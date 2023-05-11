Breaking News Live Updates - 11 May 2023: Pak SC Orders Imran Khan's Immediate Release

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.
A van that was transporting oxygen tanks exploded in the centre of the Italian city of Milan on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of a nursery school and residential apartment buildings, Italian media reported. One person was reported injured.
Images on Sky TG24 show a plume of dark smoke rising from a narrow street near Porta Romana in the heart of Italy’s finance and fashion capital.
Firefighters were responding to the flames, which spread to other vehicles and scorched the facade of one of the buildings, the news agency LaPresse reported.
The Uddhav Thackeray government cannot be restored in Maharashtra since he resigned as chief minister and did not face floor test, the Supreme Court said on Thursday in a big win for incumbent Eknath Shinde whose revolt along with 15 MLAs ousted the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and triggered a long-drawn battle for control of the Shiv Sena.
