTHIL BALAJI AS MIN

      • SENTHIL BALAJI DISMISSED AS MIN UNILATERALLY
      • CM STALIN RETAINED BALAJI AS MIN WITHOUT PORTFOLIO
      • CONTINUATION OF BALAJI WILL IMPACT PROBE: GUV
      • GUV: BALAJI ABUSING HIS POWER AS MINISTER
      • BALAJI HAS BEEN INFLUENCING PROBE: GUV
      • DMK ON BALAJI DISMISSAL: THIS IS INJUSTICE
      • DMK SAYS NO VALUE OF GUV’S DISMISSAL PAPER
      • TN CM STALIN SPEAKS ON BALAJI’S DISMISSAL
      • GUV HAS NO RIGHTS UNDER THE LAW: MK STALIN
      • WE’LL TAKE LEGAL ROUTE AGAINST GUV’S MOVE: TN CM
    • June 29, 2023 18:05 (IST)

      RAHUL TWEETS - RAHUL TWEETS OVER HIS MANIPUR VISIT

      • RAHUL: UNFORTUNATE THAT GOVERNMENT STOPPED ME
      • RAHUL GANDHI: MANIPUR NEEDS HEALING
      • RAHUL: PEACE HAS TO BE OUR ONLY PRIORITY
    • June 29, 2023 17:40 (IST)

      T'GANA - REJIG IN T'GANA BJP LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE

      • BJP SOURCES TO NEWS18: NEW BJP PREZ TO BE PICKED
    • June 29, 2023 17:30 (IST)

      DRONE - GOVT SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18

      • SOURCES: DEAL REQUIRES CCS APPROVAL
    • June 29, 2023 17:00 (IST)

      OMG - MORE TROUBLE FOR PAKISTAN

      • SAUDI AVIATION BODY WARNS PAKISTAN
      • ECONOMIC CRISIS WORSENS IN PAKISTAN
      • PAK’S STATE AIRLINE TO PAY 48 MILLION DOLLARS
    • June 29, 2023 15:50 (IST)

      SHAH RALLY - UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH IN LAKHISARAI, BIHAR

      • HM SHAH KICK STARTS 2024 POLL CAMPAIGN IN BIHAR
      • SHAH: 9 YRS OF MODI GOVT HAVE BEEN SAFE & SECURE
      • SHAH: 9 YRS OF MODI MEANS WELLBEING OF THE POOR
      • SHAH: PM HAS WORKED FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF INDIA
      • HM SHAH HITS OUT AT OPPN PARTIES IN LAKHISARAI
      • SHAH HITS OUT AT CONGRESS IN LAKHISARAI, BIHAR
      • SHAH: TERRORISM WAS AT ITS PEAK UNDER UPA GOVT
      • SHAH TEARS INTO CM NITISH IN BIHAR’S LAKHISARAI
    • June 29, 2023 15:35 (IST)

      CONGRESS - CONG BRIEFS MEDIA ON RAHUL'S MANIPUR VISIT

      • MANIPUR ADMIN BLOCKED RAHUL’S CONVOY: CONGRESS
    • June 29, 2023 15:35 (IST)

      CONG PC - CONG: ADMINISTRATION IS AFRAID OF US

      • CONG: PM, HM, BJP CHIEF HAVE NO TIME FOR MANIPUR
      • CONG: RAHUL GANDHI WENT TO MEET PEOPLE OF MANIPUR
      • CONG: IT’S BEEN 2 MONTHS & PM DIDN’T UTTER A WORD
      • CONG: THEY STOPPED RAHUL IN HATHRAS, LAKHIMPUR TOO
      • CONG: RAHUL JI HAD PERMIT TO GO BY ROAD
      • CONG: ONE OF OUR STATES IS ON EDGE FOR 2 MONTHS
    • June 29, 2023 14:38 (IST)

      Manipur: Rahul Gandhi Returns to Imphal After Envoy to Churachandpur Stopped by Cops, Claims Congress

      Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s returned to capital Imphal after his envoy on the way to Churachandpur district in Manipur was stopped by the police today. The Congress leader arrived in Manipur’s capital Imphal on his two-day visit to the violence-hit state earlier today.

      Speaking to ANI on the matter, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, “Rahul Gandhi’s convoy has been stopped by police near Bishnupur. Police say that they are not in a position to allow us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi. We are not able to understand why have they stopped us." READ MORE

    • June 29, 2023 14:30 (IST)

      UNION MIN - UNION MIN MURALEEDHARAN SPEAKS ON UCC DEBATE

      • UNION MINISTER SPEAKS EXCLUSIVELY TO CNN-NEWS18
      • UCC WILL BENEFIT THE ENTIRE NATION: UNION MIN

