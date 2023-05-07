Breaking News Live Updates - 07 May 2023: 19 Dead After Boat Capsizes in Kerala; PM Modi Announces Rs 2L Ex-gratia for Kin of Deceased

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.
The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said a low pressure area was likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on May 8, which is predicted to further intensify into a depression and a cyclonic storm on May 9.
On Saturday, the MeT signalled a cyclonic circulation formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal, seen as the first step of the development of a possible severe cyclonic storm in the region next week. “Yesterday’s cyclonic circulation over southeast BoB lay over southeast BoB & adjn South Andaman Sea at 0830 IST of 7th May. LPA is likely to form over the same region on 8th May. To intensify into a depression over SE BoB around 9th May. To intensify into a cyclonic storm," the IMD said. READ MORE
