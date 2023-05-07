Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 07 May 2023: 19 Dead After Boat Capsizes in Kerala; PM Modi Announces Rs 2L Ex-gratia for Kin of Deceased

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 07 May 2023: 19 Dead After Boat Capsizes in Kerala; PM Modi Announces Rs 2L Ex-gratia for Kin of Deceased

For 7th May 2023
By News18/ Updated: May 07, 2023, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 07 May 2023: 19 Dead After Boat Capsizes in Kerala; PM Modi Announces Rs 2L Ex-gratia for Kin of Deceased

  • May 07, 2023 23:05 (IST)

    KERALA - TOURIST BOAT CAPSIZES OFF TANUR COAST IN KERALA

    • 16 PEOPLE REPORTED DEAD IN TRAGIC BOAT ACCIDENT
    • PM MODI CONDOLES DEATHS IN KERALA BOAT ACCIDENT
    • KERALA BOAT TRAGEDY: PM DECLARES 2L EX-GRATIA
    • KERALA CM VIJAYAN TO VISIT TANUR TOMORROW
  • May 07, 2023 19:20 (IST)

    BJP, JDS - CLASH BETWEEN BJP,JDS WORKERS DURING CAMPAIGN

    • KARNATAKA POLLS:BJP & JDS WORKERS CLASH IN B’LURU
    • 1 JDS WORKER INJURED IN VIOLENT CLASHES
  • May 07, 2023 18:20 (IST)

    CONGRESS - BJP'S DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO WIN POLLS: CONGRESS

    • 40% COMMISSION SARKARA HAS TO GO: CONGRESS
    • BJP PLAYING CASTE BASED POLITICS: PM MODI
    • CONG:BJP TRYING TO DIVERT ATTENTION FROM MAIN ISSUE
  • May 07, 2023 16:15 (IST)

    EAM JAISHANKAR - EAM JAISHANKAR ON OPERATION KAVERI

    • HAVE EVACUATED 4,000 PEOPLE FROM SUDAN: EAM
    • 11-12% SUDAN EVACUEES WERE FROM K’TAKA: EAM
  • May 07, 2023 15:45 (IST)

    SONIA GANDHI - SONIA GANDHI SLAMS CENTRE IN KARNATAKA RALLY

    • BJP LAUNCHES BLISTERING ATTACK ON CONGRESS
    • BJP: DOES CONG KNOW WHAT SOVEREIGNTY MEANS?
    • CONG SPEAKING LANGUAGE OF TUKDE-TUKDE GANG: BJP
    • BATTLE FOR K’TAKA: WAR OF WORDS BETWEEN CONG & BJP
    • BJP PLAYING CASTE POLITICS: CONGRESS
    • BJP MAKING IRRESPONSIBLE STATEMENTS: CONGRESS
  • May 07, 2023 15:20 (IST)

    GOVT SOURCES - GOVERNMENT SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18

    • INDIA, U.S, UAE, SAUDI TO MEET: GOVT SOURCES
    • INDIA, U.S, UAE, SAUDI TO DEVELOP INFRA:GOVT SOURCE
  • May 07, 2023 15:10 (IST)

    PM MODI - CONG PLAYING APPEASEMENT POLITICS: PM MODI

    • 85% COMPASSION UNDER CONGRESS GOVT: PM MODI
    • CONGRESS IGNORED THE YOUTH OF INDIA: PM MODI
    • WE BUILT UNIVERSITIES, MEDICAL COLLEGES: PM MODI
    • BJP STOPPED BACK DOOR APPOINTMENTS: PM MODI
  • May 07, 2023 15:04 (IST)

    Cyclone Mocha: Storm Intensifying Over Southeast Bay of Bengal; Rain Alert in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

    The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said a low pressure area was likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on May 8, which is predicted to further intensify into a depression and a cyclonic storm on May 9.

    On Saturday, the MeT signalled a cyclonic circulation formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal, seen as the first step of the development of a possible severe cyclonic storm in the region next week. “Yesterday’s cyclonic circulation over southeast BoB lay over southeast BoB & adjn South Andaman Sea at 0830 IST of 7th May. LPA is likely to form over the same region on 8th May. To intensify into a depression over SE BoB around 9th May. To intensify into a cyclonic storm," the IMD said. READ MORE

  • May 07, 2023 14:45 (IST)

    PM RALLY - PM MODI'S MEGA RALLY IN SHIVAMOGGA, KARNATAKA

    • PM MODI: CONGRESS’ ECOSYSTEM DEMOLISHED
  • May 07, 2023 14:40 (IST)

    INDIA-SAUDI INFRA MEET - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL: INDIA TO JOIN INFRA MEET IN SAUDI

    • GOVT SOURCES: INDIAN NSA TO ATTEND KEY MEETING
  • May 07, 2023 14:05 (IST)

    MANIPUR - AMID UNREST, NEW CHIEF SECY APPOINTED IN MANIPUR

    • May 07, 2023 13:25 (IST)

      IED BLAST - CRACKDOWN ON TERROR IN JAMMU & KASHMIR

      • TERROR ASSOCIATE ISHFAQ AHMED APPREHENDED
    • May 07, 2023 13:05 (IST)

      AMRITSAR BLAST - EXPLOSION NEAR GOLDEN TEMPLE IN AMRITSAR,PUNJAB

      • BLAST JUST 1 KM AWAY FROM AMRITSAR GOLDEN TEMPLE
      • BLAST AT HERITAGE STREET NEAR GOLDEN TEMPLE
      • CAUSE OF EXPLOSION YET TO BE ASCERTAINED
      • AMRITSAR BLAST: POLICE INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
    • May 07, 2023 12:25 (IST)

      MANIPUR - BJP: NO VIOLENCE REPORTED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

      • May 07, 2023 12:10 (IST)

        RAHUL GANDHI - RAHUL GANDHI'S VISIT TO DELHI UNIV SPARKS BIG ROW

        • DELHI UNIV OFFICIALS OBJECT RAHUL’S VISIT
        • UNIV OFFICIALS CALL RAHUL DU VISIT ‘UNAUTHORISED’
        • BJP TAKES A DIG AT RAHUL GANDHI’S DU VISIT
        • BJP: RAHUL TRYING TO REVIVE HIS DEAD CAREER
      • May 07, 2023 11:55 (IST)

        BSY SPEAKS TO N18 - FORMER KARNATAKA CM BS YEDIYURAPPA EXCLUSIVE

        • EX-CM BREAKS SILENCE ON ‘BAJRANG DAL’ CONTROVERSY
        • YEDIYURAPPA: CONG’S POLL PROMISE HURTS SENTIMENTS
        • BS YEDIYURAPPA’S SCATHING ATTACK ON CONGRESS
        • YEDIYURAPPA: SIDDARAMAIAH WILL LOSE HIS OWN SEAT
        • YEDIYURAPPA:CONFIDENT BJP WILL WIN 125-130 SEATS
      • May 07, 2023 10:50 (IST)

        K'TAKA I-T RAIDS - INCOME TAX RAIDS ACROSS POLL-BOUND K'TAKA

        • PRIYANK KHARGE’S AIDE’S HOUSE,HOTEL RAIDED BY I-T
        • CONG LEADER CHANNABASAPPA HULATHI’S HOUSE RAIDED
      • May 07, 2023 10:20 (IST)

        PM ROADSHOW - ROUSING WELCOME FOR PM MODI IN BENGALURU

        • SEA OF SUPPORTERS QUEUE UP FOR PM MODI’S ROADSHOW
        • MASSIVE SHOW OF STRENGTH IN PM’S 10 KM ROADSHOW
        • PM’S CAMPAIGN IN BJP’S SOLE SOUTHERN BASTION
      • May 07, 2023 10:15 (IST)

        LINGAYAT - KARNATAKA: LINGAYATS EXTEND SUPPORT TO CONG

        • FORUM URGES LINGAYATS TO VOTE FOR CONGRESS

