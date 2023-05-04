Breaking News Live Updates - 04 May 2023: Manipur Issues ‘Shoot-at-sight’ Orders in ‘Extreme Cases’ Amid Violence

In a setback to CM Nitish Kumar’s government, the Patna High Court on Thursday stayed the caste-based survey in Bihar. The court heard the matter for two days after which the bench of Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran gave its verdict.

The petitioner had put forth arguments to prove caste enumeration as unconstitutional, whereas the government side called it a necessity. It was argued on behalf of the government that it would be easier to plan for the deprived and economically backward via a caste census.

Experts say the government is a welfare organisation. The complete calculation from the cabinet has been approved to spend Rs 500 crore, but it has not been given a legal form. In such a situation, the calculation can be stopped by considering this amount as unnecessary.