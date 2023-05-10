Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 10 May 2023: Cash-Strapped Go First Cancels All Flights Till May 19, NCLT Admits Insolvency Plea

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 10 May 2023: Cash-Strapped Go First Cancels All Flights Till May 19, NCLT Admits Insolvency Plea

For 10th May 2023
By News18/ Updated: May 10, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 10 May 2023: Cash-Strapped Go First Cancels All Flights Till May 19, NCLT Admits Insolvency Plea

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • May 10, 2023 19:10 (IST)

    BSY - WE WILL FORM GOVT IN K'TAKA THIS YEAR: BSY

    • WE WILL FORM GOVT IN K’TAKA THIS YEAR: BSY
  • May 10, 2023 18:55 (IST)

    JAGADISH SHETTAR - JAGADISH SHETTAR ON MEGA POLL OF POLLS

    • May 10, 2023 17:55 (IST)

      MEGA POLL OF POLLS - NUMBERS THAT WILL TELL YOU A STORY

      • ONE SCREEN WITH ALL THE ANSWERS
      • ALL THE TRENDS UNDER ONE ROOF
      • INDIA’S MOST TRUSTED ELECTION TEAM
      • ONE CHANNEL WITH ALL THE NUMBERS
      • WILL MODI MAGIC SWING IT FOR BJP IN KARNATAKA?
    • May 10, 2023 17:01 (IST)

      India Closely Watching As Violent Protests Intensify in Pakistan, Say Top Govt Sources

      India is closely watching developments in Pakistan amid the countrywide violent protest over the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, said top government sources on Wednesday.

      READ FULL STORY
    • May 10, 2023 15:50 (IST)

      MAHA - SENA LEGACY WAR: SC VERDICT LIKELY TOMORROW

      • MAHA SHIV SENA LEGACY BATTLE IN SUPREME COURT
      • UDDHAV HAD FILED PLEA TO DISQUALIFY 16 MLAs
      • UDDHAV CAMP SOUGHT CM SHINDE’S DISQUALIFICATION
    • May 10, 2023 15:35 (IST)

      KARNATAKA - K'TAKA POLLS: HIGH DRAMA IN VARUNA CONSTITUENCY

      • CONG WORKERS ALLEGEDLY STOPPED BJP CANDIDATE
      • BJP CANDIDATE ‘STOPPED’ FROM ENTERING POLL BOOTH
    • May 10, 2023 15:20 (IST)

      PAKISTAN - PAK CRISIS: ARMY ROPED IN KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA

      • PAK ARMY CALLED IN TO MAINTAIN LAW AND ORDER
      • PAK PUNJAB GOVT CALLS IN ARMY AS CHAOS SPREADS
    • May 10, 2023 15:01 (IST)

      Cash-Strapped Go First Cancels All Flights Till May 19, NCLT Admits Insolvency Plea

      Cash-strapped airline Go First on Wednesday announced that all of its flights are cancelled until May 19, citing “operational reasons," while the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) accepted its voluntary petition to begin insolvency resolution proceedings.

      “Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 19th May 2023 are cancelled," the airline announced in a Tweet. It apologised for the inconvenience caused and requested customers to visit its website for more information. READ MORE

    • May 10, 2023 14:25 (IST)

      IMRAN KHAN - FIRST VISUALS OF IMRAN KHAN AFTER ARREST

      • FIRST VISUALS OF IMRAN IN PAKISTAN AGENCY
    • May 10, 2023 14:20 (IST)

      SHEHBAZ SHARIF - PAK PM SHEHBAZ CALLS FOR URGENT CABINET MEET

      • May 10, 2023 13:50 (IST)

        PAK GOVT - PAK MEDIA: IMRAN KHAN'S ARREST CHALLENGED

        • PAK MEDIA: IMRAN’S ARREST CHALLENGED IN PAK SC
      • May 10, 2023 13:40 (IST)

        IMRAN KHAN - IMRAN KHAN PRESENTED BEFORE ISLAMABAD COURT

        • PAK AGENCY SEEKS 14-DAY REMAND OF IMRAN KHAN
        • FIRST VISUALS OF IMRAN KHAN AFTER ARREST
        • FIRST VISUALS OF IMRAN IN PAKISTAN AGENCY
      • May 10, 2023 13:35 (IST)

        PTI SECRETARY - AFTER IMRAN KHAN, PTI SECRETARY GEN ARRESTED

        • PTI SECRETARY GEN ASAD UMAR ARRESTED
        • ASAD UMAR ARRESTED BY ISLAMABAD POLICE
      • May 10, 2023 13:20 (IST)

        PAK GOVT - IMRAN KHAN ARRESTED: PAKISTAN GOVT BRIEFING

        • PAK MEDIA: IMRAN’S ARREST CHALLENGED IN PAK SC
      • May 10, 2023 13:15 (IST)

        KICHCHA SUDEEP - ACTOR KICHCHA SUDEEP TO CAST HIS VOTE

        • May 10, 2023 13:00 (IST)

          THE KERALA STORY - KERALA CATHOLIC BISHOPS' COUNCIL PRAISES FILM

          • KERALA CATHOLIC BISHOPS’ COUNCIL PRAISES FILM
        • May 10, 2023 12:45 (IST)

          PM MODI - DEVELOPMENT IN RAJASTHAN ON FOCUS: PM MODI

          • PM ATTENDS BRAHMA KUMARIS EVENT AT ABU ROAD
        • May 10, 2023 12:40 (IST)

          PM'S ROADSHOW - PM LAUNCHES PROJECTS WORTH OVER RS 5,500 CR

          • BOOST TO RAJASTHAN CONNECTIVITY AND INFRA
          • PM LAUNCHES SLEW OF DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
          • MEGA DEVELOPMENT PUSH IN RAJASTHAN
        • May 10, 2023 12:30 (IST)

          THE KERALA STORY - CHURCH REJECTS 'UPROAR' OVER T'HE KERALA STORY'

          • AMID ‘THE KERALA STORY’ STORM, BISHOP PRAISES
          • FIRST REACTION FROM KERALA CATHOLIC CHURCH
          • THE FILM IS A WORK OF ART: KERALA BISHOP
          • MOVIE EXPOSES ATROCITIES BY THE ISIS:KERALA BISHOP

        Read more

        If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

        Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

        All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

        Read all the Latest News here