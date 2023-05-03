Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 03 May 2023: NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad, Thane Unit Quit After Sharad Pawar's Resignation Shocker

For 3rd May 2023
By News18/ Updated: May 03, 2023, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 03 May 2023: NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad, Thane Unit Quit After Sharad Pawar's Resignation Shocker

  • May 03, 2023 23:35 (IST)

    WRESTLERS VS WFI - DRAMA UNFOLDS AT JANTAR MANTAR IN DELHI

    • May 03, 2023 23:05 (IST)

      ZELENSKY - WE DON'T HAVE ENOUGH WEAPONS: ZELENSKY

      • ZELENSKY DENIES RUSSIA’S DRONE ATTACK CHARGES
      • PUTIN WANTS TO KEEP THE WAR GOING: ZELENSKY
      • ZELENSKY’S FIRST REACTION OVER ALLEGED ATTACK
    • May 03, 2023 23:05 (IST)

      DRONE - UKRAINE DIDN'T ATTACK PUTIN OR MOSCOW: ZELENSKY

      • May 03, 2023 23:00 (IST)

        BIHAR - BIHAR: 7 DEAD, 5 INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

        • May 03, 2023 22:45 (IST)

          MANIPUR - AFTER VIOLENCE ROCKS CHURACHANDPUR IN MANIPUR

          • MANIPUR VIOLENCE: SECTION 144 IMPOSED IN IMPHAL
          • CLASHES OVER INCLUSION OF MEITEIS IN ST CATEGORY
          • MOBILE SERVICES SUSPENDED FOR THE NEXT 5 DAYS
        • May 03, 2023 19:30 (IST)

          RUSSIA, UKRAINE - BOMBERS & JETS ON STANDBY: RUSSIAN MEDIA

          • KHERSON LOCAL MEDIA REPORTS EXPLOSIONS
        • May 03, 2023 19:15 (IST)

          ECI Issues Show Cause Notice to Congress Chief's Son Priyank Kharge Over Remarks Against PM Modi

          The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son and MLA Priyank over remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning for the Karnataka elections.

        • May 03, 2023 19:05 (IST)

          DRONE - NEW FOOTAGE OF ALLEGED DRONE ATTACK ON MOSCOW

          • May 03, 2023 18:20 (IST)

            RUSSIA, UKRAINE - ZELENSKY: OUR TROOPS WILL BEGIN THEIR OFFENSIVE

            • May 03, 2023 17:25 (IST)

              RUSSIA , UKRAINE WAR - ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT MADE ON PUTIN: RUSSIA

              • May 03, 2023 17:05 (IST)

                NADDA - BJP CHIEF NADDA IN POLL BOUND KARNATAKA

                • BJP BELIEVES IN SABKA SATH: BJP CHIEF NADDA
              • May 03, 2023 15:50 (IST)

                CONG - AMID CONGRESS' 'BAN BAJRANG DAL' PITCH

                • May 03, 2023 15:35 (IST)

                  BOMMAI - KARNATAKA CM BOMMAI EXCL ON CNN-NEWS18

                  • BOMMAI SPEAKS ON CONG’S ‘BAJRANG DAL BAN’ PITCH
                  • BAJRANG DAL IS NOT AN EXTREMIST ORG: BOMMAI
                • May 03, 2023 15:15 (IST)

                  CONG - CONGRESS LEADER QUESTIONS 'BAJRANG DAL BAN' MOVE

                  • BAJRANG DAL TO CHANT ‘HANUMAN CHALISA’
                  • ‘HANUMAN CHALISA’ CHANT TO COUNTER CONG MANIFESTO
                • May 03, 2023 15:05 (IST)

                  JP NADDA - BJP CHIEF JP NADDA IN POLL-BOUND KARNATAKA

                  • NADDA: BAN AGAINST PFI WON’T BE LIFTED
                • May 03, 2023 15:00 (IST)

                  DK SHIVAKUMAR - DK SHIVAKUMAR ON 'BAJRANG DAL BAN' PITCH

                  • THEY VIOLATE LAW AND ORDER: DK SHIVAKUMAR
                  • BAJRANG DAL INVOLVE IN MORAL POLICING: CONG
                • May 03, 2023 14:15 (IST)

                  DELHI HIT AND RUN - BIKERS CAPTURE HORROR ON CAMERA

                  • HIT AND RUN HORROR IN NATIONAL CAPITAL
                  • IN VIDEO: SUV CARRIES VICTIM BODY ON ROOFTOP
                  • HORRIFIC VISUALS OF MAN’S BODY ON CAR ROOFTOP
                • May 03, 2023 14:05 (IST)

                  JAISHANKAR - EAM JAISHANKAR REACHES GOA FOR SCO MEETING

                  • May 03, 2023 13:45 (IST)

                    RAJINDER GUPTA - DAY AFTER CBI BOOKS WAPCOS EX-HEAD IN DA CASE

                    • EX-WAPCOS HEAD BOOKED: RS 38.38 CR RECOVERED
                    • RAJINDER GUPTA & HIS SON BOOKED BY CBI

