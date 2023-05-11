Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 11 May 2023: Pak SC Orders Imran Khan's Immediate Release

Breaking News Live Updates - 11 May 2023: Pak SC Orders Imran Khan's Immediate Release

May 11, 2023, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 11 May 2023: Pak SC Orders Imran Khan's Immediate Release

  • May 11, 2023 23:05 (IST)

    RAJASTHAN - R'STHAN RUMBLE: CONG SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18

    • TOP LEADERS TO MEET TOMORROW: CONG SOURCES
  • May 11, 2023 22:45 (IST)

    ASSAM - 'ANTI-POLYGAMY' PUSH IN ASSAM: CM FORMS PANEL

    • CM HIMANTA ANNOUNCES 4-MEMBER COMMITTEE
    • AIUDF CHIEF REACTS TO ‘ANTI-POLYGAMY’ PUSH
    • ISLAM RELIGION BEING MISUNDERSTOOD:AIUDF CHIEF
  • May 11, 2023 16:30 (IST)

    MAHARASHTRA - HAPPENING NOW: MAHA SPEAKER BRIEFS MEDIA

    • MAHA SPEAKER BRIEFING AFTER SC MAHA VERDICT
    • I WELCOME SC’S DECISION: MAHARASHTRA SPEAKER
  • May 11, 2023 16:27 (IST)

    Van Explodes in Italy's Milan Injuring One, Causes Dark Smoke Over City

    A van that was transporting oxygen tanks exploded in the centre of the Italian city of Milan on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of a nursery school and residential apartment buildings, Italian media reported. One person was reported injured.

    Images on Sky TG24 show a plume of dark smoke rising from a narrow street near Porta Romana in the heart of Italy’s finance and fashion capital.

    Firefighters were responding to the flames, which spread to other vehicles and scorched the facade of one of the buildings, the news agency LaPresse reported.

  • May 11, 2023 16:20 (IST)

    SAME SEX MARRIAGE - SC RESERVES ORDER ON SAME SEX MARRIAGE DEBATE

    • DON’T REDUCE ME TO A DISTINCT IDENTITY: PLEA
    • WE ALSO COME UNDER AMBIT OF SPL MARRIAGE ACT: PLEA
  • May 11, 2023 16:05 (IST)

    IMRAN KHAN - SC ORDERS TO PRESENT IMRAN BEFORE COURT

    • WANT ELECTIONS, NOT ANARCHY: IMRAN TO PAK SC
    • ISLAMABAD HC TO HEAR IMRAN’S CASE TOMORROW
    • IMRAN’S CASE AT ISLAMABAD HC AT 11.30 AM IST
    • NO ABSOLUTE RELIEF FOR IMRAN KHAN YET
    • CAN’T ARREST PEOPLE IN COURT PREMISES:PAK SC
    • LAWYER: IMRAN WANTS ELECTIONS NOT VIOLENCE
    • WANT FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS IN PAK: IMRAN
  • May 11, 2023 15:55 (IST)

    MILAN - EXPLOSION IN MILAN: MULTIPLE VEHICLES ON FIRE

    • EXPLOSION IN MILAN: MULTIPLE VEHICLES ON FIRE
    • HUGE EXPLOSION HITS CENTRE OF MILAN, ITALY
    • BLAST AFTER A VAN CAUGHT FIRE: NEWS REPORTS
    • HIGH PLUMES OF BLACK SMOKE SEEN
    • FIREFIGHTERS PRESENT AT SPOT: NEWS REPORTS
  • May 11, 2023 15:40 (IST)

    MAHARASHTRA - MAHA GOVT SOURCE ON SHINDE CABINET EXPANSION

    • MAHA SOURCE:DECKS CLEARED FOR CABINET EXPANSION
    • SC ORDER CLEARS DECKS FOR EXPANSION: MAHA SOURCE
  • May 11, 2023 15:10 (IST)

    AAP - PM'S ORDER USED TO STOP OUR WORK: KEJRIWAL

    • DELHI’S DEVELOPMENT WAS STALLED: CM KEJRIWAL
    • BIG WIN FOR PEOPLE OF DELHI: ARVIND KEJRIWAL
    • KEJRIWAL:CENTRE TOOK OVER TRANSFERS AND POSTINGS
    • NOW EVERY WORK WILL BE DONE WITH QUICK SPEED: CM
  • May 11, 2023 15:05 (IST)

    MAHASRASHTRA - DECISION WAS LEGAL: MAHA ASSEMBLY SPEAKER

    • NO WHERE DID THE COURT SLAM SPEAKER: NARWEKAR
  • May 11, 2023 15:00 (IST)

    Shinde Scores Over Thackeray; Governor Erred in Asking for Floor Test, Says SC

    The Uddhav Thackeray government cannot be restored in Maharashtra since he resigned as chief minister and did not face floor test, the Supreme Court said on Thursday in a big win for incumbent Eknath Shinde whose revolt along with 15 MLAs ousted the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and triggered a long-drawn battle for control of the Shiv Sena.

  • May 11, 2023 14:15 (IST)

    FADNAVIS - THOSE WHO WANTED GOVT GONE, SILENCED: FADNAVIS

    • May 11, 2023 14:10 (IST)

      EKNATH SHINDE - AFTER SC WIN, MAHARASHTRA CM SHINDE BRIEFS MEDIA

      • NO ONE CAN ESCAPE LAW AND CONSTITUTION: SHINDE
      • WE FORMED GOVERNMENT AS PER LAW:EKNATH SHINDE
      • THEIR LIES STAND IRRELEVANT TODAY: SHINDE
      • SPEAKER WILL DECIDE ON BASIS OF MERIT: SHINDE
      • ‘UDDHAV RESIGNED BECAUSE HE DIDN’T HAVE NUMBERS’
      • UDDHAV QUIT AS MVA GOVT WAS IN MINORITY: SHINDE
    • May 11, 2023 14:00 (IST)

      ORDER COPY - CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES SC'S FULL ORDER COPY

      • ORDER COPY EXPLAINS ROLE OF GUV AND SPEAKER
      • 141 PAGE JUDGEMENT BY SUPREME COURT ACCESSESED
    • May 11, 2023 13:55 (IST)

      MAHASRASHTRA - MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY SPEAKER ON CNN-NEWS18

      • May 11, 2023 13:50 (IST)

        FADNAVIS - WE ARE SATISFIED WITH SC'S DECISION: FADNAVIS

        • May 11, 2023 13:50 (IST)

          FADNAVIS - FADNAVIS' FIRST REACTION POST SC'S VERDICT

          • May 11, 2023 13:45 (IST)

            DEEPAK KESARKAR - 'ALL THINGS WERE DONE ACCORDING TO PROTOCOL'

            • WE WELCOME THIS DECISION: SHINDE FACTION
            • PEOPLE OF MAHA REJECTED UDDHAV: SHINDE FACTION
          • May 11, 2023 13:00 (IST)

            UDDHAV - UDDHAV TO ADDRESS MEDIA AT 1:15 PM TODAY

