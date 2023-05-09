Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 09 May 2023: Imran Khan Arrested by Pakistani Rangers from Judicial Complex in Islamabad

    BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 09 May 2023: Imran Khan Arrested by Pakistani Rangers from Judicial Complex in Islamabad

    For 9th May 2023
    By News18/ Updated: May 09, 2023, 05:55 IST

    News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

    Breaking News Live Updates - 09 May 2023: Imran Khan Arrested by Pakistani Rangers from Judicial Complex in Islamabad

    Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

    Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

    Read More
    • May 09, 2023 22:55 (IST)

      NEWS18 - CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCL: IMRAN'S ARREST IS LEGAL

      • PAK COURT SEEKS FULL REPORT ON IMRAN’S ARREST
    • May 09, 2023 20:45 (IST)

      PAK - PAK SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON POSSIBLE ATTACKS

      • May 09, 2023 20:05 (IST)

        CRACKDOWN ON PFI - NIA SOURCES: CRACKDOWN LAUNCHED ON BANNED PFI

        • NIA CONDUCTS SEARCHES ACROSS TAMIL NADU: SOURCE
        • NIA RAIDS 6 LOCATIONS IN TAMIL NADU: SOURCE
        • NIA ARRESTS 5 ACCUSED IN TAMIL NADU: SOURCE
        • INCRIMINATING MATERIALS & WEAPONS FOUND: NIA SOURCE
        • CONSPIRACY TO ELIMINATE PERCEIVED ENEMIES: SOURCE
      • May 09, 2023 19:20 (IST)

        IMRAN KHAN ARRESTED - ARMY HEADQUARTERS IN RAWALPINDI TARGETED

        • CRACKS APPEAR WITHIN PAKISTAN ARMY: SOURCE
        • ARMY CADRES NOT ON THE SAME PAGE: PAK SOURCE
        • MORE ATTACKS POSSIBLE ACROSS PAK CITIES: SOURCE
      • May 09, 2023 19:15 (IST)

        IMRAN ARREST - ARMY HEADQUARTERS IN RAWALPINDI TARGETED

        • MOB STORMS ARMY HQ IN RAWALPINDI, PAKISTAN
        • PTI PROTESTERS ENTER CORP COMMANDER’S HOME IN PAK
        • CORP COMMANDER’S LAHORE RESIDENCE STORMED
      • May 09, 2023 17:25 (IST)

        ASSAM - ASSAM GOVT TO FORM EXPERT COMMITTEE

        • ASSAM TO FORM PANEL ON MUSLIM PERSONAL ACT, 1937
        • EXPERT COMMITTEE TO PROBE MUSLIM PERSONAL ACT, 1937
      • May 09, 2023 16:55 (IST)

        KERALA - AMID STORM OVER 'KERALA STORY' PLEA FILED IN SC

        • PLEA IN SC CHALLENGING BAN ON FILM SCREENING
        • MATTER LIKELY TO BE MENTIONED TOMORROW
        • PLEA CHALLENGES DECISION OF WEST BENGAL GOVT
      • May 09, 2023 16:40 (IST)

        PAK - PTI NETA SHEIKH RASHID AHMED'S BIG CHARGE

        • PAK GOVT ORDERS SOCIAL MEDIA BLACKOUT
      • May 09, 2023 16:25 (IST)

        KERALA - 'THE KERALA STORY' DIR SUDIPTO SEN'S BIG CHARGE

        • PLEA IN SC CHALLENGING BAN ON FILM SCREENING
        • MATTER LIKELY TO BE MENTIONED TOMORROW
        • PLEA CHALLENGES DECISION OF WEST BENGAL GOVT
      • May 09, 2023 15:09 (IST)

        Our Hearts Were Bleeding: Kerala HC Bench on Malappuram Boat Tragedy, Initiates PIL

        A bench comprising of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Shoba Annamma Eapen conveyed their profound grief, mentioning that their hearts were deeply pained, and they had experienced sleepless nights upon witnessing the lifeless bodies of the children.

        Terming the incident as “shocking" and “haunting," the court took the initiative to launch a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to investigate why the authorities allegedly allowed the operation of the vessel in violation of regulations.

      • May 09, 2023 15:05 (IST)

        IMRAN KHAN - IMRAN KHAN TAKEN INTO PAK RANGERS CUSTODY

        • CHARGE 2 AGAINST IMRAN: CONFLICT OF INTEREST
        • CHARGE 3 AGAINST IMRAN: SIPHONING VARSITY FUNDS
        • CHARGE 4 AGAINST IMRAN: WIFE APPOINTED AS TRUSTEE
        • CHARGE 6: TUITION FEE TAKEN DESPITE BEING TRUST
        • CHARGE 5 AGAINST IMRAN: LACK OF FUND TRANSPARENCY
        • CHARGE 1 AGAINST IMRAN: FINANCIAL MISUSE
        • CHARGE 7: BUILT VARSITY, APPOINTED WIFE AS TRUSTEE
      • May 09, 2023 14:40 (IST)

        UMESH PAL MURDER CASE - UMESH PAL MURDER PROBE: CCTV FOOTAGE ACCESSED

        • ANOTHER CCTV VIDEO OF GUDDU MUSLIM SURFACED
        • CCTV FOOTAGE IS FROM ODISHA: POLICE SOURCE
      • May 09, 2023 14:35 (IST)

        THE KERALA STORY - THE KERALA STORY 'STORM': TMC BRIEFING

        • WEST BENGAL GOVT BANS ‘THE KERALA STORY’
        • MAMATA HAS TAKEN DECISION FOR THE STATE: TMC
        • WB CM WILL DO EVERYTHING FOR BENGAL: TMC
      • May 09, 2023 13:45 (IST)

        HM AMIT SHAH - HM AMIT SHAH UNVEILS DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

        • AFTER TRIBUTE TO TAGORE, HM SHAH UNVEILS PROJECTS
      • May 09, 2023 13:45 (IST)

        AMIT SHAH - HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH IN WEST BENGAL

        • May 09, 2023 13:40 (IST)

          BJP VS CONG - ALL RULES ARE BEING BROKEN BY BJP: CONGRESS

          • BJP VIOLATED NORMS EVERYTIME: CONGRESS
        • May 09, 2023 13:05 (IST)

          RUSSIA PARADE - RUSSIA HOLDS ANNUAL DAY VICTORY PARADE

          • VICTORY DAY PARADE AT MOSCOW’S RED SQUARE
          • WANT PEACEFUL FUTURE FOR RUSSIA: VLADIMIR PUTIN
          • WANT PEACE, FREEDOM AND STABILITY: VLADIMIR PUTIN
        • May 09, 2023 13:00 (IST)

          BJP SLAMS AWHAD - BJP SLAMS MVA OVER NCP LEADER JITENDRA AWHAD

          • May 09, 2023 12:45 (IST)

            JITENDRA AWHAD - NOW: NCP LEADER JITENDRA AWHAD BRIEFING

            Read more

            If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

            Sports lovers can follow the ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

            All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

            Read all the Latest News here