BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 06 May 2023: NEET-UG Postponed in Violence-hit Manipur

For 6th May 2023
By News18/ Updated: May 06, 2023, 05:55 IST

  • May 06, 2023 21:05 (IST)

    RAJOURI - RAJOURI TERRORIST LINKED TO DANGRI TERROR ATTACK

    • May 06, 2023 20:30 (IST)

      RATE CARD ADS - NOTICE TO CONG ON 'RATE CARD' ADs AGAINST BJP

    • May 06, 2023 19:15 (IST)

      CONGRESS - TROUBLE FOR CONG: LEGAL NOTICE TO CONG PRESIDENT

      • TROUBLE FOR CONG AHEAD OF KARNATAKA ELECTIONS
    • May 06, 2023 18:10 (IST)

      LIQUORGATE CASE - LIQUORGATE CASE: ED ATTACHES CRIME PROCEEDS

      • SCAM OF OVER RS 600 CR IN CASE: ED TO DELHI COURT
      • ED TO DELHI COURT ON EXCISE POLICY CASE
    • May 06, 2023 15:55 (IST)

      MANIPUR - AERIAL SURVEILLANCE AND ENHANCED VIGIL IN MANIPUR

      • May 06, 2023 14:56 (IST)

        Manipur Violence: Death Toll Crosses 50; Shops, Markets Open in Imphal Amidst Wary Peace

        The death toll in the violence-hit Manipur increased to 54, officials said on Saturday as wary normalcy was observed in the Imphal Valley with the opening of shops and markets. Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops manned all major areas and roads.

      • May 06, 2023 14:55 (IST)

        CHARLES - KING AND QUEEN ENROUTE WESTMINSTER ABBEY

        • KING CHARLES RIDES DIAMOND JUBILEE CARRIAGE
      • May 06, 2023 14:45 (IST)

        WEST BENGAL - MANIPUR VIOLENCE: BENGAL SETS UP HELPLINE NUMBERS

        • HELPLINE NUMBER 1 - 03322143526
        • HELPLINE NUMBER 2 - 03322535185
        • URGE EVERYONE TO MAINTAIN PEACE: WB CM MAMATA
        • WE ARE WITH THE PEOPLE FOR MANIPUR: WB CM
      • May 06, 2023 14:20 (IST)

        CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON PARAMJIT SINGH PANJWAR

        • PARAMJIT’S 2 BODYGUARDS ALSO KILLED: INTEL SOURCE
        • K-BACKER PARAMJIT KILLED IN LAHORE: INTEL SOURCE
        • INTEL SOURCE: HE WAS WANTED FOR MURDER & PLOT
      • May 06, 2023 14:05 (IST)

        CHARLES - KING CHARLES III'S CORONATION EVENT

        • 2-HOUR CORONATION EVENT AT WESTMINSTER ABBEY
        • CHARLES III TO BE CROWNED AS REIGNING MONARCH
        • KING CHARLES III GRAND CORONATION CEREMONY
      • May 06, 2023 14:00 (IST)

        TIHAR JAIL - TIHAR JAIL SOURCE ON TAJPURIA MURDER CASE

        • TILLU TAJPURIA CASE:TIHAR JAIL SOURCE TO CNN-NEWS18
        • ACCUSED SHIFTED TO OTHER JAIL: TIHAR JAIL SOURCE
        • JAIL SOURCE:ACCUSED MOVED FOR SECURITY REASON
      • May 06, 2023 13:25 (IST)

        RAJNATH - DEFENCE MIN RAJNATH SINGH IN RAJOURI, J&K

        • DEFENCE MIN MEETS WITH INDIAN ARMY PERSONNEL
        • RAJNATH SINGH REVIEWS J&K’S SECURITY SITUATION
      • May 06, 2023 13:10 (IST)

        MANIPUR - MAMATA BANERJEE SPEAKS EXCLUSIVELY TO CNN-NEWS18

        • MANIPUR OFFICIAL CONFIRMS DEAD TOLL
      • May 06, 2023 13:00 (IST)

        DEEPAK JOSHI - EX MINISTER DEEPAK JOSHI JOINS CONGRESS

        • May 06, 2023 10:10 (IST)

          KHARGE - THERE'S A PLOT TO KILL KHARGE: SURJEWALA

          • BIG CLAIM BY CONGRESS LEADER RANDEEP SURJEWALA
          • CONGRESS ALLEGES ASSASSINATION BID BY BJP
          • BJP’S PLOT TO KILL KHARGE AND HIS FAMILY: SURJEWALA
          • CONGRESS CLAIMS ‘PLOT TO KILL’ KHARGE BY BJP
          • CONG RELEASES ‘KHARGE DEATH THREAT’ AUDIO TAPE
          • AHEAD OF PM’S ROADSHOW, BIG CLAIM BY CONG LEADER
        • May 06, 2023 09:35 (IST)

          PM MODI - PM MODI TO HOLD MEGA ROADSHOW IN BENGALURU

          • BOND BETWEEN BENGALURU & BJP IS OLD AND STRONG: PM
          • B’LURU SUPPORTED BJP SINCE THE EARLY DAYS: PM
          • PM: MADE NUMEROUS EFFORTS FOR GROWTH OF B’LURU
        • May 06, 2023 09:15 (IST)

          RAJOURI RECOVERY - 1 AK56, 4 MAGS OF AK, 56 ROUNDS OF AK RECOVERED

          • 1x9MM PISTOL WITH MAG, 3 GRENADES RECOVERED
          • 1 AMMUNITION POUCH RECOVERED FROM TERRORIST
          • OP TRINETRA CONTINUES IN RAJOURI, J&K
          • RECOVERIES FROM TERRORIST KILLED IN RAJOURI OPS
        • May 06, 2023 08:50 (IST)

          RAJOURI - J&K: 1 TERRORIST KILLED IN ONGOING ENCOUNTER

          • May 06, 2023 08:35 (IST)

            ARMY CHIEF - ARMY SOURCE: DEFENCE MIN TO VISIT JAMMU & KASHMIR

            • ARMY SOURCE: RAJNATH SINGH TO VISIT J&K
            • ARMY SOURCE: RAJNATH TO REVIEW SECURITY SITUATION
            • ARMY CHIEF,DEFENCE MIN TO VISIT J&K: ARMY SOURCE
            • AMID ONGOING ENCOUNTER, RAJNATH TO VISIT RAJOURI

